NAPOLEON AT
ANTHONY WAYNE
Napoleon (2-5, 2-2 NLL) has won their last two games against winless Maumee and Springfield but this week they’ll travel to Whitehouse to take on Anthony Wayne (5-2, 4-0 NLL).
Senior running back Michael Chipps has led the way this season for the Wildcats piling up 620 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries. On defense, they are led by Tanner Rubinstein who has a team-leading 64 tackles.
Anthony Wayne will be led by an offense that has averaged 43 points in its last five games.
MONTPELIER AT
OTTAWA HILLS
Montpelier (0-5, 0-1 TAAC) is still looking for their first win this week against Ottawa Hills (4-3, 1-1 TAAC).
The Locomotives come into their sixth game of the season after having two of their games this season cancelled. They are averaging nine points per game and give up 40.2 points per game.
Ottawa Hills on the other hand is coming off a two-game slide after having won four straight games. Their last loss was 28-14 at the hands of Cardinal Stritch.
EDON AT
CARDINAL STRITCH
Edon’s high-flying offense will go up against a Cardinal Stritch (4-1, 1-0 TAAC) team this week that currently holds a home playoff spot at No. 8 in Division VI, Region 22.
The Bombers (6-1, 1-0 TAAC), will count on their passing offense per usual as Drew Gallehue has put up an astounding 2,778 yards and 38 touchdowns through the air this season. His leading receiver Gannon Ripke has 51 catches for 948 yards and 12 TDs.
The Cardinals have only played twice in the last five weks but have two big wins over Edgerton and Ottawa Hills in those matchups.
STRYKER AT
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
Stryker (1-3 N8FC) and Toledo Christian (4-1, 4-0 N8FC) will meet for the second time this season this Friday.
In the first matchup back on Sept. 17, the Panthers fell 48-16 at the hands of the Eagles. Stryker is averaging 14.5 points per game this season and gives up 32.
LIMA SHAWNEE AT
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-3, 4-2 WBL) will welcome in Lima Shawnee (4-3, 3-3 WBL) this Friday who is currently on a three-game skid.
The Tribe won its first four games this year but have seen losses to Wapakoneta, St. Marys and Van Wert the last three weeks.
O-G lost their first two games but have since won four of its last five. Last week was a 42-0 win over Celina.
The Titans are led by their passing offense which features QB Landen Jordan (1,455 yds., 17 TDs) and receivers Caleb Kuhlman (636 yds., 9 TDs) and Colin White (437 yds., 5 TDs).
