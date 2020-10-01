Bouncing back from its loss to Perrysburg, the Napoleon Wildcats will try to stay a game behind in the NLL standings as they head to Bowling Green to face the Bobcats in a matchup featuring 4-1 teams.
Bowling Green is coming off a 49-14 loss to Perrysburg, which snapped a four-game winning streak to start the season.
“Bowling Green is the real deal,” admitted Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “First of all, they are well coached. Dirk Conner is one of my best friends in the coaching business and I have a ton of respect for how he runs his program.”
Both teams are currently a game behind the Yellow Jackets in the NLL standings and need this win to have chance at a league title.
“We’re just a game back,” said Strock. “We’re going to see how they respond. That (Perrysburg loss) was only a week ago for BG. We responded last week against Northview. I expect them to bounce back and it’ll be a heck of a football game on Friday night.”
With both teams running the football, expect a quick game on Friday.
“It’ll probably be the first game over in Northwest Ohio,” Strock said of the upcoming Friday. “They are just solid. Their lines are solid. They are very experienced like we are.”
The Bobcats are led by quarterback Eli Brown, who does a great job running the option.
“He is slippery and very, very athletic,” the Napoleon coach said of the BG quarterback. “
It will be the first time the Wildcats will have seen the option this season.
“It starts with everyone understanding their assignments,” said Strock. “It is very assignment specific. If your job is to tackle the fullback, you better tackle the fullback every single play. Along with that, it is very important to have your scout team prepped for the week. It’s hard to simulate it, but we’ve tried to emulate it as much as we can.”
Napoleon was able to contain the Bobcat offense last year in a 28-7 win.
“We were able to bottle them up,” admitted Strock. “It was the best we’ve ever played against their triple option. In previous years, we’ve played them with a playoff opportunity on the line and have come up short. In all those games, there was a handful of plays that decided them. It was someone not executing their responsibility. The thing is, that offense is so methodical they will just do the same thing over and over again and wait until you make a mistake.”
The Bowling Green defense has also played solid football this season. The Bobcats have returned both interceptions and fumbles back for scores.
“Their linebackers are very physical,” said Strock.
In an odd twist, it’ll also be the first game played on grass for the Wildcats, adding to what has been a strange year.
“That may be something people don’t understand,” said Strock. “That changes things a little bit. We practiced out here (grass practice field) at least once a week. Now, we’ll be out here all week. It’ll be a different feel.”
The series with the Bobcats is one of the longest played by Napoleon. The game will be the 102nd all-time, with Napoleon leading the series 52-46-3.
