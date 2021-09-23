MAUMEE AT NAPOLEON
Napoleon will try to avoid history Friday at Buckenmeyer Stadium as the Wildcats vie for their first win of a trying season in a battle of winless Northern Lakes League squads against Maumee.
The Wildcats have been competitive during the skid, holding D-I league title contender Perrysburg scoreless in the first quarter and trailing just 14-0 at half a week ago before falling 28-0. Offense has been the bugaboo for Tory Strock’s squad which had just 123 yards of offense against the Yellowjackets on 48 plays (2.6 yards per play) and averages just 275 yards per game.
Michael Chipps has 200 yards on 59 attempts with one TD this year while Blake Wolf has completed 41 of 85 passes for 510 yards, two TDs and five INTs. Andrew Williams is the top pass-catcher with 14 receptions, 244 yards and two scores. The Wildcat defense has forced eight turnovers through five games, including five interceptions.
Offensive struggles have also plagued the Wildcats’ opponent as Maumee has scored 21 points total on the year and have been outscored 199-7 the last four weeks by Bryan, Eastwood, Anthony Wayne and Sylvania Northview.
Napoleon leads the series between the two squads 10-6, winning the last three matchups by a 132-7 margin.
FORT LORAMIE AT EDON
In a matchup necessitated by moving schedules just before the season started, Edon will welcome in Division VII power Fort Loramie to Leanne Field on Friday for the schools’ first-ever meeting.
After previous week 10 opponent Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic opted for eight-man football in June, Edon and Ottawa Hills moved their TAAC matchup to week six to week 10 and Edon picked up the independent Redskins.
Despite only starting varsity football in 2005, Fort Loramie has proven to be a consistent winner with playoff trips in all but one season since 2009, a run to the 2018 D-VII state semifinals and nearly knocking off eventual D-VII state champ New Bremen last season in a 16-8 final.
Edon bounced back from a one-point loss at Norwalk St. Paul and a cancellation of the next week’s game against Montpelier to down Whiteford (Mich.) 52-32. Bomber QB Drew Gallehue passed for 337 yards and five TDs to three different receivers, including seven completions to senior Gannon Ripke for 165 yards and three scores. Gallehue has racked up 2,113 yards and 33 touchdowns in just five games with Ripke (34 catches, 672 yards, eight TDs), Caden Nester (21, 430, six), Ethan Steinke (22, 396, six) and Hayden Dye (30, 347, four) all as potent targets.
Fort Loramie’s three losses have come to D-V No. 13 Versailles, D-VII No. 2 Newark Catholic (41-40) and 28-18 last week to Greenfield-Central (Ind.), a Division II equivalent school.
Caleb Maurer leads the Redskins at QB with 1,166 pass yards and 11 TDs while rushing for 140 yards and three scores, including a 10-carry, 111-yard performance against Newark Catholic. Running back Jacob Sherman adds 286 rush yards and two TDs from the backfield while senior Logan Eilerman (37 catches, 518 yards, four TDs), Gabe Meyer (12, 272, four) and Damon Mescher (12, 210, two) are a talented trio at receiver.
Calvin Meyer is a tough defender to evade with 29.5 tackles on the year, including 15.5 against Greenfield-Central.
HILLTOP AT NORTHWOOD
Hilltop’s search for the first W of the 2021 season will take the Cadets to Northwood to face the 1-2 Rangers following a 49-0 loss to 4-1 Ottawa Hills on Friday.
Hilltop managed just 64 yards of offense against the Green Bears with nearly as many turnovers (four) as first downs (five). Wyatt Beltz had 20 yards rushing and three catches for 35 yards as the main offensive weapon for the Cadets.
Meanwhile, Northwood (1-2) made its return to the gridiron on Friday after cancellations the prior two weeks. The Rangers kept pace, down just 23-18 midway through the third, but the Golden Bears scored three unanswered TDs to pull away. Sophomore fullback Zaegan Byington led the charge offensively for Northwood in the loss with 156 yards and two TDs on 20 totes.
FREMONT SJCC AT MONTPELIER
After missing the past two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, the 0-3 Montpelier Locos will get a shot at win number on Friday at home against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
The Locos’ most recent outing was a 48-7 loss to Edgerton on Sept. 3 that saw the Locos muster just 133 total yards of offense.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Streaks from Fremont made their return to the field against Tiffin Calvert on Saturday after having both Woodmore and Bowerston Conotton Valley cancel the last two weeks. Calvert prevailed 54-21, forcing three Streak turnovers and holding SJCC to 42 rush yards. The Nick Anderson-Jackson Wright combo will be a main focus for Montpelier as Anderson found Wright nine times for 166 yards and two TDs against Calvert.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT VAN WERT
In what has become a must-see matchup in recent years, Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert will meet in another clash of WBL contenders at Eggerss Stadium.
Excluding a 42-0 result in 2016, the largest margin of victory in the last six meetings has been seven points with two one-point margins, a two-point win and two overtime results. O-G gave the Cougars their only loss last year 35-34 before Van Wert went on to win the D-IV state title.
The Titans have won three straight this year after an 0-2 start, most recently a 35-0 shelling of Lima Bath that saw QB Landen Jordan tally one incompletion in a 281-yard, five-TD effort. Jordan found receiver Caleb Kuhlman four times for 169 yards, all four going for scores.
Meanwhile, Van Wert saw its high-flying 4-0 start come to a screeching halt as the Cougars (50.5 ppg coming in) were held scoreless in the first half against St. Marys and fell to the Roughriders 21-14. The Cougars’ 323 yards of offense was nearly 190 yards below their season average.
STRYKER AT DANBURY
Stryker’s return to the gridiron after a three-week absence wasn’t a winning one as the Panthers dropped a 48-16 decision to Toledo Christian at Springfield High School.
The next squad on the slate for the 1-1 Panthers is a familiar one as the Blue and White will trek to Lakeside for a rematch against defending league champion Danbury (1-3). After falling to Stryker 28-22 in the season opener, the Lakers blanked Holgate 40-0 on Sept. 3 and lost to TC 38-16 on Sept. 10 before suffering a 16-6 loss at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.
