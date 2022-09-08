SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW AT
NAPOLEON
It hasn’t been a pretty start to the season for Napoleon (0-3) by any measure but with the beginning of the conference season comes a chance to wipe the slate clean and the Wildcats will have the chance to do that against Sylvania Northview (2-1).
Northview comes in with two wins against Toledo Bowsher and Toledo Waite who are a combined 0-6 and have a combined point differential of -276 in six games. Their one loss was a 41-0 blanking against Clay (3-0).
Napoleon’s opponents are a combined 6-3 and though the Wildcats have suffered three losses, tailback Andrew Williams has been a bright spot rushing 46 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 15 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Napoleon is 24-6 all-time against Northview.
STRYKER AT WALDRON (MICH.)
Points have not been hard to come by for Stryker this season and it has led the Panthers to their first 2-0 start in school history.
Quarterback Jacob Cadwell and running back Levi Barnum have been the driving forces for that success as Caldwell has already racked up 387 passing yards and two touchdowns in two games while also adding 132 rushing yards and three scores. Barnum has 170 receiving yards and four touchdowns as well as 356 rushing yards and three scores.
Mateo Villanueva has also racked up 12 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
Waldron comes in 0-2 having lost to Athens and Tekonsha by a combined 80 points.
WASHTENAW (MICH.)
AT HOLGATE
Holgate picked up their first win since their 5-3 2020 campaign in week two with a 32-24 win over Northern 8 foe St. Mary Central Catholic last week.
The Tigers (1-1) are now 5-0 against the Panthers since joining the Northern 8 conference. Now they’ll look ahead to another non-conference foe in Washtenaw (0-1), a club team that hails from Michigan.
The Saints’ only loss comes via a 60-0 blanking by the Tri-State Crusaders who defeated Holgate 42-20 earlier this season as well.
The Tigers have been efficient through the air this season and will look to do the same against Washtenaw behind Xavier McCord, who is 30-of-42 (71%) through the air for 538 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
He has three receivers that have totaled over 100 yards this season with Zach Belmares leading the way with 228 and a touchdown on 15 catches. Dylan Boecker and Isaac DeLong have a combined 293 yards and four touchdowns as well.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
AT ST. MARYS
The last time that Ottawa-Glandorf had been faced with an 0-3 start dates back to 1995, the year before current head coach Ken Schriner took over as head coach.
But now 27 years later, Schriner and his group are faced with it again and things don’t get easier in week four with a trip to St. Marys (2-1) on the dockett.
The Titans have been sound on defense, giving up just 17 points per game in three contests but the offense has fallen short in all three contests scoring just 19 total points following a shutout in week one.
Last week’s scoring output of 12 points, their highest, was led by an 11 carry, 80 yard and two touchdown game from quarterback Landon Morman. He also threw for 50 yards and two interceptions.
St. Marys dropped an overtime contest to Wapakoneta last week but started off with wins over London and Defiance.
In that loss to Wapak, the Roughriders threw just three passes and were led on the ground by Brayden Sullivan’s 118 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Keegan Sharp and Aiden Hinkle each added 72 yards and a score on the ground for St. Marys.
St. Marys leads the series 36-18-1.
NORTHWOOD AT EDON
Edon (1-2) and their high flying passing attack will open TAAC play with a contest against Northwood (2-1), who comes in sporting a dominant 17-1 all-time record against the Bombers.
That one win for Edon came in 2020 in a 62-0 drubbing of the Rangers and similar offensive numbers might be needed for Edon to get their second win in the series.
Edon gave up a combined 88 points over their 0-2 start to the season before shutting down Hicksville 42-6 in their first win of the 2022 campaign.
But that’s not to say the offense hasn’t been there because it has as the Bombers have put up an average of 32 points per game behind a high flying offense that saw Kyler Sapp throw for 267 yards and six touchdowns and Caden Nester catch six passes for 170 yards and a touchdown against Hicksville.
Northwood put up just six points against Lakota in their week three win over the Raiders but put up 28 against Lake and 30 against Seneca East in a week one loss.
ADRIAN MADISON (MICH.) AT NORTH CENTRAL
Through three games in the history of their football program, North Central (2-1) has positioned themselves at seventh in the Division VII, Region 26 standings.
Their latest triumph came in a 38-8 beating of then 2-0 Fremont on the road as the Eagles were led by Joey Burt’s 87 rushing yards and two scores. Cam Laney added a team-high 90 yards with a touchdown as well for the balanced ground attack.
Their next foe is Adrian Madison who come in at 0-2 with losses to Dundee and Onsted. 22-18 loss to Onsted, Hayden Stover led the Trojans with 23 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.
MONTPELIER AT TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Montpelier (0-3) hopes at getting putting a one in the win column in 2022 doesn’t get any easier in week four as they’ll play Tuscarawas Central Catholic (2-1) at Clyde on Saturday.
The Saints are coming off a 62-21 to Wheeling Central Catholic but won their first two games by a combined 80-20. In their loss to Wheeling last week, Lucas Dumermuth had 191 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
Grant Girrell found junior Brayden Brink for a touchdown in week two, the lone score of the season for the Locos against Evergreen with shutouts to unbeaten Antwerp and Edgerton bookending the contest with the Vikings. Junior Chavez Martin is the top receiver for Montpelier with eight catches and 124 yards while sophomore Kamron Smith has 19 receptions for 110 yards.
NORTH BALTIMORE AT HILLTOP
Two programs going through tough times will collide in West Unity on Friday evening as 1-2 North Baltimore battles 0-3 Hilltop.
The clash will wrap a four-week run of non-league games for the Cadets before they open Toledo Area Athletic Conference play at Ottawa Hills on Sept. 16 as Hilltop enters the matchup having scored eight points in three weeks against Springfield Catholic Central, Edgerton and Antwerp — all unbeaten foes. Cameron Schlosser found Dalton Bauer for a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from 61 yards away to net the first points of the season for Hilltop.
Though the Cadets have surrendered 172 points in that span, the focus turns to facing a North Baltimore squad that recently departed the Blanchard Valley Conference in football to compete as an independent. The Tigers were blanked in their opener by Evergreen 48-0 and fell at home last week to Upper Scioto Valley 46-8, sandwiching a 16-0 shutout of winless Crestline in week two. QB Braiden Solly had a 46-yard touchdown pass to Rowan Tackett for the lone NB score against USV, which churned out 356 rushing yards and attempted just one pass against the Tigers.
