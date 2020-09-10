Spending two weeks preparing for the opponent has led the Napoleon Wildcats to a 2-0 start to the season. Now, with a Maumee team that has struggled out of the gate on deck next, the Wildcats look to work on themselves as they make the trip east on Route 24.
Napoleon took to the road last week and came back successful, defeating Springfield 49-21. This sets up an opportunity for the Wildcats’ first 3-0 start since starting 6-0 in 2010, or technically the 2012 season where the squad started 2-0-1 in the first three contests in an unbeaten regular season.
“Being our first road game, there was no locker room facilities, so have the guys dressed on the bus on the way there,” Napoleon coach Tory Strock said of the trip. “There was just a lot of abnormalities went into that game. They could have been distractions, but I attribute that to having 20 seniors who are outstanding leaders, so we were able to overcome that.”
Jarrett Gerdeman picked up where he left off in the opener, running for 124 yards. Mikey Chipps led the team against the Blue Devils with 128 yards.
Now, going up against a Maumee team that has totaled 10 points in two games, the Wildcats look to stay healthy this week. Napoleon is dealing with both COVID-19 and regular football injuries this season.
“The big thing for us is, we’re a little banged up,” admitted Strock. “This week, we need to come out healthy. We need to really focus on the Napoleon Wildcats this week. We need to improve in areas where we think we’re a little deficient in the first two games. This is a great week for that.”
The meeting between the two schools will be the 16th all-time in the series. Napoleon leads 9-6.
“Historically, we have not played real well at Maumee, or against Maumee for that matter,” said Strock. “It’ll be another challenge to go and play at a place we traditionally have not played well.”
It will also be the first time the Wildcats will visit Maumee since the upgrades at Kazmaier Stadium. The stadium has seen turf installed, so Napoleon will feel a little more at home.
For the Panthers, the problem has been on offense. Maumee managed 60 yards and three first downs against the Bobcats and had 125 yards (13 rushing) in the loss to the Cougars.
“Their biggest issue is they are having trouble finding an identity on offense,” the Napoleon coach said about Maumee. “They try to mix the run and the pass. They just haven’t found that thing to hang their hat on, so to speak. They are still trying to find themselves on that side of the ball.”
