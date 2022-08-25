LIBERTY CENTER — As Napoleon and Liberty Center get set to meet for the 46th time on the gridiron in week two, the two team’s come into the contest with polar opposite mindsets after week one.
The Tigers, picked up a season-opening and sixth-straight win over rivals Tinora with a 31-0 shutout victory over the Rams in week one. Napoleon fell for the second-straight time to their rival Defiance in a 28-7 loss in week one.
It’s needless to say that both teams are looking to win in week two but for Napoleon especially, they know they are in need of a quick bounceback against a Henry County rival in which they haven’t gotten the better of since 2015.
“With losing to Defiance the way that we did, I just want to see our kids respond. They’ve (Liberty Center) had our number for a while and they’ve been the more physical team, they’ve been the tougher team,” first-year Napoleon head coach Tyler Swary said. “So that’s our goal really, I’m not even looking at a win or a loss, I just want to see our kids go out there and give them a fight. If they do that, I think we have a chance to win.”
Being the physical, more aggressive team was a lot of the problem for Napoleon in their loss to Defiance last week as they saw Bulldogs’ running back Brogan Castillo torch them for 128 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.
“Give Defiance credit, since I’ve been a defensive coordinator, that’s probably the best offense that I’ve seen Defiance have. But we did a very poor job of getting off blocks and just tackling in general. We weren’t attacking them. We were kind of sitting back on our heels,” Swary said.
It won’t get any easier for Napoleon against Liberty Center who will trout out their normally-stout rushing attack behind and Owen Box (2021 second team all-Ohio offensive line) and an offensive line helped the Tigers run for 339 yards in their win over Tinora.
Matthew Orr, who rushed for over 1,000 yards a year ago, was the driving force of the Tiger offense as he racked up 115 yards and two scores on nine carries in the contest.
Orr’s production was a surprise to no one, but after losing another 1,000 yard back in Tejay Moore from last season, the Tigers needed someone else to step up and against the Rams, it was Colton Kruse. Kruse had 82 yards on five carries which included a 70-yard touchdown. He also caught a pass from second-year signal caller Zane Zeiter as well.
For Liberty Center to continue to be successful not only in this game but also the rest of this season, getting performances like that from guys not named Orr will be key.
“He’s (Kruse) a big piece of what we are going to try to do this year,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said. “He’ll take a bit of pressure off of Matthew and hopefully gives us another element to our offense so that teams have a lot they have to think about.”
Not being one-dimensonal has always been a key to the Liberty Center offense as despite how stout their running game always is, it is important to have a quarterback that can keep teams honest.
Zeiter proved that he could to that last season (74-141, 967 yards) despite not having to do so in week one thanks to a hefty early lead. But against the Wildcats in week two, having that threat will be a key.
“If we can get our passing game going, it makes our offense that much better,” Mohler said. “Teams are going to have to decide how they want to defined us and we’re going to ultimately take what we fell like the defense is giving us.”
That is the dilemma that Swary and the Napoleon coaching staff faces, but they know it all starts with stopping that rushing attack and not allowing the Tigers to use play action.
“They’ve been running this offense since the beginning of football,” Swary sarcastically remarked of the Liberty Center offense. “If you take one thing away, they’re going to attack you in a different way … But you have to take away the run first and then you hope you create some pressure and put them behind the sticks enough to where they can’t use that play action against you.”
The offensive gamepan for Napoleon coming in will be similar, but unlike Liberty Center against Tinora, the Wildcats struggled to run the ball against Defiance early and it resulted in a deficit that forced Napoleon into a more passing offense.
Getting the run game early and putting a few scores up so that their passing game behind the big arm of senior signal caller Blake Wolf (46-92, 708 yards, five touchdowns in 2021), can open up.
“Defiance gave us a seven-man box and then with our offense if you get a seven-man box, you have be able to run the ball and we weren’t able to,” Swary said of his squad that mustered just 107 yards on 28 carries last week and were led in rushing by Wolf with nine carries for 49 yards.
“Defiance played a great game but we flat out didn’t execute at times and that was the most frustrating part because we went into the game pretty confident that we were going to be able to run the ball,” Swary continued. “We’re not going to change anything this week, we’ve just got to play better. We’ve got to be able to execute.”
For Liberty Center, being able to contain Andrew Williams, who rushed for just 18 yards on nine carries last week but was a second-team all-NLL wide receiver in 2021, will be the biggest key to an experienced linebacking crew.
“In the pass game, we’ve got to make sure we are keeping him in front of us and not letting him get behind us,” Mohler said of Williams. “In the running game we’ve got to make sure that we are tackling him as a team and not leting him get one-on-one in the open-field.
Napoleon leads the all-time series 44-19-2 despite dropping the past five-straight meetings. In those five losses, the Wildcats have been outscored 136-42 and haven’t scored more than a touchdown in a game since their 27-21 overtime loss in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.