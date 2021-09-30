SPRINGFIELD AT NAPOLEON
Napoleon avoided passing the 2000 Wildcat team’s 0-5 start on Friday in dominant fashion as a throwback Wildcat rushing performance saw the team rack up 443 yards on the ground in a 41-6 pounding of Maumee.
Plagued by injuries and inexperience through the year, Napoleon (1-5, 1-2 NLL) got a breakthrough school-record performance from senior running back Michael Chipps, who rumbled for a new Napoleon-best 327 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
“Last week we’d had a really good week of preparation starting with our mental outlook,” explained Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “I was really pleased at how our kids responded. We played pretty well and got a well-deserved win.
“It’s pretty cool in my 14 years here to have had the two most recent single-game rushing leaders at Napoleon. When Charlie (Harris) did it (309 yards vs. Defiance in 2012), it was very impressive and nine years later, seeing Mikey do it was pretty cool too.”
The Wildcats found big plays galore with Chipps ripping off a 77-yard TD run while QB Blake Wolf found Andrew Williams for a 93-yard touchdown. On the night, Napoleon averaged 11.5 yards per play.
Next up is another winless squad in the 0-5 Springfield Blue Devils. Faced with tough non-league games against Sandusky (45-0 loss) and Toledo Whitmer (49-16 loss), the Devils took their lumps. However, the NLL slate has been razor thin as Springfield has dropped its three league contests by five, seven and six points against Sylvania Southview, Bowling Green and Sylvania Northview, respectively.
“Their record’s very deceiving, they’ve got one of the best running backs we’ll see all year,” said Strock, referring to Springfield senior Brandon Langston, who has 624 yards and six TDs on 96 carries this year, including 238 yards vs. Bowling Green on Sept. 17 and 165 yards vs. Northview last Friday. “They’ve got a big and physical offensive line and their team speed on defense is very good.”
Chpps 527 yards and five TDs leads the Wildcat rushing attack along with Tanner Rubinstein (224 yards). Wolf is now at 629 yards passing this year (44-of-89) with three TDs while Williams is the clear receiving leader with 337 yards and three TD catches on 15 receptions.
EDON AT HILLTOP
After scheduling moves and cancellations, Edon will play its first Toledo Area Athletic Conference game of the year on Friday as the 5-1 Bombers (No. 9 Division VII AP) will visit winless Hilltop.
Already riding high from a 24-21 comeback win against Fort Loramie a week ago, the Bombers enter Friday’s conference and county clash as the No. 1 team in the D-VII Region 26 computer ratings. QB Drew Gallehue’s 363-yard, two-TD performance adds on to an eye-popping campaign to date of 2,476 yards (155-of-217, 71 percent), 29 TDs and four interceptions in coach Bob Olwin’s passing attack.
Gannon Ripke has fit like a glove in his first year with the Bombers, catching 11 passes for nearly 200 yards against Fort Loramie and tallying 870 yards and 10 TDs on 45 receptions. Ethan Steinke (28 catches, 480 yards, six TDs), Caden Nester (24, 443, seven), Hayden Dye (33, 355, four) and Henley Dye (20, 208, two) are all threats to score at any time.
Contrasting Edon’s 45 points per game has been Hilltop’s offensive struggles this season as the Bombers have scored three TDs all season and have been shutout in four of six contests. Northwood dealt the Cadets a 57-0 defeat last week.
NORTHWOOD AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier made its return to the gridiron against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Friday after a two-week absence, nearly picking up its first win of the season in an 18-12 nailbiter.
The Locos saw a 12-12 tie broken with less than four minutes to go on a late TD run as running backs Ash Walz (58 yards) and Jacob Lamontagne (75 yards) combined for over 130 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Next up for the Locos (0-4) are the Rangers of Northwood, which themselves had consecutive cancellations on Sept. 3 and 10. After a 44-18 loss to Gibsonburg, the Rangers bounced back vs. Hilltop in dominant fashion, holding the Cadets to 22 total yards and forcing five turnovers.
Running backs Mickey Asad (Sr.) and Zaegan Byington (So., 27 rushes, 208 yards, four TDs) had two rushing touchdowns each, as did freshman Luke Szekeres.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT CELINA
In a game that played out as expected down to the wire, Ottawa-Glandorf saw its three-game win streak snapped by defending D-IV state champion Van Wert 32-27 in yet another close game between the two WBL contenders.
Despite the Titans’ 3-3 record (3-2 WBL), O-G still firmly finds itself in the playoff picture at fourth in the D-V Region 18 computer ratings thanks to wins over a trio of 4-2 squads in Lima Bath, Elida and St. Marys. QB Landen Jordan had over 100 yards rushing and passing vs. Van Wert and leads a potent passing attack with 1,254 pass yards and 12 TDs and a team-high 222 yards rushing and six scores. The Titans also boast one of the top receiving tandems in the league in Caleb Kuhlman (31 catches, 605 yards, eight TDs) and Colin White (23, 395, four).
One of the closest things to a respite in a rugged WBL slate comes Friday at 1-5 Celina, which has lost two straight against Elida and Bath since a one-point win over winless Kenton on Sept. 10. The Bulldogs dropped a 35-13 decision to Bath on Friday. QB Nick Adams (880 yards, four TDs) had a season-high 254 pass yards and 70 rush yards against Bath, including five connections with leading wideout Aidan Song (33 catches, 322 yards, three TDs) for 121 yards and a score.
SANDUSKY SMCC AT STRYKER
Stryker’s aim at a season sweep of defending Northern 8 Football Conference champion Danbury came up short Friday in a 14-0 road defeat but the Panthers are set for another shot at a potential second win this season as Kent Holsopple’s crew returns home against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic for the first official conference meeting between the two.
The dueling Panthers split their two regular season matchups in 2020, with Stryker earning its first varsity win on the gridiron since bringing back the program in 2018 on Oct. 3, 2020 with a 36-22 victory.
Against Danbury, the Panthers were held scoreless with Levi Barnum (54 rush yards) and Mateo Villanueva (eight catches, 77 yards) leading the way offensively.
Meanwhile, SMCC has a 2-1 record in its first season as a Northern 8 member with an eight-point loss to Toledo Christian and a 16-6 win over Danbury on Sept. 18. The schedule has been up in the air through the month as the win over Danbury was the last time the Panthers took the field.
