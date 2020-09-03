Coming off a big win to start the season against Southview, Napoleon looks to keep rolling in Northern Lakes League action as the Wildcats are set to travel to Springfield on Friday.
Traditionally, Napoleon has had Defiance to start the season, then used the next two weeks to prepare for the NLL. In 2020, the ‘Cats needed to jump right into the season.
“Through all of the this, and I call it the cloud that has been hanging over our head, I’m really proud of my coaching staff and players, because even back in March, we were doing things to get ahead of the game,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “It takes a lot of blind faith to do those things because everything was in limbo.
“It felt different not opening with Defiance,” admitted Strock. “Once the ball kicked off, it felt normal again. It felt like we were at a different point in the season. It didn’t feel like week one.”
The two will meet for the 12th time in history, with Napoleon owning a small 6-5 advantage. Springfield has had the Wildcats’ number lately, winning five of the last six. Last season, the game between the two needed to finish on a Saturday because of weather, with the Blue Devils pulling out a 20-13 victory.
The ‘Cats got big plays from both its offense and defense in blanking the Cougars 35-0.
Springfield comes in 0-1 after suffering a 45-18 loss to Perrysburg to start the year.
There has been a lot of changes, both on the field and on the sideline, at Springfield. The Blue Devils lost a large group of athletes, and are also breaking in a new coach.
“So we only have one film to go on, and that’s week one against Perrysburg,” said Strock. “The nice thing is, Perrysburg does some things we like to do with tight ends and wingbacks. That was able to give us a little bit of a gauge.
“There are more unknowns this year against Springfield than in the past,” continued Strock. “The one constant is they have outstanding team speed and really dynamic playmakers. If you are not disciplined, they will make you pay.”
In the opener, Perrysburg held Springfield to 47 yards on the ground. The three touchdowns the Blue Devils scored came on defense (two fumble returns) and special teams (87-yard kickoff return).
“That final score is deceiving,” admitted Strock. “Perrysburg is pretty good. Springfield is very dangerous, especially coming off a loss.”
Jerry Bell takes over for Pat Gucciardo. Bell has had some success in the Toledo area, manning Whitmer from 2012-15, where he had a 36-13 record. With limited tape on the current Blue Devil team, Strock looked back at some of the film of Bell’s time at Whitmer to get a sense of what the new Springfield coach likes to do.
“When Jerry took over at Springfield, we began to look at Whitmer film,” said Strock. “That’s one of the great things about the internet, you can find about anything. You can find clips and full games. We have an idea of what his philosophy looks like. The players and stuff are a little but different, but as far as offense and defense, philosophically, there is a lot of similarities between what we saw against Perrysburg and what he did at Whitmer.”
Kickoff at Springfield is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.