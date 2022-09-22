NAPOLEON
AT MAUMEE
Napoleon’s high from a dominant home win over Sylvania Northview was brought back down to earth with a tough setback on home turf against Perrysburg by a 42-7 margin.
Tyler Swary’s Wildcats (1-4, 1-1 NLL) will get a chance to bring things back up with back-to-back winless opponents on the road the next two weeks, beginning with a trip to Maumee on Friday.
After putting up over 500 yards on the ground against Northview, the Wildcats were held to just 156 yards of offense, including 33 passing, against the Yellowjackets.
Junior Lawson Seibel led the team offensively with 72 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Wildcats against Perrysburg with senior Andrew Williams leading the team on the season with 601 rushing yards and seven TDs while catching a team-best 15 passes for 195 yards and two more scores. Trey Rubinstein has nine catches for 108 yards and two TDs.
For Maumee, this week’s game marks the chance to get into the win column after a competitive but heartbreaking loss to Northview, 31-28. QB Kyle Arndt has proven to be a dual threat, throwing for 254 yards (21-of-30) and two touchdowns while rushing for 126 yards and a score on 23 attempts. Sophomore Carson Graetz caught nine passes for 138 yards and a TD on Friday as the Panthers lost their 29th straight game dating back to a 14-10 win against Southview on Sept. 27, 2019. Maumee has lost four straight games to Napoleon and seven of the last 10 meetings.
EDON
AT FORT LORAMIE
It will be an air battle on Friday when two 3-2 squads in Fort Loramie and Edon get together as both teams have shown a propensity to throw the ball, and subsequently score points this season.
After an 0-2 start Bob Olwin and the Edon Bombers have won their last three contests by a combined 87 points over three teams with losing records.
As always Edon’s high flying pass attack is leading the way and helping their offense to a robust 36 points per game at the midway point of the season.
Kyler Sapp controls the reigns and has thrown for 1,397 yards, an area best, with Caden Nester (31 rec., 427 yds., 5 TDs) leads the coverage area in receiving with Carter Kiess also pitching 23 catches for 285 yards and two scores.
Their opponent this week Fort Loramie is coming off a 34-22 win over Dunbar where quarterback Caleb Maurer threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown for 1,348 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. His top receiver is Logan Eilerman who caught 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns a week ago.
The Redskins are averaging 28 points per game despite a stifling 27-9 loss to Newark Catholic in week four.
NORTHWOOD
AT HILLTOP
Hilltop could not follow up their first win since 2019 with another win last week as they fell in their Toledo Area Athletic Conference opener 51-0 to Ottawa Hills.
The problem for the Cadets (1-4, 0-1 TAAC) last week was a simple one in that they did not possess the ball enough. Ottawa Hills won the time of possession battle by nearly 15 minutes and as a result Hilltop ran just 25 plays that netted a total of two yards. Dalton Bauer was their only positive rusher with one carry for 16 yards. They gave up 261 yards of offense.
Northwood (2-3, 0-2 TAAC) comes in following two solid offensive showings but poor defensive showings in losses to Edon (34-14) and Gibsonburg (44-27).
In that loss to Gibsonburg the Rangers were exploited on the ground to the tune of 390 yards while only putting up 272 yards of total offense themselves.
MONTPELIER AT FREMONT SJCC
Like Hilltop, Montpelier’s winning streak was held at just one in week five as they fell to Edon at home 48-7.
Now though, the Locomotives (1-4) will get another real shot at another win as they go up against a 1-4 St. Joseph Central Catholic team whose only win is against 1-4 Miller.
In that loss to the Bombers, Montpelier was able to find some success on the ground with 167 rushing yards as a team and 90 yards on 11 attempts and a touchdown coming from Brennen Friend. Grant Girrell was 9-of-23 for 58 yards but will need to hold on to the ball better this week after throwing four interceptions.
NORTH CENTRAL VS. NEW LEBANON DIXIE
North Central’s inaugural season will take them to another new location as the Eagles (3-2) will travel to Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field on Friday for a matchup with 0-5 New Lebanon Dixie.
NC’s three victories in the first half of the season have the Eagles currently ranked ninth in Division VII Region 26’s computer ratings as the squad picked up a home win in shutout fashion over Fairport Harding 46-0 a week ago. The power came from the rushing game for Scott Thompson’s squad as Joey Burt had 272 rush yards and three TDs on 27 carries on a night that the Eagles rushed for 433 yards in all. Quin Burt added 76 yards and two TDs on 11 totes.
North Central’s opponent hails from just west of Dayton and has seen its share of struggles in an 0-5 start, managing just one touchdown in week three (59-7 loss to Ansonia) and being outscored 297-7 on the season. The Greyhounds have lost to three 4-1 squads in Northridge, Ansonia and National Trail in head coach Eric Wolfe’s first season and have not finished above .500 since 2012.
VAN WERT AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
In what has been one of the most competitive and exciting Western Buckeye League matchups of recent years, Ottawa-Glandorf will look to build off its first victory of the season in week five with a tough task at home against D-IV No. 7 Van Wert.
The Titans (1-4, 1-3) turned up the defensive intensity with a 14-0 blanking of winless Lima Bath on the road last week that saw O-G hold the Wildcats under 100 yards in both passing and rushing. Running back Cy Rump broke out for O-G with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while catching four passes for 30 yards.
The Titan defense will certainly be tested with 4-1 Van Wert in town. After a stunning loss on a last-second blocked punt at Wapak in week four, the Cougars (3-1 WBL) exploded for 569 yards of offense in a 70-41 barnburner against St. Marys. Van Wert quarterback Aidan Pratt put up a staggering line of 24-of-28 for 458 yards with six TD passes and no picks while rushing for 51 yards and two more scores. Junior wideout Conner Campbell was the main benefactor, catching 12 passes for 261 yards and four scores.
O-G leads the all-time series 28-17 with the last five meetings decided by five, one, seven (in OT), six (in OT) and two points.
TRI-STATE CRUSADERS AT HOLGATE
Holgate will get a shot at revenge in week five of eight-man football action, this time with conference stakes as the 3-1 Tigers eye their fourth straight triumph with Tri-State King’s Crusaders visiting Henry County.
King’s Crusaders defeated Holgate in Harlan, Ind. on Aug. 27 by a 42-20 margin as the Tigers committed five turnovers and seven penalties despite winning the yardage battle 401-310. Since then, Holgate hasn’t lost and has found an balanced offensive rhythm with QB Xavier McCord (41-of-58, 753 yards, seven TDs, 29 rushes, 131 yards, two TDs), running back C Plotts (47 rushes, 378 yards, five TDs), receivers Ezekiel Belmares (19 catches, 297 yards, two TDs) and Dylan Boecker (12 catches, 267 yards, four TDs) and do-it-all weapon Isaac DeLong (14 rushes, 148 yards, two TDs, five catches, 146 yards, one TD, two kick return TDs, one punt return TD).
Since beating Holgate, King’s Crusaders has not been scored on by two common opponents with the Tigers by blanking Washtenaw (Mich.) Saints 60-0 and Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic 41-0 while also defeating Parkersburg Catholic (W.Va.) 59-6 on Sept. 10. QB Corbin White has 786 pass yards, 15 TDs and two picks on the year while rushing for 199 yards and five more scores while running back Isaiah Graber has 630 yards and 12 TDs on just 38 attempts in four contests. Cy Young continues to lead the receiving corps by a wide margin with 22 receptions for 639 yards and 14 touchdowns this year.
The win is also key for the Northern 8 Football Conference standings as Holgate enters Friday 2-0 in league games while King’s Crusaders is 1-0 in the conference.
SANDUSKY SMCC AT STRYKER
After building up sizeable confidence through the first three weeks with 140 points in three games, Stryker took its first ding of 2022 with a 56-22 loss to defending league champ Toledo Christian, falling behind 28-0 in the first quarter.
The 3-1 Panthers will get the chance to regroup for their first N8FC victory this year, hosting 0-3 Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic. Jacob Cadwell has been the triggerman for a potent Panther offense, completing 65-of-93 passes for 833 yards and 11 TDs while rushing for 139 yards and three scores.
Levi Barnum has carried a major offensive load, leading the team in rushing with 503 yards and eight TDs on 49 carries while also pacing the Panther receiving corps with 327 yards and seven TDs on 17 receptions. Senior Mateo Villanueva has a team-best 20 catches for 284 yards and three TDs this season.
Sandusky SMCC found tough sledding after two close losses to Holgate (32-24) and Danbury (30-26) to start the year, falling in conference play at Tri-State King’s Crusaders, 41-0.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.