COLUMBUS GROVE — It is the final week of non-conference action before teams jump into conference play and three NWOAL teams are hoping to head into week four with an unblemished record.
Others are looking to build off wins or bounce back from week two losses and propel themselves into conference play with some momentum.
Let’s get into week three previews for all eight NWOAL teams in week three.
Patrick Henry (2-0)
at Columbus Grove (2-0)
It is the battle of the unbeaten in week three for Columbus Grove and Patrick Henry as the Patriots look to end the non-conference season without a blemish.
Accomplishing that task won’t be easy, however, as they are faced with a Columbus Grove team that is 2-0 and fresh off a trip to the state semifinals in 2020.
The Bulldogs are led by 2020 second-team all-NWC running back Colin Metzger. Metzger ran for 174 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries last week in a win against Paulding.
“Offensively they have a very good running back. Colin Metzger is a tremendous running back. They have a nice tight end, they use different sets. This is the first running team that we have faced this year, we have faced running teams, so this is going to be a huge challenge for our defense,” Patrick Henry head coach Bill Inselman said.
The team has been preparing for the rushing attack in the only way that they can, through the scouting team but Inselman knows that can only go so far as to preparing his players for the real thing on Friday night.
The Patriots will be led by a spread offense that helped quarterback Nash Meyer garner 207 yards on 18-of-23 passing last week in a 17-7 victory over Wayne Trace.
The two programs have met five times since 2015 and Patrick Henry is 3-2 in those matchups.
Coach Inselman knows that playing a team like Columbus Grove will be beneficial, no matter the final outcome.
“Columbus Grove is going to get us ready for the LIberty Centers and the Archbolds. It is a good non-league test for us, we are going to see more teams like that this year so it is a team that we needed to see after the first two weeks,” he said.
Bryan (1-1)
at Fairview (0-2)
Bryan will travel to Fairview on Friday in the hopes of notching their second-straight win against an Apaches team that has struggled out of the gates in 2021 after winning the GMC last season.
The Golden Bears will hope to see a repeat performance of running back Korbin Shepherd’s monster week two output.
Shepherd carried the ball 30 times against Maumee, totaling 212 yards and six touchdowns in the 49-0 week two victory.
Fairview, who gave up 288 yards on the ground to Leipsic in a 41-6 loss in week two, will hope to right their wrongs on the defensive front and force Bryan into third and long situations.
The two programs have met three times since 2017 and Fairview currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and has won the previous two meetings.
Wauseon (1-1)
at Napoleon (0-2)
Both Wauseon and Napoleon will be looking to bounce back after week two losses.
The Indians fell at the hands of Tinora, 23-13 and had trouble staying balanced in their offense.
They netted just 118 yards of offense with only four of those yards coming via the ground game.
Napoleon scored the first touchdown of the game last week against Liberty Center but then proceeded to give up 38 unanswered in a 38-7 loss.
Blake Wolf was decent through the air going 6-of-13 for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats but they will hope to see more as they have only been able to punch it into once into the endzone in two games so far this season.
The Indians and Wildcats have met three times since 2017 with Wauseon holding the advantage 2-1.
Otsego (2-0)
at Liberty Center (2-0)
Reigning Northern Buckeye Conference champions and Division V state final four qualifiers Otsego will travel to Liberty Center on Friday to take on the unbeaten Tigers.
The game marks the end of a tough non-conference schedule for Liberty Center in which they have come out unblemished with wins over Tinora and Napoleon so far.
New quarterback Zane Zeiter has impressed so far this season both with his arm and his feet as he racked up 159 total yards of offense and a rushing touchdown in their 38-7 week two victory over Napoleon.
Teejay Moore and Matthew Orr have led the Tigers on the ground as Moore has garnered 127 yards and three touchdowns while Orr has obtained 13 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks.
Division V district co-offensive player of the year Joseph Dzierwa will lead the Knights at quarterback. Dzierwa threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns in their 34-0 week two win over Van Buren.
The two teams squared off in week 3 of 2019 with the Tigers coming out on top 19-14.
Archbold (2-0)
at Lake (1-1)
Archbold will look to continue their perfect season with their second non-conference NBC matchup of the season, this one against Lake.
The Bluestreaks are coming off a dominant 44-14 win over Liberty Benton in week two in which star quarterback D.J. Newman ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns as well as passing for 184 yards and another touchdown.
The Flyers come off a 35-0 victory over Northwood in which Otsego transfer at quarterback Sam Sciffers ran 13 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for a touchdown as well.
Joe Clay helped the Flyers cause as well, rushing eight times for 101 yards.
The two programs have met five times since 2015 with Archbold taking the last four meetings and holding a 4-1 advantage in the series.
Paulding (0-2)
at Delta (1-1)
It’s a battle of the Panthers in Delta in week three as Delta hopes to get their second-straight win and head in to NWOAL play with a 2-1 record.
The Panthers defeated Cardinal Stritch 42-0 in week two and are hoping to get more of the same from Josh Tresnan-Reighard in week three.
Tresnan-Reighard ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the victory for the Panthers in week two.
Paulding has faced a tough schedule thus far with big losses to Arlington and Columbus Grove in weeks one and two.
They’ll hope to be more efficient through the air as quarterback Jacob Fife threw a touchdown and four interceptions last week in the 52-7 loss to Columbus Grove.
Evergreen (2-0) at Ottawa Hills (1-1)
Evergreen is on a four-game win streak dating back to last year and they will hope to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they also defeated Ottawa Hills in week three 35-15.
The Vikings will be led by do-it-all quarterback Payton Boucher who passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score in their 44-12 win over Montpelier.
Ottawa Hills is looking to defeat their second NWOAL team in a row as they defeated Swanton in week two 24-13. Blake Gnepper led the Green Bears rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
The two teams have faced off four times since 2015, with Evergreen leading the series 3-1.
Rogers (0-1) at Swanton (0-2)
Swanton is the last winless NWOAL team through two weeks remaining and they will hope to get that first win over Toledo Rogers in week three.
The Bulldogs fell just short of Ottawa Hills in week two losing 24-13 after holding a 13-10 lead at halftime. They lost in week one to Rossford 55-7.
Quarterback Drake Harris was nearly perfect through the air for the Bulldogs in week two going 9-of-10 for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Rogers has only played one game so far this year as their week two matchup with Lima Senior was canceled. They lost to Sylvania Southview in week one 28-18.
The Rams will look to air it out as quarterback Jevon Hudspeth was 21-of-38 for 281 yards threw for three touchdowns in the loss. Receiver Isaiah Sweeny caught two touchdowns and totaled 105 yards.
The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game against the Rams in three contests since 2017.
