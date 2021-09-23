With the season at its midway point and two weeks into the Green Meadows Conference slate, moving and shaking will be the name of the game down the stretch with squads vying for a shot at the league title.
Tinora is the lone 2-0 league squad with Edgerton and Ayersville still sporting zeroes in the loss column after starting their GMC slate with wins a week ago. One-loss squads Antwerp and Wayne Trace will meet in a potential league title elimination game while Fairview hopes to put a shock into an Edgerton team finding its stride.
Below is a preview of Green Meadows Conference games in week six, excluding Tinora at Ayersville, which is previewed elsewhere:
HICKSVILLE AT PAULDING
One certainty will come from Friday’s Green Meadows Conference matchup at Keysor Field in Paulding: An 0-5 start will be snapped with a win.
0-5 Paulding will welcome in the winless Hicksville Aces in a battle of squads facing offensive struggles through a tough slate of opponents in the first half of hte schedule.
For Hicksville, sledding has been tough against opponents with a 16-9 combined record as the Aces have managed just six points in each of the last three weeks against Edon, Wayne Trace and last week in a 48-6 loss to Ayersville.
Jackson Bergman continues to be the main offensive threat for the Bulldogs as the 6-5 wideout has 19 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Kyler Baird has 20 catches for 190 yards and a score while Bergman has a team-high 28 tackles and Baird 21.
For Paulding, four of the five teams the Panthers have faced this season own a winning record at the midway mark of the season, including D-VI No. 9 Columbus Grove. The Panthers saw a bit of a spark on the offensive side against Edgerton with a 30-point output. After falling behind 14-0 after the first period against the Bulldogs, a Dawson Lamb TD run snapped a streak of nine consecutive scoreless quarters.
However, the Panthers struggled on the defensive end, allowing 365 rushing yards on 35 attempts by Edgerton in a 57-30 defeat while managing just 75 pass yards offensively.
Lamb leads the Panther rushing attack with 335 yards and three scores this season while Jacob Fife (30-of-64, 365 yards, three TDs, 53 rush yards, two TDs) handles things under center and Brayden Sanders (20 catches, 263 yards, 82 rush yards) is the top target in the pass game.
The Panthers hold a 23-11-4 all-time series advantage.
FAIRVIEW AT EDGERTON
In what has been an entertaining matchup in recent seasons, Fairview will try to move above ,500 in the GMC standings while host Edgerton tries to make it back-to-back league wins in Friday’s matchup at Stauffer Field.
The Bulldog offense has found a higher gear in recent weeks with a 57-point, 500-yard effort against Paulding and 285 rush yards and 30 points against Cardinal Stritch. Junior QB Corey Everetts has been a force, leading the team with 430 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while passing for 672 yards, 12 TDs and four picks. Warren Nichols has been a bellcow back as well with 412 yards and five scores as receivers Carter Herman (15 catches, 300 yards, four TDs) and Kadyn Picillo (14 catches, 223 yards, five TDs) headline the pass-catching group.
For Fairview, a 27-8 loss to Antwerp saw a 15-game conference winning streak dating back to late Oct. 2018 snapped. A stingy Archer defense held the Apaches to 116 yards of offense as Keaton Singer’s 71 yards and one TD on the ground made him the only Fairview runner with positive yardage.
Fairview’s 21 points in week four against Paulding are the most in any game this season as the Apaches have scored 34 in the other four weeks combined. QB Brady Karzynow has 411 pass yards and two TDs with 119 yards rushing and two scoring runs on the year with Singer pacing the rush attack with 207 yards and two scores. D’Andre Hastings’ 15 catches and 160 receiving yards are team highs. Jace Chapman (12 catches, 136 yards, one TD) and Jeffrey Smith (10 catches, 114 yards, one TD) also have hit the century mark.
Karzynow also has 33 tackles and an interception defensively for Fairview while Dylan Gebers’ 35 takedowns lead the Apache defense.
Fairview leads the all-time series 36-12 and has won the last two meetings while Edgerton has won six of the last 10, including four straight from 2015-18.
WAYNE TRACE AT ANTWERP
A county rivalry tilt will get its 48th installment Friday at Archer Field as 1-4 Wayne Trace visits a resurgent 3-2 Antwerp team fresh off a defensive shutdown.
Antwerp has alternated wins and losses through the first five games but have found a stride on both sides of the ball. Sophomore QB Carson Altimus (1,288 yards, 13 TDs) had three total TDs, passing for 297 yards and rushing for 97 in a 27-8 win at Fairview, while Jagger Landers caught 11 balls for 103 yards and Kaden Recker tallied eight catches, 93 yards and a score. Landers has also been a leader on the defensive side, recording a team-high nine tackles against Fairview with 27 takedowns and three TFLs on the year. Outside of a 41-26 loss to Edon in week two, Antwerp has allowed just 24 points across the other four contests this season.
For Wayne Trace, the high of a 50-6 win against Hicksville and first-year head coach Matt Holden’s first victory was tempered a week ago as Tinora stifled the Raiders 35-7 at Coressel Stadium. The Raiders were held to 212 yards offensively, including 78 rush yards on 28 attempts, and committed three turnovers. Cale Winans found Race Price for the Raiders’ lone TD, an 18-yard strike in the third quarter.
Wayne Trace owns a 31-15-1 series advantage and an 11-game win streak in the rivalry with the last Archer win coming on Oct. 3, 2008. The series has been an high-scoring one in recent years with an average score of 50-29 in the last five meetings.
