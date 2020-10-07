With the sprawl of Division III Region 10 stretching from Defiance to Cuyahoga Counties, the potential for a long road trip for the Defiance Bulldogs was fairly likely.
Following last week’s bracket announcements, the itinerary was set and Defiance will make the 146-mile drive east to Bay Village, a Cleveland suburb, to face the Bay Rockets for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Defiance enters as the 19-seed in the 22-team region after an 0-6 regular season while Bay has played four games with a 1-3 record as the No. 14 seed.
The Rockets’ season got off to a delayed start, missing week one and week two after a Cuyahoga County health department recommendation against contact sports in the offseason.
Bay played its first game Sept. 11 and has competed in each of the following three weeks to a 1-3 mark following six straight postseason trips since 2014.
For both sides, the contest is an opportunity for a clean slate and a new start in an unorthodox playoff format in 2020 while also serving as a shift from familiar conference foes.
“We’re really excited about it,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline, who has coached in the postseason in three different years (2010 with Edgerton, 2012-13 with Bryan). “It’s such a unique year. When you’re 0-6 (in a 10-game regular season), you’re thinking of how things will finish out if you’re not contending for a league title. This breathes a whole new life into you, gives you something to play for. It’s exciting to play someone we haven’t played before.”
“It’s interesting watching film of a team when you don’t know much about the teams they’re playing,” said Bay head coach Ron Rutt, 53-22 in his seventh season at Bay. “It’s been fun in terms of game planning and our alignments. (Defiance) certainly has some talented players, their record doesn’t do them justice, kinda like us.
“It’s going to be a good football game Friday night.”
While not exactly mirror images in terms of schemes, both the Bulldogs and Rockets have similar mindsets. Bay averages 14.5 pass attempts and 33.3 rush attempts per game while Defiance has a 16.3 pass-31.5 rush ratio.
Bay, which is coming off a 35-0 loss to Parma Heights Holy Name on Friday, is led by senior running back Nick Buttari. The 5-11, 190-pound back leads the Rockets with 391 yards and four touchdowns on 70 rushes. Sophomore Pawie Ault (5-8, 160) is another threat with the ball, having rushed for 152 yards and a score on 20 attempts, including an 83-yard scoring scamper in Bay’s only victory this season, a 50-15 win over Fairview Park Fairview.
6-1 senior Cullen Gergye will also be a major player to watch on both sides of the football. Gergye, a first team all-Ohio defensive back in D-III last season, leads the Rockets with 10 catches for 124 yards and three TDs, also is the team’s kicker (6-8 PATs, 39-yard field goal made), punter (three punts, 124 yards) and kick returner (eight returns, 192 yards)
Nick Buttari’s younger brother Tony, a 6-0, 170-pound sophomore, is the quarterback for Bay, with 255 yards (26-of-57), four TDs and four interceptions on the year. Bay’s losses this season came to Elyria Catholic (27-0, Sept. 11), Parma Heights Valley Forge (34-28, Sept. 18) and Holy Name.
“In watching them, they want to establish the run game,” said Kline. “The kid at tailback is good, an all-state kid from a year ago. I like their brand of football, it’s a physical style, they want to get downhill on you. Having said that, they do have some young kids in some positions and I think that’s affected them.”
Defiance enters the postseason on a down note following a 28-0 road loss to Wapakoneta in week six as the Bulldogs caught an improving Redskin team returning multiple starters.
“I think the kids felt disappointed in the way we played (against Wapakoneta) and they’re motivated to come out better this weekend,” said Kline. “We feel like our league does a good job of preparing you for all different kinds of looks.”
Wapak banged up the Bulldogs to the tune of 309 yards rushing on 50 attempts while holding the Bulldogs to 126 total yards. Defiance’s defense did force a pair of turnovers, however, and had some standout efforts.
Safety Bailey DeTray (5-11, 150, Jr., 49 tackles) racked up 15 tackles against Wapak while linebackers Dominic Tracy (6-0, 175, Jr., 52 tackles, five TFLs, one sack) and Max Hoffman (6-0, 181, Sr., 42 tackles, three TFLs, one sack) were solid. Tracy had seven tackles while recovering a fumble and Hoffman added 11 tackles of his own. Zac Loose picked off a Wapak pass.
Junior Drew Kellermyer continues to be the main cog in the DHS offense with 272 rushing yards and 221 receiving yards this season. Kam’Ron Rivera leads the receiving corps with 21 receptions for 336 yards and a touchdown.
NOTES: The winner of the Bay-Defiance game will travel to third-seeded Bowling Green (5-1) in the second round on Friday, Oct. 16 ... Before the current postseason streak (2014-present), Bay Village had made two prior postseason appearances in 1993 and 1991. The 1993 season saw the Rockets face eventual D-III state champion Wauseon in the first round, a 42-30 Wauseon victory ... For those not at Friday’s game in person, the Bay-Defiance game will be live streamed on the Bay Athletics YouTube channel or broadcasted on radio by 1280 WONW (online through the iHeartRadio app) ... Bay is a member of the Great Lakes Conference with Medina Buckeye, Elyria Catholic, Fairview Park Fairview, Parma Heights Holy Name, Parma Normandy, Parma Senior, Rocky River and Parma Heights Valley Forge. Defiance has not face any current member of the GLC but is familiar with Bay’s former home, the West Shore Conference. The WSC, which folded in 2015, contained Avon (beat Defiance 7-0 in D-III first round in 2008) and Grafton Midview (DHS defeated 26-0 in D-II first round in 2003).
