HAMLER — With four weeks left in the regular season, one team stands at the top of the NWOAL standings as Liberty Center will hope to keep their unblemished record in tact in week three.
Four others, however, sit just behind them at 2-1 and will look to keep their names in the race heading into week eight.
The following is a preview for the week seven NWOAL slate:
WAUSEON AT PATRICK HENRY
Two 2-1 teams will clash in Hamler as Patrick Henry looks to get back on track after a Bryan defensive stop saw them fall 42-35 and Wauseon looks to keep the momentum going after 33-8 win over Evergreen.
With both teams sitting overall at 4-2, this game will not only be big for the conference standings but for the regional standings as well as their are plenty of points to be had with a win.
Patrick Henry currently sits at 11th in the Division VI, Region 22 standings. While Wauseon also sits at 11th in Division IV, Region 14.
It will be a battle of the passing attacks as both teams have scarily similar passing numbers as their starting quarterbacks have thrown for exactly 1,329 yards on the season which is good for 222 yards per game.
For the Patriots, it’s Nash Meyer who has garnered all of those yards on 92-143 passing, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. For Wauseon, Elijah McLeod started the first four games this season and has thrown for 701 yards on 54-of-90 passing, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Trey Parsons started the last two wins for the Indians however and has thrown for 628 yards on 45-of-66 passing, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
For now it seems as if Parsons has the starting job, but his two wins have come over the only two winless teams in the NWOAL.
And for the Patrick Henry defense, they will be looking to bounce back after their 42 points given up last week was nearly double the 22 points they had given up in the previous five weeks.
Patrick Henry holds the slight edge in the series with a 26-25 record. Wauseon has won the last three meetings.
LIBERTY CENTER AT BRYAN
Bryan will look to make it two straight weeks handing a team their first league loss, but it only gets tougher as they welcome in undefeated and fourth state ranked in Division V Liberty Center to town.
The Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2 NWOAL) dominated most of the play last Friday in their 42-35 win over Patrick Henry, leading 28-0 in the first half and 28-7 heading to the locker room.
After two down weeks for running back Sam Herold, he caught fire against the Patriots rumbling for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to help Bryan to their first league victory of the season. Quarterback Jase Kepler was also crucial throwing for a score while rushing for 112 yards and two more scores.
Repeating that success will be a tall task though as Liberty Center (6-0, 3-0 NWOAL) comes in having given up just six points in their last four games, pitching shutout in three of them. They have four shutouts on the season and are giving up less than a touchdown per game.
Offensively they still average 29 points a game behind a stout rushing attack led by Mathew Orr (73 att., 566 yards, 7 TDs), Colton Kruse (62 att., 406 yards, 6 TDs) and quarterback Zane Zeiter (43 att., 339 yards, 2 TDs).
Bryan leads the all-time series 51-41-5. Liberty Center has won three of the last four meetings.
ARCHBOLD AT EVERGREEN
After a 16-0 loss to Liberty Center in week five, Archbold seemed to take out their offensive frustration on Delta last week as they pummled the Panthers 43-0, giving them their first league loss of the season.
It was largely on the back of running back Carson Dominique who only ran for 127 yards but had four touchdowns in the first half and one more in the second to carry the Blue Streaks (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL). Dominique leads the NWOAL in rushing this season with 732 yards on 115 carries and 16 touchdowns.
Evergreen (2-4, 0-3 NWOAL) has now lost their last four games in a row after a 33-8 road loss to Wauseon last week. They gave up 79 yards rushing to the Indians’ pass-heavy offense.
They only put up 106 yards of total offense as well. Layne Vance led them in rushing, only carrying the ball once for a 62-yard touchdown. Colton Robertson was second on the team with 16 carries for 37 yards. Robertson also stood in at quarterback for the Vikings, going 1-for-7 with an interception.
Archbold leads the all-time series 44-9 and has won the last six meetings.
SWANTON AT DELTA
Delta is looking for a bounceback after being shutout 43-0 by Archbold last week.
The Panthers (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) will look to get that against Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) who have lost their first three conference games by a combined 117-13.
In their loss to the Blue Streaks a week ago, they managed just 91 yards of total offense to 341 for Archbold. Freshman Deominic Salyers led the team in rushing with 23 yards on three carries while Jerremiah Wolford garnered the most touches with nine carries for 15 yards.
Wolford was second in the NWOAL with 602 yards on 92 carries and nine touchdowns coming into the contest.
Delta leads the overall series 45-42-5 and have won the last two meetings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.