LIBERTY CENTER — It will be a heavyweight NWOAL matchup between Liberty Center and Wauseon on Friday as both teams look to open their league season with a victory.
Both teams sport 2-1 records coming into the game but saw different results last week. Wauseon defeated Napoleon 20-14 in overtime while Liberty Center saw a 40-21 loss to Otsego.
For the Indians, they found massive success in the passing game as Elijah McLeod went 26-of-38 for 355 yards and a touchdown. Jonas Tester was their leading receiver with 10 catches for 140 yards.
Their rushing game was in the negatives though, and while there are some stipulations to that number according to head coach Shawn Moore, the Indians want to improve their ground work in week four.
“I think we did improve last week. The overall team numbers would show you that we didn’t but we were able to run the ball inside more last week than we were against Tinora so I was pleased with the progression,” Moore said of Wauseon’s run game. “We switched up our offensive line last week and got a couple of different guys in there so I think as those guys get some more reps and some more experience it is only going to get better for them.”
And to do that, Moore knows that the physicality has to go up a level in the trenches.
“Liberty Center is always going to be a tough opponent where you are going to have to play really well up front on both the offensive and defensive lines. That is what we have been stressing so far this week, we’ve got to be a little more physical up front and give our quarterback time to make reads,” he said.
For Liberty Center against Otsego, they were able to stop the Knight’s prolific passing game, holding 2020 District co-offensive player of the year Joseph Dzierwa to 5-of-19 passing for 82 yards but gave up 296 yards on 34 carries to Trent Leiter on the ground.
Wauseon will look to utilize a heavy run-pass-option scheme against the Tigers as they have all season and Liberty Center will look to improve on the mistakes that they made against a similar offense in Otsego.
“We saw some RPO last week against Otsego and it was a challenge to defend. We just have to talk to our kids about being disciplined and make sure that everybody has an assignment and they stick to their assignment and don’t do too much.” Mohler said.
On offense, the Tigers will be lead by the backfield duo of Teejay Moore and Matthew Orr who have combined for 469 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Orr ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Otsego.
“They are definitely a strong pair back there and they fit nicely into Liberty Center’s wing-t offense. We have talked about physicality, getting off blocks and making sure that we are staying gap strong and solid,” Moore said.
Zane Zeiter will lead the Tigers at quarterback and has generally been solid this season, but saw some hiccups last week throwing four interceptions. Despite the adversity, Mohler isn’t worried about Zeiter’s mindset.
“I don’t think I have to do a whole lot, Mohler said. “ He is just a great competitor and is going to compete no matter what. He is probably his harshest critic and if he feels like there is something else he can go then he is going to go out and work to do it.”
The two teams do have a common opponent this season in Napoleon. The Indians topped the Wildcats by seven last week while the Tigers defeated them 38-7 in week two.
In the last ten meetings between these two teams it is dead even, with each program winning five games. Liberty Center leads the overall series 47-45-1.
