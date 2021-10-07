LIBERTY CENTER — If someone were to walk around practices at Liberty Center and Patrick Henry this week, they wouldn’t have to remind anyone what week it is — everyone knows.
“They know what week it is,” Patrick Henry head coach Bill Inselman said of his team. “And I know that Liberty is the same way so no it doesn’t take any motivation at all.”
“Well, I think the game will take care of itself just being the fact that it is Patrick Henry and it is a huge rivalry for us. I think the kids understand what it means and if I have to get them focused and motivated for this game then something is wrong,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said.
It is a rivalry that dates back many years in part because of the continued success of both programs.
This year is no different as the stakes are high with both teams coming in with identical records (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL). Both will also look to stay in contention for the NWOAL title as well.
“It is do-or-die for the league race. It is that simple for us. If we want to stay in the race and have a chance we have got to win out. We are one of three teams with one loss and we are all trailing Archbold so if we win, we are still in the race for another week, and if we lose we are out. It is big for computer points as well,” Inselman said.
Both teams come into this one holding home playoff spots in their respective regions with Liberty Center at No. 6 in Division VI, Region 22 and Patrick Henry at No. 7 in Division VII, Region 26.
They’ll both look to move up the rankings and virtually cement home-field advantage for the first round while also staying in the league hunt as the loser is virtually eliminated from the league hunt with two games left to play.
In years past, this rivalry had featured two very similar offenses behind longtime head coaches Inselman and Rex Lingruen whose first choice was to run the ball straight at the other.
Now, however, the Patriots have changed it up and will spread the ball around to their many athletes. But getting those athletes the ball starts with quarterback Nash Meyer and he has been able to do that this season.
The junior signal-caller has racked up 1,474 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while also leading the team in rushing with 310 yards on 94 carries and four touchdowns.
His leading receivers are Landon Johnson (37 rec., 506 yds., 5 TDs), Aiden Behrman (17 rec., 375 yds., 4 TDs) and Gavin Jackson (26 rec., 255 yds., 1 TD).
The Tigers know that limiting the big passing play will be key for them. Just two weeks ago they were torched to the tune of 41 points by a similar offense in Archbold.
“We just have to be disciplined in the secondary and make sure that we are keeping everything in front of us and not allowing teams to get behind us,” Mohler said. “We have to make sure that we tackle in space. When teams are spreading you out they are looking to get one on one matchups and get guys in space where they can make plays.”
The Tigers are led by their senior linebacker Owen Johnson on defense who leads the team with 52 tackles.
But despite all of the success the Patriots have had through the air this year. A six-point performance in a 21-6 loss to Wauseon last week has made the coaching staff go back to the drawing board.
“A big goal of ours to be able to mix it up more,” Inselman said. “When we were successful against Bryan it was because we could both run and pass. We don’t want to be just one-dimensional.”
In that game against Bryan the Patriots rushed for more yards than they passed as Meyer had 128 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as opposed to 96 yards and two scores through the air.
On the offensive side for Liberty, their power run game will carry them. Teejay Moore (81 att., 506 yds., 8 TDs) and Matthew Orr (104 att., 610 yds., 11 TDs) are the lead backs but Zane Zeiter (67 att., 284 yds., 1 TD) can also move the ball with his legs as well.
This week will be the first week that Patrick Henry has played a team that runs their offense under center which will create challenges with duplicating the offense in practice.
“It is going to be hard to duplicate Liberty’s offense in one week. They hit the hole quicker, they are powerful, they fire out, they’ve got lead backs blocking the way, they have a running quarterback more probably than I think they have had in ten years so it is hard to prepare for them in a week,” Inselman said.
But as always with the Tiger offense, one of the big keys to stopping them will be to make sure you don’t give up the big passing plays.
“That has always been important. They have done that for years and every team has to fight against it. So you just have to be disciplined and read your keys,” Inselman said of defending the passing game. “
“If we can limit their success running the ball then they hopefully won’t be as effective passing and then also our offense needs to take pressure off of our defense. If we can score then I think that will help our morale throughout the game.”
The key to keeping that running game going for Liberty will be continuing to do what they have always done.
“They are well-coached on defense and they are very relentless in getting to the ball so we have to make sure that we hold our blocks,” Mohler said. “We can’t just hit and stop because they are going to play to the whistle. They play hard, they’ve got good speed on the defensive side of the ball and they just run well to the ball.”
In the past ten meetings including one playoff meeting, Patrick Henry holds the edge in the rivalry with six wins. Liberty Center however holds the recent success having won two-straight years.
The rivalry is pretty much even all-around and most expect no different in the game coming up this Friday night.
