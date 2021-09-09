In what felt like a promising 2021 campaign with plenty of starters back, the year has gotten off to a nightmarish start for Napoleon with an 0-3 start comprised of a frustrating 7-0 loss to rival Defiance, a rout at the hands of county rival Liberty Center and a 20-14 overtime setback at home against Wauseon a week ago.
The forecast doesn’t get much sunnier for the Wildcats as the always-rugged Northern Lakes League conference slate gets underway with a trip to Sylvania on tap Friday against the 1-2 Northview Wildcats.
After tying the game with Wauseon with 5:14 left in regulation, Napoleon survived a missed 28-yard field goal to set up overtime but an incompletion on fourth down following a Wauseon score sunk head coach Tory Strock’s squad’s hopes of victory.
For Division II Northview, a 30-0 win over Toledo Bowsher earned the Wildcats their first victory of the year in week three after falling 41-0 at Hilliard Bradley to open the year and narrowly losing to Oregon Clay 31-24 in week two.
Tanner Rubinstein leads the rushing attack on the year with 94 yards on 28 rushes for Napoleon while Andrew Williams is the top overall offensive threat with a team-high 206 yards receiving and two TDs on 10 receptions while rushing for 91 yards on 16 attempts. QB Blake Wolf has 366 yards, two TDs and four interceptions to date while standout running back Michael Chipps has been held to 69 rush yards on 17 attempts in three contests.
Rubinstein also leads the defensive unit with 23 tackles and two interceptions while Caleb Stoner has 17 tackles, three TFLs and two sacks and Henry Eggers owns 11 tackles. 5.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.
MONTPELIER AT STRITCH
After taking their lumps during non-league games against a trio of now-2-1 opponents, the Montpelier Locomotives will turn their focus towards the Toledo Area Athletic Conference slate with a league opener at Oregon Cardinal Stritch.
Joe Brigle’s Locos have managed just 27 points through three games against Antwerp, Evergreen and Edgerton, falling 48-7 to the Bulldogs a week ago.
Cardinal Stritch, meanwhile, has bookended a lopsided 42-0 shutout loss to Delta with a pair fo high-scoring wins. The 2-1 Cardinals downed Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 40-20 to open the year while out-pointing South Central 48-33 on the road.
EDON AT NORWALK ST. PAUL (Sat.)
Early in the week, Edon planned on preparing for a showdown with league power Northwood in the hopes of claiming TAAC supremacy.
Due to COVID-19 protocol issues at Northwood, however, the game was cancelled on Tuesday leaving Edon without an opponent. That changed later in the day as a trip to 3-0 Norwalk St. Paul on Saturday evening will fill the slate. Edon has torched defenses through three weeks, averaging 50 points per game thanks to a high-flying and talented passing game.
Senior quarterback Drew Gallehue added to an already outstanding passing career for the Bombers with a 395-yard, six-TD performance in Edon’s 60-6 shelling of Hicksville a week ago and already has over 1,000 yards passing through three contests.
A perennial playoff contender in their own right, the Flyers of St. Paul followed up a 10-0 win over Division IV Huron in week one with a pair of lopsided wins over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic (48-18) and Tiffin Calvert (42-19).
Quarterback Will Stieber, an all-Ohio linebacker, leads the team in rushing with 278 yards and two scores against SJCC and 108 yards and three scores against Calvert. Quincey Crabbs has tallied 157 yards and three TDs on the ground the last two weeks.
The game is also a rematch of a 2019 Division VII first-round playoff game, won by St. Paul, 35-21.
HILLTOP VS. NEW MIAMI
Though with more notice than Edon’s schedule change, Hilltop is also among the TAAC teams making schedule adjustments as a matchup with New Miami will be played at a neutral site on Friday night.
New Miami, located in Hamilton just north of Cincinnati, and the Cadets will split the difference in the 158-mile one-way distance and play at Fort Loramie High School, a 97-mile drive for Hilltop and a 76-mile trip for New Miami.
Both squads enter the clash at 0-3 on the year, with Hilltop dropping decisions to Edgerton and Antwerp the last two weeks by a 116-0 combined margin. The Vikings fell to Gamble Montessori 31-0 in their season opener before losing 34-0 to Landmark Eagles, a Cincinnati club team, and 56-0 to a 3-0 Fayetteville.
ST. MARYS AT O-G
An always-rugged Western Buckeye League series will add another bruising chapter Friday in Ottawa as the 1-2 O-G Titans welcome in 2-1 St. Marys.
The Titans shook off an 0-2 start to the season with a 28-7 stifling of Elida on Friday, forcing four interceptions and no offensive touchdowns from the Bulldogs. QB Landen Jordan had two TD passes while rushing for another.
Following a close win (10-7 vs. London) and a blowout win (56-0 over Defiance), St. Marys dropped its first game of the season in week three in a 10-7 loss to bitter rival Wapakoneta. Tanner Howell’s 77 yards led the Roughriders against Wapak while Braeden Hemmelgarn scored the team’s lone TD from 19 yards out in the second quarter.
