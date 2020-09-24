Week number five of the high school football season brings with it playoffs in the air as the playoff draws take place next week for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
Green Meadows Conference league leaders Fairview and Tinora look to keep pace with each other as each school makes a road trip to Paulding County this week while a pair of Defiance County rivals square off on the eastern side of the county. A third game in the GMC this week takes place in Paulding County as well as Edgerton makes the trip to Paulding.
Below are previews of each game involving GMC teams this week:
FAIRVIEW AT ANTWERP
Antwerp is the next GMC squad that gets the opportunity to challenge league favorite Fairview as the Archers host the Apaches in the blue and white’s home opener.
Four straight road games have ignited the Archer season with losses coming to Ayersville (14-6), Fremont (Ind.) (25-15), Edgerton (47-13) and Tinora (54-0).
Antwerp (0-4, 0-3 GMC) comes into the game giving up just under 400 yards per game and that is an area that the Archers will have to be better at on Friday to challenge the Apaches. Offensively, the blue and white are totaling 184 yards per contest.
Carson Altimus has thrown for 526 yards on the season for the Archers, completing 51 of 86 passes with three touchdowns.
The Archers’ top target is Dylan Hines with 15 catches for 107 yards while Landon Brewer adds 11 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Buerkle is the third Antwerp player in double figures for receptions with ten pass catches for 200 yards.
Hayden Wagner tops the Antwerp defense with 32 tackles on the season and Jagger Landers adds 28.5 stops for the blue and white.
The Apaches (4-0, 3-0 GMC) come into the game coming off of a 69-0 blitzing of Woodlan (Ind.) last week that saw quarterback Doug Rakes throw for eight touchdowns in the contest. The black and gold are averaging over 57 points with their season low being 47 in the season opening win over Wayne Trace.
On the season, Rakes has completed a sizzling 78 of 106 passes (73 percent) for 1,113 yards and 23 touchdowns in four games.
Cade Ripke has been his top target with 21 receptions for 263 yards and five scores while Caleb Frank has 20 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Russ Zeedyk (15 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs), Luke Timbrook (11 catches, 222 yards, 7 TDs) and Kaden Blair (11 receptions, 127 yards, 3 TDs) also are in double figures already this season for receptions.
Rakes is the top runner for the Apaches as well with 237 yards on 10 carries, including two for scores, while Timbrook adds 169 yards on 14 rushes with one going for a score.
Defensively, Caleb Skinner and Aaron Layman pace the Black and Gold with 37 and 32 tackles, respectively, while each have two sacks. Zeedyk leads the team with three sacks while adding 17 tackles. Caleb Frank tops the Fairview secondary with four interceptions.
Fairview is allowing only 5.5 points per game this season, giving up 15 points to Ayersville and seven to Hicksville.
TINORA AT WAYNE TRACE
Tinora just continues to play well under the radar as the Rams have taken care of business in each of their first three games in very impressive fashion with three consecutive shutouts.
Following an open date in week one, the green and white opened their season with a 24-0 victory at Edgerton before following that up by rolling to a 41-0 win at Hicksville.
Tinora then opened the home portion of its schedule last week by running away from visiting Antwerp 54-0.
So, through three weeks, that is Tinora 119 and its opponents 0.
The Rams have five players with 20 or more tackles after three weeks, led by Casen Wolfrum with 23 stops. K.P. Delarber and Christian Commisso each have 22 tackles for Tinora while Gavin Eckert has recorded 21. Baeden Hancock currently has 20 stops for the Rams as well.
Offensively, the Rams average 266 rushing yards a contest and are led by Delarber with 270 yards on 33 carries. Commisso adds 199 yards over 28 carries and Brandon Edwards stands at 106 yards on 13 tries.
Quarterback Nolan Schafer has completed 15 of 31 passes on the year for 274 yards with Max Grube topping the Ram receivers at eight receptions for 178 yards.
While Tinora will feature a run first mentality, Wayne Trace comes into the contest with a more balanced offensive approach as the Raiders have ran the ball 116 times while throwing it 122.
The Raiders are led by Kyle Slade in the ground attack with 156 yards while quarterback Trevor Speice has totaled 123.
Through the air, Speice has thrown for 670 yards on the season, completing 45 of 93 passes with six going for touchdowns.
Owen Manz tops Wayne Trace with a dozen receptions for 135 yards and a score while Gabe Sutton adds 11 catches for 200 yards and four scores. Cameron Cox adds nine receptions for 162 yards for the Raiders, who have 14 different players already this season that have caught at least one pass.
Defensively, Speice tops the Raiders with 33 tackles, including four for a loss, while Riley Stoller has totaled 23 stops overall and four tackles for a loss. Brayson Parrish leads Wayne Trace with seven tackles for a loss and six sacks.
