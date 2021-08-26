NAPOLEON — Napoleon and Liberty Center’s season’s got off to quite the opposite starts in week one. In week two, they’ll face off against each other in a longtime county rivalry.
Napoleon got an extra day to prepare for the Tigers after they fell 7-0 to Defiance last Thursday. But though there is a goose egg in Napoleon’s column, the real story goes much deeper than the oval number.
The Wildcats outgained the Bulldogs 307-188 and had the ball inside the ten four times, but could not yield any points. Coming into the game, Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler knows that the odds aren’t good for that to happen again.
“We know that they are better than what that score indicated. They had four opportunities inside the ten where they came away with nothing. Chances are that is not going to happen again. Our guys know that, we watched a little bit of the film on it and hopefully our mindset is that we’ve got to be prepared to beat a very talented Napoleon team,” Mohler said.
Napoleon was led by Blake Wolf, who was 15-of-30 through the air for 156 yards and two interceptions.
The 30 passing attempts are 21 more than what Liberty Center saw on Friday against Tinora as Nolan Schafer went 7-of-9 through the air for 92 yards and a touchdown.
The Rams’ small success through the air with the small amount of passing they did is something that might cause Liberty Center a little bit of worry heading into the battle with Napoleon.
“It is something that we are definitely going to focus on.” Mohler said of defending Napoleon’s passing game. “We know what the challenges are and it is easier said than done. Trying to get that done is going to be one of the big challenges for us because of Napoleon’s athleticism and their skill set.”
As for the Napoleon defense, they held Defiance to 188 yards and seven points despite the loss, but they might have their hands full with new Liberty Center quarterback Zane Zeiter.
Zeiter threw for 160 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-12 passing in his high school starting debut against Tinora.
But despite the success, there were still some problems, mainly the consistency and some big mistakes that include a 50-yard pick six by Tinora that shifted the momentum of the game in the first half.
“We have to eliminate our turnovers and just be more consistent. We had some nice plays and did some nice things but we kind of went two steps forward and one step back,” Mohler said of the passing game.
Liberty Center had less success on the ground, rushing for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries. Teejay Moore and Matthew Orr carried the bulk of the load as Moore had 54 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while Orr had 47 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
But despite the yardage output being lower than the Tigers may have wanted, the rushing game still helped to open up the passing game for an inexperienced quarterback in Zeiter.
“Even though we didn’t have a lot of yards on the ground I think just kind of pounding the ball in the run game opened up some of our passing game and our play action. Most teams are going to stop our rushing game first so that helps the passing game when you have a rushing attack that people are gearing up to stop,” Mohler said.
They hope that that trend will continue into their second rivalry game in as many weeks. The game marks the second of a very tough five-game slate to start the year for Liberty Center. After this, the Tigers will get reigning state qualifier Otsego, 2020 NWOAL champion Archbold and Wauseon, who just defeated 2020 GMC champion Fairview 40-8 last week.
Getting a win over the Wildcats on Friday, would be huge for the momentum going forward into that slate.
“Once you start rolling downhill it can be hard to stop but when you have to go back up it can be a little more challenging so we want to continue the momentum and get off on the right foot and hopefully it will build confidence because really we are still a pretty inexperienced team,” Mohler said.
Since 2014, Liberty Center has controlled the series by a 4-2 margin.
