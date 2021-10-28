For some of the weekend’s first-round playoff matchups, the opponents faced will be relative newcomers or complete strangers to the area’s squads.
Intriguing matchups are easy to find, however, as Wauseon makes the long trek to Wayne County to face Wooster Triway for a Division IV playoff tilt on Friday evening, Liberty Center meets Bluffton for the first time in 17 years and Ottawa-Glandorf and Edon face opponents for the first time in Division V and VII, respectively.
WAUSEON AT WOOSTER TRIWAY
For just the third time in the postseason, Wauseon will face off against the Triway Titans with a trek across the state for a first-round matchup in Division IV’s Region 14.
Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore was an assistant on then-head coach Travis Cooper’s staff when the Indians qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 14 years and visited Triway in 2013.
That game saw the Indians battle the Titans in a back-and-forth thriller with a fourth-down pass from Ty Suntken to Noah Castle falling incomplete from the Triway 20 with less than a minute left in a 26-21 Titan win. The only other matchup between the schools came during Wauseon’s 1993 state championship season when the Indians beat the Titans 31-19 in the regional finals.
Though Moore remembers the most recent meeting, the current Wauseon and Triway rosters were in elementary school and have new memories to make.
The 7-3 Indians finished third in the NWOAL this season after an overtime loss to Liberty Center in week four and a week eight shellacking at the hands of league champ Archbold. The Tribe bounced back however in week 10’s key clash with Bryan, securing the 11-seed in Region 14 with a 31-0 blanking of the Bears.
In a move to the spread in 2021, 6-1 sophomore quarterback Elijah McLeod has been a tough task to take down, completing 175-of-263 passes for 2,227 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions. With the athleticism of standout receivers Jonas Tester (6-2, Sr., 61 catches, 880 yards, eight TDs), Jude Armstrong (6-1, Jr., 65 catches, 691 yards, five TDs) and Sam Smith Jr. (6-4, Jr., 25 catches, 437 yards, five TDs), Triway will have a tough task defensively.
Of note, however, Wauseon has struggled to run the football at times, tallying 15 yards on 11 attempts against Archbold, 18 yards on 21 attempts against Delta in week eight and negative-29 yards on nine attempts against LC.
On the other sideline, Triway enters Friday’s tilt winners of three straight with a 7-1 mark after week one and two games against Millersburg West Holmes and Mogadore, respectively, were canceled due to COVID issues. The Titans have roared back since then with only a 42-12 home loss to New Franklin Manchester on Oct. 1 blemishing the slate. A 37-13 win over Navarre Fairless in week nine helped the Titans share a PAC-7 title with Fairless for Triway’s first league crown since 2014.
Junior quarterback Zack Miller (5-6, 165) leads the Titan offense, tallying 1,621 yards and 18 TDs with six interceptions on the year (160-of-232 passing) while also serving as Triway’s second leading rusher (89 rushes, 414 yards, eight TDs). 5-9, 185-pound senior Seth Vizzo paces the rushing attack with 576 yards and four TDs on 111 carries.
Triway also boasts a balanced receiving corps with 5-11 senior Cameron Soss leading the way with 33 catches, 449 yards and seven TDs. Junior Cooper Barton (5-7) adds 36 catches for 353 yards and four scores along with 29 catches, 346 yards and three TDs from Vizzo.
Sophomore Luke Belcher leads the Triway defense with 65 tackles and four TFLs from the defensive line while senior Logan Barker has 56 tackles, 15 TFLs and five sacks to his credit. Vizzo adds 54 takedowns and 7.5 TFLs with senior DB Blake Whitmeyer chipping in 33 tackles, seven TFLs and three sacks.
Sophomore Cale Drown (30 tackles) and Soss (17 tackles) are players to watch in the secondary with four interceptions each.
Miller also is the primary punter for the Titan special teams, averaging 37.5 yards per boot on 24 punts.
Tester is an active player on the Wauseon defense tasked with stopping Miller’s crew, leading the team with 77 tackles. Bryson Stump (Sr.) has 66 tackles and six TFLs from his linebacker spot with Justin Duncan (Jr., DL, 54 tackles, 14 TFLs, five sacks), Zaidan Kessler (Jr., LB, 57 tackles, eight TFLs) and Logan Carroll (Jr., LB, 61 tackles, 13.5 TFLs) wreaking havoc on that end. Armstrong (25 tackles) leads the Wauseon defense with three interceptions while Ethan Borton (26 tackles) and Carroll each have two.
The return game could also be a key contributor in Friday’s results with Tester owning one kick return TD and two punt return scores and Sam Smith also returning a kick for a TD.
Friday’s winner will face either Van Wert or Rossford in a second-round tilt on Nov. 5. If Van Wert wins, the Cougars will host. If 14-seed Rossford pulls the upset, the Wauseon-Triway winner will host.
BLUFFTON AT LIBERTY CENTER
Running games will be on display and then some at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium on Saturday as Liberty Center’s smashmouth rushing attack will welcome in a Bluffton squad averaging 238.1 yards per game on the ground.
The matchup is just the third all-time between the Tigers and Pirates, with the most recent coming in the 2004 Division V postseason when LC ended an dominant unbeaten Bluffton season in shutout fashion at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium, 27-0.
This time around, LC takes an 8-2 mark into the matchup with the 5-5 Pirates, winners office straight games since a 3-2 start. The two teams to defeat LC this year have not lost a game with 9-0 Otsego and 10-0 Archbold blemishing the Tiger scorecard.
Since facing Otsego, Wauseon and Archbold in consecutive weeks in September, LC has taken care of business over the second half of the year, averaging 39.8 points per game and winning all five by double digits.
A talented backfield trio of QB Zane Zeiter (6-2, Jr.), senior running back TeJay Moore (5-9, 202) and junior fullback Matthew Orr have been the impetus behind the offensive surge.
Zeiter has completed 56 percent of his passes (55-of-98) for 784 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 534 yards and three TDs on 95 attempts.
Orr leads the LC rushing attack with 817 yards and 15 TDs on 143 attempts while Moore adds 729 yards and 10 scores on 106 carries.
6-4 tight end Evan Conrad is the leader of the LC receiving corps with 22 catches for 317 yards and three scores while 5-10 junior wideout Riley Chapa adds 12 receptions for 259 yards and three TDs.
For Bluffton, 6-1 senior quarterback Nate Schaadt is the straw that stirs the drink for the Pirate offense under sixth-year coach Jeff Richards (24-34). The Bluffton field general ended the regular season as the Northwest Conference rushing king with 1,325 yards and 19 TDs on 189 attempts while also passing for 603 yards, six scores and eight interceptions.
Landon Shutler (5-10, Jr.) adds a secondary threat with 607 yards and three TDs on 120 attempts while Hayden Dearth (6-1, So.) is the top pass-catcher from Schaadt with 14 catches for 174 yards and three TDs.
The Pirates ranked sixth of eight teams in rushing yards allowed with 160 given up per game, but did force 16 fumbles on the year, recovering 10.
The 2021 campaign has been a roller-coaster one for Bluffton as the Pirates started 3-0 and 5-1, including a 25-13 win at Ayersville) before losing three straight against playoff teams Crestview, Leipsic and Allen East. The Pirates then righted the ship with a 40-37 win against Delphos Jefferson in week nine before being blanked by unbeaten NWC champ Columbus Grove 31-0 in week 10.
The LC-Bluffton victor will take on either four-seed Columbus Grove (10-0) or 13-seed Ottawa Hills (6-4) in the second round. The Tigers would need an upset by Ottawa Hills to get a second playoff home game.
SPENCERVILLE AT EDON
Though Edon has faced different styles and approaches during its stellar 9-1 regular season on the gridiron, the high-flying Bombers will face their most run-heavy opponent yet on Saturday as the No. 2 seed in Division VII Region 26 welcomes in 5-5 Spencerville and its run-heavy Wing-T attack.
To put things in perspective, Edon passers have put up 369 attempts through 10 games this season, averaging out to 9.2 pass attempts per quarter. On the flipside, Spencerville has attempted just 33 passes all season, completing 20, for less than one pass attempt per quarter.
Veteran head coach Bob Olwin has seen plenty in his storied coaching career and even this season, hard-nosed rushing attacks like Norwalk St. Paul and Whiteford (Mich.) have the Bombers prepared for new looks.
“It’s pretty close to the same type of running attack as St. Paul has, that Delaware Wing-T, St. Marys Wing-T, Liberty Center, there’s a lot of variations but it’s something we’re familiar with,” explained Olwin. “(Having those teams on the schedule) should help us quite a bit. All those teams, Whiteford, Ottawa Hills, Fort Loramie, they were very good and we were able to compete with them. It’s a credit to our kids to hang in there and our coaches coaching them up.”
Edon got a shot in the arm heading into the playoffs with the school’s first-ever TAAC football title by beating Ottawa Hills 52-28 in week 10 while quarterback Drew Gallehue continued a record-breaking season. The Bomber signal-caller eclipsed 10,000 career passing yards, nearly putting up 500 yards through the air on the Green Bears, and enters the playoffs completing 71 percent of his passes (248-of-348) for 3,998 yards, 50 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
The receiving corps has put up eye-popping stats all season, led by senior Gannon Ripke’s 79 receptions for 1,431 yards and 19 touchdowns. Both Caden Nester (42 catches, 765 yards, 11 TDs) and Hayden Dye (51, 740, seven) have reached the 700-yard mark, with Ethan Steinke tallying an outstanding 31 catches for 502 yards and seven TDs.
A bend-but-not-break Edon defense will be tasked with stifling a Spencerville rushing attack that churns out 260.9 yards on the ground per game as the Bearcats outscore opponents 26.6 to 22.3 on average.
Running backs Gunner Grigsby (Sr.) and Dale Smith (Sr., 6-0, 160) lead the way in the Bearcat backfield with Grigsby tallying 1,079 yards and 13 TDs while Smith has accrued 809 yards and five scores. Senior Tyler Koenig adds a third option in the run game with 88 attempts for 487 yards and four touchdowns.
Smith is also a threat in the return game with both a punt and kick return touchdown to his credit on the year. Koenig and QB Nate Coulter will also be leaned on in the defensive backfield with two interceptions apiece during the season.
Spencerville allowed 114.9 pass yards per game during the season, third-best in the Northwest Conference and intercepted seven passes. The Bearcats challenged themselves in the non-conference, falling 7-0 to Division III Elida and taking on D-VII No. Lima Central Catholic in a 34-13 loss. The Bearcats dropped a pair of September conference games to fall out of the hunt for the NWC title but claimed wins in three of the last four weeks to rally for a postseason berth.
“The biggest thing for us against these offensive systems, you’ve got to get them off the field and get turnovers,” explained Olwin. “If you don’t they’re going to eat clock eight minutes a quarter. I’d know, when I ran Wing-T for 16 years, it was my philosophy.”
The Edon-Spencerville winner will take on either Antwerp or Patrick Henry in a second-round matchup.
DOYLESTOWN CHIPPEWA AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
For the 16th time in program history, all under head coach Ken Schriner, Ottawa-Glandorf will compete in the postseason and with seven wins in the last eight weeks, the Titans are as hot as anyone in Division V Region 18.
First on the list for the 7-3 Titans in the postseason will be the 4-5 Chipps of Doylestown Chippewa, located in Wayne County just southwest of Akron, in the first-ever football meeting between the schools that have been perennial powers in girls hoops in recent years.
O-G capped off a dominant run to end the regular season with a 41-0 victory over winless Kenton, marking a stretch of four straight wins where the Titans have outscored opponents 126-7 with three shutouts.
QB Landen Jordan leads the charge with 29 total TDs on the year, passing for 1,934 yards and 20 scores with six interceptions while being second on the team in rushing with 310 yards and nine TDs.
Ian Fenbert provides a solid punch in the backfield with 524 yards and nine TDs on 76 totes but the athletic 1-2 combo of senior Caleb Kuhlman (42 catches, 805 yards, 10 TDs) and sophomore Colin White (37 catches, 656 yards, six TDs) is tough to match up with.
The Titans finished 7-2 in the rugged Western Buckeye League, falling to league co-champions Wapakoneta and Van Wert while dropping a 42-19 decision to the region’s No. 3 seed in Eastwood in their season opener. As the season progressed, the Titans have improved by leaps and bounds, including a 35-16 win over St. Marys for one of the Roughriders’ two losses on the year.
On the other side, the Chipps will enter Saturday’s 152-mile trek east to Ottawa with four losses in their last five games. Two of those setbacks against 3-7 West Salem Northwestern (35-28, Oct. 1) and 5-5 Apple Creek Waynedale (49-48) came by one possession as the Blue and White have just one win over a team .500 or better this year (5-5 Gates Mills Hawken on Aug. 27).
Chippewa finished 2-4 in the Wayne County Athletic League this season.
6-2 senior QB Christian Moyer is a key offensive threat with his arm and legs this season, rushing for 230 yards and two TDs on 25 attempts during the Chipps’ 34-0 win over Rittman on Oct. 8. Aidan Hanna, a 5-8, 195-pound fullback, added 18 attempts, 125 yards and two TDs in the rivalry win.
A win for Ottawa-Glandorf would mean either a home game against 13th-seeded Apple Creek Waynedale or a trip to No. 4 Indian Lake next Saturday at 7 p.m.
