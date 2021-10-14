With just two weeks left in the regular season, Tinora needs just one win in the final two weeks to ensure at least a share of the program’s first Green Meadows Conference title since 2015. The race, which has Antwerp just a game back but in need of wins by either Hicksville this week or Fairview next week against the Rams, is a balanced one behind the two conference cohorts.
Some teams, like the Rams, Archers, Ayersville, Fairview and Edgerton have potential playoff positioning at stake in the season’s final fortnight while some trying seasons for Hicksville, Wayne Trace and Paulding will have the opportunity for a positive taste heading into the offseason.
In Division VII, Ayersville (4-3, 2-2 GMC) will look for some solid computer points from a 3-5 Fairview squad (3-2 GMC) in Division VI while the Apaches reside 15th in the Region 22 computer ratings, just inside the playoff fold.
Edgerton (4-4, 2-3 GMC, 20th D-VII Region 26) could get a mighty boost with a win over eighth-seeded Antwerp (6-2, 4-1 GMC) while Tinora hosts 1-7 Hicksville and 2-6 Wayne Trace renews its county rivalry with winless Paulding for the first time as conference brethren.
The following is a capsule preview of week nine in the GMC:
FAIRVIEW AT AYERSVILLE
Though two league losses have GMC title hopes slim for Ayersville, the 4-3 Pilots have the chance to rise in the Division VII Region 26 ratings and secure a week 11 game at Craig McCord Field with a strong regular-season finish.
The first step in that department will come in the regular season home finale Friday against county rival Fairview as the 3-5 Apaches visit.
After a rough shutout against rival Tinora and a late-score heartbreak at Antwerp, the Pilots righted the ship with a solid effort against Wayne Trace in a 28-6 stifling. Ayersville forced three turnovers, committed none and held the Raiders under 200 yards of offense, including 54 yards on the ground.
“It was the best we have played all year long,” said Ayersville coach Chris Dales of the week eight victory. “We put together a complete game. We’re working hard in practice to get better.
“Our goal from the start of the year was to make the playoffs and shoot for a home game. We’re right there, we just have to take care of business the next two weeks.”
Jakob Trevino found Blake Hauenstein for TD passes from six and 31 yards out in the first half while rushing for a score himself in the third period as the Pilots outgained the Raiders 157-54 on the ground.
Owen Berner added 85 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter while senior Hayden Dales caught five passes. Berner lead the team with 655 rushing yards on the year with six TDs while Trevino has 13 rushing TDs with 399 ground yards and 770 yards through the air with four TD tosses.
Turnovers have plagued the Pilots through the regular season but a spotless effort in that department against WT was definitely a shot in the arm.
On the Fairview side of things, a 3-5 mark (3-2 GMC) belies a stingy defense shown during league play with 13.2 ppg allowed in league contests. Phil Mauro’s squad has played it close in the last two weeks, following a 15-13 loss at Wayne Trace with a 14-12 home win over Hicksville that saw the Apaches rally from an early two-score deficit.
Though senior Keaton Singer has been the bellcow in the backfield (427 yards, six TDs), the Apaches’ two scores to regain the lead and the eventual win came through the air as Brady Karzynow found Weston Minic and Bryar Williams for TDs from 25 and 39 yards, respectively.
“Fairview is solid in all areas of the game and they’re playing better than at the beginning of the year,” noted Dales. “We have to know them inside and out and then go out and execute our game plan. We have to continue to establish the run and be effective when we throw it. Defensively, we need to tackle well and not have missed alignments.”
Karzynow finished with 165 pass yards and the two scores while rushing for 126 yards on 19 attempts and has 680 pass yards and four TD tosses to his credit this year while also rushing fof 371 yards and three scores. Jeffrey Smith leads the Apache receiving corps with 202 yards on 20 catches while Minic has three TD receptions (20 catches, 155 yards).
HICKSVILLE AT TINORA
A pair of county opponents stand between Tinora and its first GMC title in six years as a senior night clash with Hicksville awaits on Friday before a visit to Fairview on Oct. 22.
First up for the Rams will be the 1-7 Aces, which dropped a 14-12 heartbreaker at Fairview a week ago.
Though Hicksville did put up 30 points against Edgerton prior to facing the Apaches, the Rams bettered the effort on both ends as Tinora rolled up three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and shut down Edgerton on Friday, 54-8.
Senior running back KP Delarber rushed for six touchdowns in a 131-yard effort, finding paydirt on five of 12 rushes in the first half alone as the Rams overpowered the Bulldogs by a 286-86 margin in yardage despite running one less play (45 to 46).
Delarber leads the Ram rushing attack with 781 yards and 12 TDs with bruiser Christian Commisso (365 yards, two TDs), Brandon Edwards (221 yards, four TDs) and Cole Anders (166 yards, three TDs) aiding the cause. Cole Commisso has 26 catches for 373 yards and three TDs from QB Nolan Schafer (51-of-73, 768 yards, eight TDs, two INTs) while senior Casen Wolfrum caught a TD pass vs. the Bulldogs.
For Hicksville, the frustration remains after building a 12-0 first half lead against Fairview but being held scoreless from the 5:46 point of the second quarter on. Kyler Baird caught six passes for 97 yards and a score from QB Aaron Klima while Jackson Bergman hauled in a team-best eight catches for 87 yards and a TD.
Klima now has 1,479 yards and nine TD passes to his credit while Bergman (33 catches, 581 yards, four TDs), Baird (36 catches, 480 yards, four TDs) and Brody Balser (22 catches, 203 yards) serve as the main targets.
EDGERTON AT ANTWERP
Edgerton’s hopes at a fifth straight postseason trip were dinged with two losses in the last three weeks as the 4-4 Bulldogs are 20th in Region 26.
6-2 Antwerp is the foe for week nine at Archer Field, providing a tough test in the quest for the playoffs but also an opportunity for plenty of points. The Bulldogs’ four wins have come against 0-7 Hilltop, 0-6 Montpelier, 0-8 Paulding and 1-7 Hicksville with near misses against Cardinal Stritch (32-30, Sept. 11) and Fairview (21-12, Sept. 24).
Tinora tuned up the Bulldogs in a 54-8 week eight result, holding Edgerton to 86 yards of offense, including just 30 rushing yards on 32 attempts. That total marks a 179-yard deficit behind the team’s season average. QB Corey Everetts still provides a plenty potent target to defend with 1,105 yards and 17 passing TDs while leading the Bulldogs with 691 yards and 12 scores on the ground. Warren Nichols’ 446 rush yards and five scoring scampers is a great second fiddle in the running game while Kadyn Picillo (26 catches, 479 yards, nine TDs) and Carter Herman (25, 421, four) lead the receiving corps.
For Antwerp, the march continues in the program’s resurgence in 2021, tripling their win total from 2020 with a 39-14 win at county rival Paulding a week ago. As the Archers put their hat in the ring for a top-eight seed in Region 26 for a first-round home game, the play of sophomore QB Carson Altimus has been a propellant with 1,819 yards, 20 TDs and just four picks while rushing for 371 yards and nine TDs, including four TD tosses against the Panthers.
Sophomore running back Reid Lichty is a capable backfield option with 477 yards and nine scores on the year with a deep receiving corps of five players with at last 190 yards receiving. Jagger Landers (43 catches, 359 yards, three TDs) leads the group in receptions, with Landon Brewer’s 380 yards leading the tally (24 catches, six TDs). Kaden Recker (26, 371, three), Parker Moore (16, 241, four) and Hunter Sproles (12, 1956, two) make the Archer offense that much more formidable.
An Antwerp win Friday would secure the first regular season with seven wins since 2007 when the Archers finished 7-3 before a first-round playoff exit.
PAULDING AT WAYNE TRACE
Traditionally played in the heat of week one, the annual tilt between Route 127 rivals Paulding and Wayne Trace will instead get the October treatment as an institution on the conference schedule.
Wayne Trace (2-6) enters the rivalry clash off a 28-6 smothering at the hands of Ayersville as the Raiders continue to find their offensive footing in head coach Matt Holden’s first year. As a defensive coordinator at Crestview for multiple years before taking over the Raider program, Holden is familiar with the Panthers as former Northwest Conference competitors.
Tyler Arend’s squad has struggled with youth and a tough schedule in 2021 with an 0-8 mark and matchups against the GMC’s top two teams the past two weeks in Tinora and Antwerp.
Dawson Lamb scored one of the two Panther TDs vs. Antwerp with 57 yards on 20 totes and leads Paulding’s run-heavy attack with 574 yards and five TDs on 144 carries. Brayden Sanders caught four passes for 61 yards, boosting his season total to 426 yards on 30 catches.
For Wayne Trace, QB Cooper Wenzlick leads the offense statistically with 1,033 yards and seven TD passes while rushing for 240 yards and four scores. Tucker Antoine (46 catches, 376 yards, three TDs), Dylan Hildebrand (23, 342, two) and Race Price (18, 254, four) pace the receiving corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.