The growth of eight-man football in northwest Ohio is deeply linked with the two nearby schools of Holgate and Stryker and the two programs, now both resurgent, will meet in Henry County on Friday with the most stakes the two pioneer programs have ever had.
For Holgate, the unbeaten 8-0 Northern 8 Football Conference championship season of 2019 is just three years removed from now, but after last year’s lost season with just one varsity game played, the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 N8FC) are atop the league hierarchy after a revenge-game win over Tri-State King’s Crusaders a week ago.
Meanwhile, Stryker is breaking new ground with every offensive explosion and win on the ledger as the Panthers (4-1, 1-1 N8FC) have already eclipsed the program’s previous combined win total following last week’s 44-6 rout of Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.
“Friday night is a huge game,” admitted Holgate coach Colton Wagner. “Between homecoming, a chance for us to claim a homefield spot in the first round of the N8 playoffs and it just being Stryker, the guys will be jacked up. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, we do not like Stryker at all. From all the season openers we have had at their place since they started the program back up, playing them multiple times in a season in past schedules; those meetings have not been the friendliest.
“I wouldn’t expect this game to be any different.”
For Stryker, the chance to earn the program’s first win over their eight-man gridiron rivals and Buckeye Border Conference colleagues would add another feather in the cap of an already stellar start to the season. The Panthers have averaged 46 pints per game in their four wins but fell 56-22 to defending league champion Toledo Christian on Sept. 16.
With Holgate having won four straight, Stryker knows the challenge it faces Friday.
“They’re an athletic and physical team,” said Stryker coach Kent Holsopple said of the Panthers’ foe. “We must exceed their physicality from the start and find a way to battle through adversity. The team set goals before the season started and competing for a Northern 8 championship was at the top. In order to get there, we must beat many teams we haven’t had much success against in the past. We are excited for the opportinty to travel over there and show how committed we are to achieving our season goals.”
Holgate enters riding high off a 30-25 win over King’s Crusaders, avenging a 42-20 season-opening loss, as the Tigers rallied to outscore Tri-State 16-6 in the fourth quarter and take the lead on a Xavier McCord-to-Dylan Boecker TD pass with 1:20 remaining.
McCord leads a potent Tiger offense under center, passing for 1,012 yards and 10 TDs (57-of-77) while rushing for 130 yards and three scores, with a talented cast of characters. Chris Plotts (60 carries, 426 yards, five TDs) and Isaac DeLong (25 carries, 176 yards, two TDs) lead the backfield contributors while Ezekiel Belmares (27 catches, 419 yards, 3 TDs), Boecker (17 catches, 375 yards, six TDs) and DeLong (six catches, 157 yards, one TD) are the top targets in the pass game.
DeLong has also proven to be lethal in the return game for the Tigers, averaging 20.8 yard per punt return with a touchdown and 45.5 yards per kick return with two scores.
Stryker’s offense has also proven to be potent as the Panthers recorded 455 yards of offense in the win over Sandusky SMCC, with 259 coming on the ground. QB Jacob Cadwell is a dual threat at the controls with 1,029 yards passing and 13 TDs with just one interception (86-of-117, 74 percent) while Levi Barnum ranks among the area’s best rushers with 719 yards and 11 TDs on 63 carries while leading hte team with 355 receiving yards and eight TDs on 19 receptions.
Jacob Myers (26 catches, 206 yards), Elijah Juillard (17 catches, 164 yards, two TDs) and Mateo Villanueva (20 catches, 284 yards, three TDs) all will provide challenges for the Tiger defensive secondary.
“Stryker is a big and physical team with Barnum leading that charge,” said Wagner. “We will have to play fundamentally sound and hit them low or they are going to bust tackles for gains. Their QB seems pretty athletic as well so if we are able to get pressure, we still need to keep him contained in the pocket.”
A win in this contest will set the victor up in position to clinch one of the top two spots in the N8FC standings and a home game in the league tournament semifinals on Oct. 28. The winners of the two semifinal games will meet at either Liberty Center’s Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium or at Bowling Green High School for the league championship game the following week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.