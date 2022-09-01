The season-opening gauntlet continues for the Defiance football team as a high-emotion opener against rival Napoleon and a stiff test against bruising Western Buckeye League power St. Marys are followed by an even tougher matchup as two-time defending co-champ Van Wert hosts the 1-2 Bulldogs on Friday at Eggerss Stadium.
The matchup with the Cougars is the longest-running series in program history with Friday’s game marking the 110th meeting. Defiance holds a 55-50-4 advantage, though the Cougars have won five straight in the rivalry by an average score of 45-10.
After giving St. Marys everything it could handle in a 21-6 home setback a week ago, Defiance (0-1 WBL) will now turn its focus from a hard-nosed run-first offensive attack from the Roughriders to a spread-rushing attack from Van Wert that has devastated area defense for the past few seasons.
“When we watch film from Friday, we’re constantly pointing out little tiny errors that all could have led to a change in the outcome on Friday,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper of the work ahead for the Bulldogs early in the campaign. “Last year against St. Marys,we didn’t have that option. There wasn’t one thing we could have changed that would have changed that outcome. Nowe we go into another tough week against an opponent that’s used to winning. We’re trying to get back to that crispness we had leading into the Napoleon game. I feel like we took a step back a little in our line play and our tackling a week ago.”
For Defiance, a game that saw the Bulldogs reach 300 yards of offense, win the time of possession battle 26:21 to 21:39 and commit just one turnover with two penalties was promising but also showed the progress Defiance needs to make to rise the WBL ladder.
A first-quarter blocked field goal not only snuffed out a long drive with no points but was returned 90 yards for a crucial early touchdown for the Roughriders. Defiance drove inside the St. Marys 10-yard-line twice in the first half and came away with no points while finishing 1-for-4 on fourth down and 4-12 on third down.
“We haveto finish with points in the redzone but collectively, Brez is making good decisions, our receivers are catching the ball,” said Cooper. “Being able to extend drives, chew clocks … it helps our defense as well. It all goes hand in hand.”
Sophomore QB Brez Zipfel finished his second straight start without an interception to start the year, firing 20-of-37 passes for 213 yards as the Bulldogs opened up the offense with spread formations throughout the game against St. Marys. Zipfel (38-58, 381 yards, four TDs) found Brogan Castillo on a play-action bomb for a 76-yard TD in the fourth quarter as the junior running back (40 carries, 201 yards, one TD, two catches, 88 yards) added 16 carries for 73 yards. Speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder caught 10 passes for 61 yards as the Bulldogs incorporated the screen game early and often offensively while Brian Phillips is second on the team with 13 catches for 118 yards and a score.
A new contributor to the roster came earlier in the week as senior Craig Nichols, a 5-10, 210-pound running back and linebacker, was added to the varsity roster and may see time this week for the Bulldogs.
Nichols is a move-in from Demopolis, Alabama, and per MaxPreps.com, saw time in the Tigers’ season opener against Tuscaloosa American Christian Academy on Aug. 19 with 195 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Nichols rushed for a team-high 1,332 yards and 19 TDs on 195 carries as a junior while catching eight passes for 83 yards and two TDs. In all, the new Bulldog back has 2,891 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns with another 22 catches, 256 yards and three scores in the pass game in his career in Alabama.
All that offensive output and more will be needed against Van Wert, which has become the class of the WBL in recent years. The 2020 Division IV state champs followed up their title season with a 12-2 campaign last year and with the core of that regional runner-up team still in place, the Cougars haven’t missed a beat under 11th-year coach Keith Recker.
Leading the way is 2021 second team all-Ohio quarterback Aidan Pratt for an offense that has put up 106 points in two games so far, most recently all of its 43 points in the final two quarters of last week’s 43-7 win at Celina.
The 6-4, 195-pound senior signal-caller dazzled a season ago for 3,376 yards, 34 TDs and five picks while rushing for 1,297 yards and 19 TDs on 186 attempts. Pratt has not let up in his final campaign, completing 72 percent of his passes (42-of-58) for 613 yards and six scores while rushing 17 times for 90 yards and a score to open the year.
With speed and athleticism around Pratt in the offense, the Cougars provide multiple dimensions offensively, averaging 329 yards passing and 117 rushing per contest. The top two targets in the pass game for Pratt are fellow seniors Maddox Crutchfield (13 catches, 208 yards, three TDs) and Garret Gunter (13 catches, 167 yards, one TD). Junior Brylen Parker has also been a force with the football in his hands, taking 13 carries for 61 yards and three scores while serving as a special teams demon (48.7 yards per kick return, 29.6 yards per punt return, two punt return TDs, one kick return TD).
Parker also leads the Cougar defense with 13 tackles through two contests while senior Damon McCracken has 10 takedowns and both Luke Wessel and Reese Krugh have nine. Pratt will see time starting on both units as a defensive end in the Cougars’ scheme with six tackles and two TFLs so far this year.
“The X-factor is Aidan Pratt, he runs well, throws well and he makes everything go,” said Cooper of the Cougars’ cachet of talent. “He’s tough to defend and a load to bring down. Teams have their ups and their downs, nobody’s invincible but we’ve got a huge challenge to slow down an explosive team like Van Wert.”
Van Wert blitzed longtime foe Bryan for 55 points in the first half alone en route to a 63-28 win over the Bears to open the season before last week’s late blitz against Celina.
