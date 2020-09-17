TAAC
EDON AT MONTPELIER
Quarterback Drew Gallehue continues to set records for an Edon team that enters the contest with a 2-1 record. Last Saturday, the Bombers were able to come from the Oregon with a 36-34 win over Cardinal Stritch.
In the win, Gallehue set a school record with 31 completions in 59 attempts for 409 yards and three scores, all to Dawson Kiess. The final TD pass came with 4:14 left and was the eventual game winner. Gallehue added 59 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns.
Kiess finished with 13 receptions for 203 yards.
Montpelier (0-2) struggled on offense last in a 44-0 loss to Northwood. The Locos totaled 147 yards of offense, with Gavin Wurm producing 104 yards on the ground.
Wurm ran for 131 yards two weeks ago when Montpelier opened the season against Cardinal Stritch.
The meeting between the two will be the 26th all-time with Montpelier leading the series 18-6-1. Edon comes in winners of the last three.
NORTHWOOD AT HILLTOP
The Cadets will attempt to do something they have not done in 12 previous tries against Northwood, get a win against the Rangers. Hilltop will again have their hands full when the Cadets (0-3) host the Rangers (3-0).
Hilltop was blanked last week by Ottawa Hills, 27-0. The game was stopped after one half of football when an electrical issue forced the stadium in West Unity to go dark.
Offense has been an issue for the Cadets, as they have scored just two touchdowns in three games.
Meanwhile, Northwood has piled up points and yards this season. The Rangers are coming off a 44-0 shutout of Montpelier.
Quarterback Jay Moten is the leader of the Northwood offense. In the win last week, we completed all 5 of his passing attempts for 146 yards with TDs to Brayden Fulkert and Demond Marks. He also ran for 107 yards with a score.
Marks added 69 yards on the ground with two scores.
BVC
LEIPSIC AT ARLINGTON
Two teams who run the ball and play good defense will be on display Friday when Leipsic (2-1) visits Arlington (3-0).
The Vikings are coming off a 13-10 win at home against Pandora-Gilboa.
Leipsic continues to punish people with the ground attack. Running back Lorenzo Walther leads the team with 284 yards, while quarterback Dillan Niese is second on the team with 202 yards rushing. He is also 19 of 54 passing for 229 yards. His top target is Trent Siefker, who has caught seven passes for 103 yards.
Arlington goes with a three back approach, led by the second-leading runner in the conference, Connor Foust. He has run for 300 yards with three scores in three games. Last week, the Red Devils too k care of McComb 35-8.
Arlington has depth at the running back position with Noah Thibaut (236 yards) and Bryce Gast (140 yards). Both have also scored three TDs.
Quarterback Jacob Price is 17 of 33 passing for 255 yards with three TDs and one pick.
When each team has the ball, they will see one of the top defenses in the BVC. Leipsic comes in allowing just 163 yards per game, while Arlington is second in the BVC at 174,
The Red Devils have allowed minus-13 rushing yards through three games.
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT LIMA BATH
A Titan team coming off a 27-20 double overtime win at St. Marys will head to Lima to take on a Bath team that lost last week at Elida, 27-7.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1) is led by quarterback Jacob Balbaugh, who has completed 48-of-74 passes for 484 yards with five scores and one interception. Top targets include Will Kaufman (14 catches, 181 yards) and Caleb Kuhlman (17 catches, 157 yards).
When the Titans do run the ball, they turn to Parker Schnipke, who has 184 yards and two of the four rushing scores the team has this season.
Lima Bath has a 21-14 upset win at Kenton sandwiched around 27-7 losses to St. Marys and Elida to sit at 1-2.
The Wildcats rank in the middle of the WBL in offense and defense. The offense is led by quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, who has hit on 42 of 75 passes for 514 yards. He has three TDs and two interceptions. Fleharty has a deep target in Wyatt Maley, who has caught nine passes for 217 yards for a 24.1 yards per catch average. Blaine Albright has hauled in 14 passes for 171 yards.
The meeting between the two teams will be the 47th all-time with O-G holding a 25-21 advantage. They lead the all-time series thanks to a current 16-game winning streak.
