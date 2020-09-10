A couple of teams in Tinora and Hicksville meet Friday night in Hicksville and both teams are looking for the same result, a win and a chance to be mentioned with Fairview as the better teams in the Green Meadows Conference.
The Rams enter 1-0, coming off a 24-0 win against Edgerton in their opener a week ago.
“There is a lot of things we need to clean up to compete at the next level on both sides of the football,” Krauss said about his team after one week.
In what has been a strange 2020, the Rams sat idle for the first week of the season.
“The kids have been patient,” the veteran Tinora coach said about his team and getting ready to play a game. “It just seems like a long time of practices before they got rewarded with a game.”
For Hicksville (1-1), the Aces are at the end of what’s been a tough three-week stretch to start the season. After returning an interception for a game-winning score late in the game to win at Edgerton, the Aces hosted Fairview, a game the Apaches claimed, 50-7.
“We had an honest talk with (the team) Saturday morning,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said about bouncing back. “The seniors were honest about what was going through their heads in the pregame and it sounds like they were kind of beat before we even kicked off.”
Hicksville had chances to keep the game close early. However, Fairview was able to power past the Aces in the second half. Now, Hicksville will go back to the drawing board.
“It’s back to getting better,” admitted Smith. “To me, you learn a lot more from your failures than your success. We just have to fix our mistakes and fix our mindset and move forward.”
Hicksville has had the upper hand in the series lately. Although Tinora leads the all-time series 27-18, it has been Hicksville coming out on top in the last four meetings, including a 21-14 win at Tinora last season.
One player Krouse singled out as a part of that run is Hicksville quarterback Landon Turnbull. Through two games this season, Turnbull is 29-of-43 passing for 259 yards and also leads the Aces with 223 yards rushing.
“They have a good quarterback,” Krouse said of the Aces. “He’s been around for four years. He’s been a part of three of the four wins in a row they have had against us. That’s a big advantage.”
Krouse also isn’t using much of the loss the Aces suffered last week to Fairview to use in game-planning.
“That’s like comparing apples to oranges,” Krouse said of comparing the Rams’ ground attack to the Fairview passing attack. “Fairview is a whole other entity than all of us. You get nothing out of that.”
For Hicksville, this week goes to a different style of offense for a third week in a row. After opening with the power attack of Edgerton and the spread of Fairview, the Aces get the Wing-T for the Rams.
“Coach Krouse has run that Wing-T for 20-some years,” Smith said of the Tinora ground attack. “Those kids have been running it since they’ve been in the youth program. They know the offense and they run it well.”
While it may look like it in the score, the offense of the Rams sputtered at times against Edgerton.
“We have to be better offensively,” admitted the Tinora coach. “We have to have some sustainability.”
One player that is counted on for the Rams is running back Christian Commisso, who had short scoring runs of six and three yards last week.
“Commisso is a big, strong running back,” Smith said of the Tinora back. “To go from the four and five wide, throwing it all over the place to the tight end sets, playing smash-mouth football, I’ve challenged our kids mentally.”
Defensively, the Rams allowed Edgerton just 160 yards of offense.
“We have to be better defensively in our tackling and not playing so much in our own red zone,” said Krouse. “The shutout (of Edgerton) does not show anything of how Edgerton drove the ball on us. We just kept them out of the end zone.”
Smith saw something different when he saw the Tinora defense on film.
“Really fast, really aggressive,” the Hicksville coach said about the Tinora defense. “They try to get you behind the sticks and into predictable situations. They are extremely good tacklers. I don’t know if I’ve seen a better group of defensive backs tackle as well as their guys do.”
Kickoff at Hicksville is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.