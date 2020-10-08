An abrupt stop to the regular season has led to a first-of-its-kind playoff in Ohio, with nearly 700 teams participating in the football playoffs. Two of those teams meet in Division VI as the Hicksville Aces (3-3) will host the Woodmore Wildcats (1-5).
For Hicksville, it’s a chance to build off a 47-20 win at Delphos Jefferson last week.
“It’s definitely new and interesting,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said about the playoff format. “I’ve always been the type of coach that wants to fix what’s broken on our end first. I don’t get overly worried about what the other team does until we have fixed our stuff first.”
The win came off a loss to Ayersville where the Aces had a chance at the end. Smith was more worried about a defense that allowed two players to each run for over 100 yards.
“We came off that tough loss to Ayersville where we didn’t play well and they played really well,” said the Hicksville coach. “We changed some stuff defensively and got a little bit better against Jefferson.
“We’ve changed some schemes and some personnel. We were giving up 400 yards a game on defense and 36 points,” added Smith. “So, something had to change going into the playoffs because it was either we keep playing in the playoffs or play a couple of regular season games and I think we want to keep playing playoff games.”
The Aces also found something that worked in running the football, as they finished with 393 yards against Jefferson. Smith stated that had to do with taking what the opposing defense would give.
“We try to be an offense that takes whatever you’re giving us,” said Smith. “We have the ability to throw the ball down the field or throw some short stuff if it’s there. We try not to overthink it on either side. We like to line up and let our guys make plays.”
Now, the Aces focus on a Woodmore team from the Northern Buckeye Conference.
“We traded three films a piece like you would in the playoffs,” Smith said on the preparation for the game. “I took their last three (games), where they had a good win against Fostoria. They play a tough schedule against some tough teams.”
The win against Fostoria, a 43-36 shootout on Sept. 18, snapped a 23-game losing streak by the Wildcats. They closed the season last Thursday with a tough 35-14 loss to Rossford.
The first thing about the Wildcats that stood out to Smith was their overall size.
“They have nice size,” admitted Smith “Their quarterback is 6-1, 200. They’ve got athletes. They’ve got size. They seem to have speed. It’s just been a program that has struggled for a couple years and maybe they are on the verge of turning things around. Hopefully, they wait another week.”
They also have a lot of seniors leading the team. The quarterback is senior Aaron Sandrock (6-1, 200), who leads the team with over 400 yards rushing and 600 yards passing. Woodmore will also use 6-2, 190 senior Weston Angel to carry the ball as well.
Sandrock has a couple big targets in seniors Ethan McNair (6-1, 175) and D.J. Melter (6-2, 200).
“I told our guys at the beginning of the week this is not the average 12-seed versus a 21-seed or a 3-3 team against a 1-5 team,” said Smith. “We don’t have common opponents, so you can’t look at that. They are big and strong and do some things really well.”
Woodmore sports a defense that has allowed 35 points a game. The Wildcats allowed six points in a 6-3 loss to Genoa, but at least 35 in every game after that.
“They are very aggressive on defense,” Smith said of the Wildcats. “They might do more that any team we’ve seen as far as fronts and blitz and coverages. They mix things up on offense and they mix things up on defense and they keep you off balance.”
Just like last week, the goal for the Aces is to play within themselves and do what they can against what’s given.
“Offensively, we have to recognize if they are in man or zone,” said the Hicksville coach. “We’ll have to adjust to a four front versus a three front, outside blitz versus inside blitz.”
The winner will move on and play next Saturday at Tinora.
