Two teams playing with some confidence are set to meet Friday in Hicksville as the host Aces will battle county foe Fairview in the second week of Green Meadows Conference action this fall on Friday night at Aces Field.
Both teams enter with 1-0 records. Instead of easing into the season with traditional rivalry games, both teams – like most in the area – were thrown into the fire right away. Last Friday was a successful night for both teams in the GMC.
Instead of the usual matchup with Archbold, Hicksville went to Edgerton and came away with a 22-14 win. Landon Turnbull’s late interception return was the difference maker for the Aces.
“That was huge,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said of the win.
With numbers already an issue, Hicksville overcame the loss of players because of a suspension from last season and a player with an equipment issue.
“Two of our starters were told they couldn’t play right before the game,” stated Smith. “We had to adjust. We had every reason to pack it in and quit. That (the game) needs to build the foundation of the season, not the highlight of the season. We need to get better this week and play our best against Fairview.”
Turnbull starred on offense for Hicksville as well, throwing for 125 yards and running for 169 and a pair of scores.
“They played well,” Fairview coach Doug Rakes said of the Aces. “Both teams played well. That was a heck of a game. They are battle tested right off the bat. That’s a really good win for them.”
Fairview, meanwhile, showed what they could do as instead of their traditional opener with Wauseon, the Apaches jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter as they rolled past Wayne Trace, 47-0.
“It was different, for sure,” Rakes said of opening the 2020 slate with a league game. “We spent all summer long preparing for Wauseon and the different looks they gave us last year and what they might bring to the table this year. At the same time, you know everyone is in the same boat.”
Fairview ended the game with 376 yards of offense.
“That was very important for us,” coach Rakes said of the opening game. “Wayne Trace, as long as they have Speice at quarterback, they’re dynamic. He makes it extremely difficult for a defense to prepare for. For us to go in and do the job we did, I was extremely pleased.”
Quarterback Doug Rakes finished with 260 yards passing and six touchdowns. He added a score on the ground to go with 58 yards rushing.
Caleb Frank hauled in three of scoring tosses while Luke Timbrook had two.
That quick-strike attack is what worries Smith.
“They’ll score in a one-play drive from 80 yards away and make it look so easy,” Smith said of the Apache offense. “We’re going to have to be very disciplined and try to keep that clock running when we’re on offense. When we’re on defense, not give up the home run and make them earn their way down the field in small doses instead of big chunks.”
Quarterback play for both teams will be important. Rakes knows he’ll have his hands full with Turnbull.
“He will be tough to stop,” admitted the Fairview coach.
This week starts and important run for the Aces. Hicksville hosts GMC favorites Fairview and Tinora in back-to-back weeks.
“It doesn’t change,” said Smith. “You are just trying to get as good as you can every week and then win that game.”
Now, the two 1-0 teams will meet for the 48th time with the Apaches holding the 28-19 advantage. Last year’s 46-13 triumph by the Apaches snapped an eight-game win streak in the series by the Aces.
“They are always up to playing us,” Rakes said of the matchup with the Aces.
TINORA AT EDGERTON
Tinora will get the season started Friday when the Rams will visit Edgerton.
Because of all the changes to the 2020 schedule, Tinora did not have a Week 1 opponent.
Edgerton comes in 0-1 in the GMC after a 22-14 loss to Hicksville. Gannon Ripke led the Bulldogs, running for 162 yards. He had scoring runs of 65 and 77 yards.
This meeting will be the 47th all-time between the two schools. Tinora leads the all-time series 30-16 and has won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 21-0 win last season.
AYERSVILLE AT WAYNE TRACE
The Pilots look to start 2-0 as Ayersville heads to Wayne Trace. The Pilots are coming off a 14-6 win at home against Antwerp.
Jakob Trevino had a TD pass and run to lead the Ayersville attack.
Wayne Trace was blanked by Fairview, 47-0. Despite being shut out, the Raiders did move the football. Quarterback Trevor Speice was 18 of 39 passing for 226 yards in the loss. Cameron Cox hauled in four passes for 60 yards while Owen Manz caught four passes for 46 yards.
The game will be the 45th meeting with Ayersville leading the series 27-17. Wayne Trace has win the last three meetings.
ANTWERP AT FREMONT, IND.
Two teams meeting for the first time when Antwerp travels across the state line to take on Fremont. The Apaches come in 0-1 after a tough 14-6 loss at Ayersville.
The Archers scored its only points on defense last week when Hunter Sproles returned an interception for a score. Sproles also led the team with 29 yards on the ground and added 37 yards passing.
The Eagles of Fremont are playing for the third time this season. They fell to Adams Central 43-12 to start the season, then scored its biggest shutout win since 1980 when they blanked Prairie Heights, 40-0.
Fremont is led by three seniors in its run-based attack. Quarterback Kameron Colclasure leads the team with 190 yards on the ground and 3 TDs. Carson Flynn has 150 yards rushing with two scores while Dylan Parsons has 83 yards rushing and has also scored twice.
