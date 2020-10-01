The Northwest Conference is down to its final week of play and Columbus Grove will host Allen East in the championship game.
Both teams come in at 4-1. The Bulldogs reached the championship game after a 38-31 win over Crestview. The Knights had a chance to tie or take the lead late, but a turnover on downs inside the 20 did them in.
Quarterback Blake Reynolds led the Columbus Grove offense with 214 yards passing and 79 on the ground as the Bulldogs allowed 586 yards in the loss, with 449 coming on the ground.
Columbus Grove will take on an Allen East time who beat Spencerville, 17-0.
The Mustangs feature the top passing offense in the NWC, averaging 253 yards a game. Allen East also has a stellar defense, allowing 128 yards passing and 300 yards of offense a game, which ranks them second and third respectively in the conference. Columbus Grove already has one win against the Mustangs, scoring a 30-21 win on Sept. 11.
Meanwhile, Paulding will play its last scheduled Northwest Conference football game Friday against Bluffton at Keysor Field in Paulding on Friday. The Panthers, 1-4 on the season, have competed in the NWC in football in 54 seasons while winning five conference titles, but will depart following the 2020-21 school year for the Green Meadows Conference.
Paulding will look to snap a four-game winning streak Friday at home against a 2-2 Bluffton squad coming off a 62-56 shootout win over Delphos Jefferson last week. The Panthers had a shootout of their own with Jefferson in week one with a 50-48 overtime victory.
Paulding QB Payton Beckman has 858 yards passing and seven TDs this season, completing 24 of his 66 completions to Adrian Manz for 327 yards and four scores.
Bluffton signal-caller Nate Schaadt had an outstanding double-double of sorts in the win over Jefferson, passing for 201 yards and two TDs while rushing for 214 yards and three TDs. Running back Tyson Shutler also exploded for 208 rushing yards and three scores.
Paulding has an unscheduled date on Oct. 30 and tentative dates against Antwerp on Oct. 16 and at Wayne Trace on Oct. 23, depending on if the Panthers win their playoff opener next week. That Oct. 30 date could possibly be filled by Columbus Grove, the only NWC opponent the Panthers have not faced this year.
WBL
KENTON AT O-G
The Titans, who are tied with Van Wert at the top of the WBL standings with a 4-1 record, welcome in a 3-2 Kenton team.
The Wildcats are coming off a 21-20 loss at home to Wapakoneta. Kenton features the top offense in the WBL at 468.8 yards a game, with 418.8 coming through the air.
They are near the bottom of the league at defense at 324 yards a game allowed.
The Titans are coming off a 35-34 win at home over Van Wert. Jacob Balbaugh scored from a yard out with 6:41 left to put O-G ahead. Van Wert got a late score, but the winning two-point pass was intercepted.
Ottawa-Glandorf features the third-best defense in the WBL, allowing 303.6 yards a game.
The Titans have had some success against Kenton down through the years. The meeting will be the 46th, with Kenton leading 24-21.
TAAC
HILLTOP AT MONTPELIER
Two Williams county foes will meet for just the 15th time as the Locomotives will host the Cadets.
Montpelier (0-4) is coming off a 34-8 loss to Ottawa Hills. The Green Bears ran for 246 yards on Montpelier.
Hilltop (0-5) was shut out for the third week in a row in a 21-0 loss to Cardinal Stritch.
Connor Schlosser did complete 12 of 25 passes for the Cadets, but he also tossed three interceptions. Tyzon Pelfrey had 60 yards on the ground.
Montpelier leads the all-time series 9-5.
EDON AT OTTAWA HILLS
Edon (3-2) will make the trip east into Ottawa Hills. The Bombers are coming off a 62-20 loss to TAAC leader Northwood.
Drew Gallehue continues to impress, throwing three more TD passes in the loss.
The Green Bears (3-2) made it three wins in a row with a 34-8 win at Montpelier. Sam McCaffery led Ottawa Hills with 101 yards on the ground in the win. Isaac Tavtigian added 81 yards and a pair of scores.
Ottawa Hills leads the all-time series 13-10.
8-man
DANBURY AT HOLGATE
A week after holding off an upset bid from Stryker, Danbury will visit Holgate.
The Lakers are 5-0 this season and are putting up 56.4 points a game. They had 40 in a 40-26 win over Holgate on Sept. 11.
The Lakers finished with 587 yards of offense in the contest.
Holgate (3-1) had last week off. The last time the Tigers were on the field, they blanked Stryker, 56-0.
In the first meeting between the two at Danbury, Holgate held a 26-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.
STRYKER AT SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S (SAT.)
Stryker (0-5) will be in action Saturday when the Panthers travel to Sandusky to face St. Mary’s.
The Panthers are coming off its best offensive effort of the season in a 62-58 loss to Northern 8 leading Danbury. The outburst was more than the Panthers had scored in its previous games this season.
Payton Woolace led the Stryker offense with 462 yards passing and five scores. He also led the team with 51 yards rushing. Kaleb Holsopple and Levi Barnum each caught two TD passes.
St. Mary’s (1-2) is coming off a 48-16 loss to Toledo Christian. The Panthers allowed 342 passing yards to the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.