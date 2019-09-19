In the first three weeks of the season, the Wauseon Indians may be the surprise team to many at 3-0 so far. But with a new coach, an efficient passing attack and a talented roster, Wauseon will definitely be on every opponent’s radar here on out.
Bryan (1-2) will come to town in the NWOAL opener on Friday intent on derailing the Indians’ good start. A year ago, the two teams tangled in week five with the Golden Bears holding on for a 14-7 victory and Wauseon coach Shawn Moore expects more of the same on Friday.
“I expect Bryan to play hard and physical football,” the Wauseon coach explained.
The Indians made it three in a row with a 21-7 victory over Napoleon in week three and despite a slow start, Wauseon came alive in the second half to secure a much-needed win.
Wauseon held the Wildcats to just 205 total yards while amassing 282 total yards behind quarterback Cody Figy, who threw for 232 yards and a touchdown.
One area concern from the Napoleon game was that the Indians managed just 63 yards rushing. In fact, through three games, Wauseon has accumulated just 333 yards on the ground, or a little over 100 yards per game. But when dissecting the numbers, the Indians had 214 of that against week two opponent, Tinora, alone meaning that the ground attack has been less than adequate at times.
Figy leads with 37 carries for 171 yards and a touchdown for 4.6 per rush while Thomas Leahy has 19 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns for 5.8 yards per carry.
Figy also leads the air attack completing 50 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns, finding Connar Penrod 17 times for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Jonas Tester has five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Other than a very effective passing attack, the Indians other bright spot has been a stifling defense that has allowed just nine points per game on average.
Jonas Tester leads Wauseon with 23 tackles while Noah Tester has 20.5 tackles including two forced fumbles. Tyson Britsch has 18.5 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, and Sean Brock has 14.5 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and two sacks.
The Indians will need a solid effort on defense when they go against a Bryan attack that features one of the NWOAL’s best quarterbacks in Nate Miller.
Though scoring just 11 points per game on average, Bryan will always be a threat thanks to Miller’s passing for 463 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 298 yards.
“We need to tackle well in space and make them earn everything,” added Moore about the Golden Bear offense.
Connor Arthur has 12 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns as Miller’s biggest target while Titus Rohrer has eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Most recently in a 17-14 setback to Fairview, the Golden Bears relied on Miller for almost all of their offense, being held to 199 total yards as Miller totaled 173.
Wauseon will no doubt be looking to slow Miller down and force some turnovers, something they’ve been able to do so far this season.
Through three contests, Penrod has three interceptions with a touchdown while Britsch, Noah Tester and Davon Ramos each have an interception.
Meanwhile, Bryan is giving up a little more than 30 points per game. Dom James has 28 tackles on the season including one sack while Miller has 26 and Logan Clemens has 25 tackles. Arthur, Clemens and Carter Brown each have an interception as well.
Even though the Indians have started the season on a high note, Moore would like to see more improvement from his squad beginning against Bryan.
“I would like to see them continue to play hard every play,” he stated. “Offensively we need to eliminate the turnovers. Defensively we need to tackle well in space.”
