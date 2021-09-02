After posting only five non-league wins overall through the first two weeks, the Green Meadows Conference looks to rebound in week three with several interesting and key matchups across the league.
Below is a capsule look at each of the eight non-league games on Friday:
BLUFFTON (2-0) AT AYERSVILLE (2-0)
In the only game of the week that has a pair of 2-0 teams, the Pirates of Bluffton will make the trip to Defiance County to take on the Pilots.
Ayersville comes into the game coming off of wins over Delta (27-12) and Delphos Jefferson (33-26). Owen Berner ran for 97 yards on nine carries to lead the way for the Pilots while also scoring twice. Jakob Trevino added 80 yards on 23 carries for the Pilots while scoring three times. Berner’s 21-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter put Ayersville in front for good.
Bluffton comes into the with a 2-0 record following victories over winless Cory Rawson (75-0) and Pandora Gilboa (34-28, overtime). The Pirates needed a Nate Schaadt one-yard plunge for a score to tie the game at 28-28 with 18 seconds left in regulation. Schaadt scored on a nine-yard run in overtime to put Bluffton on top before picking off a Pandora Gilboa pass to seal the win.
The Pirates amassed 471 yards of offense against the Rockets while limiting Pandora Gilboa to 257. Schaadt finished the game with 248 yards on 35 carries and scored five times. The senior quarterback finished 14 of 29 through the air for 159 yards.
CRESTVIEW (2-0)
AT WAYNE TRACE (0-2)
Two first-year head coaches square off at Raider Field in a huge rivalry game for both schools. Both head coaches were assistant coaches for the Knights a year ago but now James Lautzenheiser heads the Knights and Matt Holden is the top coach for the Raiders.
The Knights come into the game at 2-0, having defeated Parkway and Hicksville in the first two weeks of the season. Donovan Wreath ran for 133 yards for Crestview against the Aces while J.J. Ward threw for 199 yards on 10 of 14 passing. The Knights totaled 282 yards via the rushing attack against Hicksville.
Slowing down that offense is a big key for the Raiders, who are still looking for their first victory of the season. Wayne Trace came up short in the season opener as Fort Recovery posted a 39-21 win over the Raiders. Last week, the red, white and blue made the trip east of Hamler where Patrick Henry recorded a 17-6 win.
EDON (2-0) AT HICKSVILLE (0-2)
Hicksville is also still looking for its initial win of the campaign as the Aces came up short to Patrick Henry and Crestview in the opening two weeks.
A week ago, the Knights racked up 481 yards of offense, including 292 on the ground.
Slowing down an Edon offense that has scored 90 points already this season will be a challenge for the Aces. The Bombers give up some points as well, allowing 48 in the opening two weeks.
EDGERTON (1-1)
AT MONTPELIER (0-2)
After dropping their opener to Edon 49-22, the Bulldogs rolled to a 60-0 victory over Hilltop on Friday as Edgerton scored 46 first half points. Quarterback Corey Everetts was 9 of 13 passing for 158 yards to lead the Bulldog offense while Warren Nichols ran for 70 yards on 11 carries, including touchdown runs of three and six yards.
Montpelier fell to 0-2 last week with a 44-12 loss to Evergreen. The Vikings broke open a close game with a pair of second quarter scores before adding 23 points in the third quarter to cruise to the victory.
Jacob Lamontange led the way for the Montpelier offense with 152 rushing yards on ten carries, including touchdown runs of 4 and 72 yards. The Locomotives will look to find some corrections defensively after allowing 93 points over the first two games of the season.
ANTWERP (1-1) AT HILLTOP (0-2)
Antwerp opened the season with a 49-8 win over Montpelier at Archer Field before going on the road last Friday and suffering a 41-26 loss at Edon.
The Archers look to get back on track this week as a big league game awaits when Tinora visits next Friday in the Green Meadows Conference opener for both schools.
The Cadets enter the contest looking for their first win of the season following losses to Jackson Milton (29-12) and Edgerton (60-0).
