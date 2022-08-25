With one game already under their belts, the eight teams of the Green Meadows Conference enter the second round of non-conference contests with three wins in its squads’ season openers.
Wayne Trace, Edgerton and Antwerp got their seasons off to winning starts while Ayersville came three points shy of making it four week one winners.
Rivalry games and familiar opponents dot the slate in week two with Edon-Antwerp, Hilltop-Edgerton and Hicksville-Crestview all marking the slate. The following is a preview of GMC contests in week two:
JEFFERSON AT AYERSVILLE
Ayersville will get a second shot at the first victory of Andrew Mickey’s tenure as Pilot head coach with the second straight home game to start the season on Friday as Delphos Jefferson invades.
The Pilots (0-1) defeated DJ 33-26 a season ago at Stadium Park in Delphos and will look to clean things up entering week two following five turnovers in a 22-19 home loss to Delta. A returned fumble by Delta for a 44-yard go-ahead touchdown sank Ayersville’s hopes of victory with 2:33 left as the Panthers took advantage of three interceptions and two lost fumbles.
QB Blake Hauenstein rushed for 86 yards and two TDs for the PIlots while Owen Berner had 14 tackles on the defensive side.
For Delphos Jefferson, a close game through three periods on Saturday against city rival Delphos St. John’s turned into a 49-27 defeat despite trailing just 28-20 heading to the fourth.
The Wildcats return all 11 defensive starters from a season ago and eight starters on the offensive side. One of the three non-starters is senior QB Trent Teman, who passed for 307 yards and three TDs while rushing for 54 yards and another score against the Blue Jays. Wideout Karder Agner is a weapon to watch for the Jeffcats after hauling in a 74-yard scoring strike in a four-catch, 188-yard outing.
WAUSEON AT TINORA
In what has been a competitive non-league measuring stick series, Wauseon and Tinora come into week two after opposite showings in their season openers ahead of Friday’s clash at Justin Coressel Stadium.
Tinora struggled in its 2022 opener, managing just 92 yards of offense in a 31-0 shutout loss to Liberty Center, the first regular-season blanking since Oct. 25, 2019 at Fairview. QB Gavin Eckert passed for 69 yards, including two completions to Kadyn Radzik for 44 yards. Grady Gustwiller had 12 tackles defensively for the Rams, which were out-rushed by a potent LC attack 334-23 in the setback.
Meanwhile, Wauseon’s offense scored early and often in a surgical 59-7 win over Tribe Trophy rival Fairview. The Indians out-gained the Apaches 375-94 as QB’s Elijah McCloud and Trey Parsons combined for 21-of-26 passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Toledo commit Sam Smith nabbed five passes for 106 yards and a score while Jude Armstrong caught two touchdowns in the highest scoring output for the Indians since a 61-0 win over Bryan in 2014.
After a 23-13 win a season ago, Tinora leads the all-time series 4-2.
LEIPSIC AT FAIRVIEW
The second all-time meeting between Leipsic and Fairview will mark the first trip for the Vikings to ‘The Reservation’ in Sherwood as the Apaches and first-year head coach Jon McCord look for their first triumph.
Fairview took its lumps against a talented and deeper Wauseon squad, managing just 94 yards of offense, including 31 rushing yards on 26 attempts. William Zeedyk completed two of his three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown pass to Kaiden Kern (three catches, 29 yards) while leading the rushing attack with 13 yards on four carries against the Indians.
For Leipsic, week two will mark the chance to get the taste of a 31-27 opening-week loss to Liberty-Benton out of its mouth. The Vikings scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to make it close but its comeback fell short as Leipsic out-rushed the Eagles 195-16 but surrendered 315 pass yards. Hayden Hiegel led the charge with 156 rushing yards and two TDs while QB Quin Schroeder completed 14-of-24 passes for 197 yards and two TDs. Estevan Carillo will draw attention from the Apache secondary after catching eight passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.
CRESTVIEW AT HICKSVILLE
A Hicksville squad still finding its bearings early in the season will face its second straight tough test against a foe donning red, white and blue as the Aces welcome in the 1-0 Crestview Knights.
Hicksville’s season opener was a struggle as the Aces dropped a 56-8 decision at Patrick Henry that saw the Red and Black cough up three turnovers and manage just five first downs. In his first start at quarterback, Brody Balser completed 6-of-14 passes against the Patriots for 50 yards, including a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Brant Langham. Langham finished with three catches for 25 yards while also ripping off a 22-yard run.
On the other sideline, the Knights enter Friday’s tilt in Hicksville with confidence after a convincing 51-14 rout of rival Parkway. Crestview seized a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and led 44-7 at half while forcing and recovering three fumbles in the win in the second year under head coach James Lautzenheiser after reaching the playoffs in last year’s 6-5 campaign.
Carson Hunter was a more-than-capable field general, completing 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers. Isaac Kile added 75 yards on the ground with another TD as the Knight defense backed things up with a safety and a fumble return touchdown in the scoring frenzy.
EDON AT ANTWERP
Though multiple major names departed from both sides, Edon and Antwerp will play for the third time in the last 12 months at Archer Field as the Bombers and Archers look to build off stellar seasons in 2021.
For Antwerp, the hunger remains to defeat their Route 49 rivals after falling 41-26 in week two last season and 26-21 in a Division VII second-round playoff game at Edon. The Archers got off to a positive start heading into the clash with the Bombers with their week one debut, rolling past host Montpelier 47-0 thanks to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
Junior QB Carson Altimus had as many incompletions as touchdown passes, firing four strikes with 183 pass yards along with 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Parker Moore (three catches, 53 yards, two TDs), Landon Brewer (eight catches, 94 yards, one TD) and Reid Lichty (12 carries, 42 yards, one TD) provide plenty of firepower with Altimus under center while the Archer defense came up strong as well, forcing five turnovers and allowing just 99 yards.
For Edon, replacing record-setting QB Drew Gallehue is impossible, but the start of QB Kyler Sapp showed plenty of promise as the Bomber signal-caller completed 37-of-54 passes for 308 yards and three TDs. Edon led 22-18 in the second half but was outscored 16-0 down the stretch by the visiting Bulldogs of Edgerton.
Carter Kiess (13 catches, 136 yards) and Caden Nester (12 catches, 70 yards, two TDs) served as Sapp’s top two targets and will be a focus for the Archer secondary in the 46th matchup between the two squads in a series Antwerp leads 26-19.
SPENCERVILLE AT PAULDING
Spencerville is certainly no stranger to the long drive from Allen to Paulding County to meet the Paulding Panthers as the Bearcats and Panthers were Northwest Conference compatriots for 54 years.
However, Friday’s game at Keysor Field will be a historic one, serving as the first meeting as non-conference foes when the two 0-1 squads meet.
For Paulding, a turbulent week that saw head coach Steve Ferrell resign the Tuesday of week one and interim coach Jim Menzie take the reins was capped with a bit of promise as the Panthers competed well in a 21-12 loss at Arlington. Though Paulding fell behind 21-0 in the second half, the Panthers trailed just 6-0 at half and forced five fumbles by the Red Devils, recovering three.
QB Jacob Fife passed for 97 yards and a touchdown to Caleb Larsen while rushing for another score. Jack Woods was an impact player in the Panther defensive unit, recording 5.5 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack as the Maroon and White battled gamely against an Arlington squad that won eight games and reached the D-VII playoffs last year.
On the Bearcat sideline, a tough matchup faced the Black and White in a 31-0 loss to Division III Elida. The Bearcat offense, which routinely passes less than five times a game, was outrushed 175-19 by the Bulldogs and threw 26 passes, three of which were intercepted.
Despite the defeat, Spencerville showed some flashes as QB Josh Henline threw for 226 yards with receiver Nate Coulter emerging as a target with seven catches for 138 yards.
Spencerville leads the all-time series with Paulding 35-20, winning the most recent matchup in 2020 by a 26-20 score at Paulding.
PATRICK HENRY AT WAYNE TRACE
Friday’s matchup in Haviland will feature two promising offenses with young contributors at QB as 1-0 Patrick Henry visits 1-0 Wayne Trace.
The Raiders took to the road in week one and got a win in MAC country with an 18-14 triumph at Fort Recovery. Leading that charge was junior QB Kyle Stoller, who in his first start, completed 22-of-31 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown while leading the Raider rushing game with two scores on 14 carries with 54 yards. Kyle Slade provides another weapon in the run game with a team-high 85 yards vs. the Indians while Tucker Antoine (seven catches, 60 yards) and Race Price (four catches, 63 yards, one TD) serve as the top targets in the WT pass game.
Patrick Henry, meanwhile, will look to build off a convincing 58-6 win over Hicksville in its season opener while picking up its sixth win in as many tries against Wayne Trace following last year’s 17-6 victory in Hamler. QB Nash Meyer picked up where he left off in an outstanding 2021 campaign with a limited showing against the Aces, passing for 119 yards and four TDs on just 10 attempts while rushing for 33 yards and a score on five totes.
Running back Cody McCance needed just seven carries to rack up 71 yards and a score while Landon Johnson caught two touchdowns in an all-around win for PH that saw the Pats commit just one penalty while leading 42-0 at halftime.
HILLTOP AT EDGERTON
Any disappointment at the way the 2021 season ended (four losses in final five games) for Edgerton was quickly forgotten a week ago as the Bulldogs bruised their way past rival Edon for a 34-22 win and a 1-0 start.
The foe standing in the way of a 2-0 start is another Williams County colleague in the Hilltop Cadets. The 45th matchup between the two will be a tough one for the Cadets to bridge a gap in as Edgerton claimed a 60-0 win last season. Edgerton QB Corey Everetts did it all for the Bulldogs vs. the Bombers, passing for 161 yards (14-of-18) and three touchdowns to three different receivers while dominating the ground game with 193 yards and two scores on 22 attempts in a 400-yard day for the Bulldog offense.
On the flipside, Hilltop’s opening game was a neutral-site contest at Eggerss Stadium in Van Wert against Springfield Catholic Central on Saturday. With adverse weather in the area, the game was called after two quarters to give the Irish a 48-0 win in dominant fashion. The defeat, which marks the 20th straight for the Cadets, saw Hilltop record just 39 yards of offense while being held to negative-26 yards on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.