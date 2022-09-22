The halfway point of the 2022 season has come and gone and with five weeks in the books, the scenarios are already starting to form as we hit the homestretch in Green Meadows Conference football.
Antwerp got the leg up in the league title race thanks to a gritty 20-14 win over defending champion Tinora, but the unbeaten and state-ranked Archers’ title hopes aren’t set in stone yet as Ayersville’s fourth straight win kept the Pilots in step with the Archers through two weeks of league contests. The two squads will meet on Oct. 7 but will need to take care of business against winless opponents in week six.
Below is a capsule glance at the GMC’s week six slate, other than Wayne Trace-Tinora, which is previewed elsewhere in this section.
HICKSVILLE AT AYERSVILLE
Already on the program’s longest winning streak since a 10-0 regular season in 2016, Ayersville can continue its trek towards competing for a GMC title with a matchup against winless Hicksville at Craig McCord Field on Friday.
The Pilots (4-1, 2-0 GMC) will need to avoid any kind of ‘trap-game’ pitfalls against the 0-5 Aces (0-2 GMC) as a River Bowl rivalry tilt at Tinora awaits next week before a home tilt against unbeaten Antwerp in two weeks.
The Pilots hit the 40-point mark for the third time in the last four weeks, pulling away from Edgerton for a 42-22 win and the first Bulldog loss of the season. The Pilots racked up 246 yards on the ground in the victory, tallying 26 first downs. QB Blake Hauenstein completed 10-of-13 passes for 124 yards and two TDs while rushing for 121 yards and two more scores.
Hauenstein leads the team with 492 pass yards and three TDs while rushing for 479 yards and a dozen scores on the ground. Owen Berner’s 502 rushing yards and six TDs help provide a potent core for the Pilots, who enter week six ranked third in the Division VII Region 26 computer ratings.
For Hicksville, the midway point of the season saw another lopsided defeat as Wayne Trace bested the Aces 40-6 and held the Red and White to just 113 yards of offense, forcing six fumbles and recovering three.
Brody Balser’s one-yard TD run in the first quarter was the lone score for the Aces, which have scored 7.6 points per contest through five games. Balser has tallied 434 pass yards and two TD tosses while rushing for a team-best 160 yards on 71 carries with two rushing touchdowns. Brant Langham (19 catches, 171 yards, one TD) and Aaron Klima (13 catches, 155 yards) have been the top targets in the Hicksville offense.
The county tilt marks the 47th meeting between the Pilots and Aces, with Ayersville holding a 30-16 edge.
FAIRVIEW AT ANTWERP
Antwerp took a major step in its trek towards the program’s first ever Green Meadows Conference title as the Archers snapped a 19-year skid against Tinora by defeating the defending league champion Rams 20-14 at Coressel Stadium.
With tricky matchups against Wayne Trace in week seven and Ayersville in week eight on the road, the Archers (5-0, 2-0 GMC, No. 4 Division VII AP) will look to take care of business against 0-5 Fairview at home.
Quarterback Carson Altimus was a masterful field general, passing for 301 yards and a touchdown while scoring once on the ground to guide the Archers to 362 yards of total offense while the defense held Tinora to 227 yards on 58 plays. Landon Brewer caught four passes for 105 yards while Camden Fuller caught four passes for 86 yards and a TD.
Altimus is responsible for 23 total TDs this year (15 pass, eight run) while passing for 1,156 yards and rushing for 379. Reid Lichty’s 267 yards rushing and seven TDs help out the cause with Brewer (23 catches, 491 yards, five TDs), Parker Moore (20 catches, 232 yards, five TDs) and Fuller (11 catches, 268 yards, four TDs) leading the way.
For Fairview, the disappointment came in a battle of winless squads against Paulding in week five, as the Apaches led 10-7 at halftime but were held scoreless in the final two quarters in a 29-10 defeat. The team has struggled on the offensive side, tallying just 381 yards of offense through five weeks. Dameion Mseis and Brett Grine have 44 yards total to lead the rushing attack while Kaiden Kern has six catches for 84 yards and a TD. QB William Zeedyk’s 178 yards and three TDs lead the passing attack while Grine has tallied 37 tackles to lead the Apaches defensively.
Antwerp has struggled historically against Fairview with just four wins in 50 all-time meetings, including a victory last season in Sherwood.
EDGERTON AT PAULDING
With both squads donning maroon and white heading into Friday’s matchup at Keysor Field in Paulding, the host Panthers will enter with a boost of confidence while Edgerton will look to regroup after its first setback of the season.
For Paulding, the 29-10 win in week five against Fairview snapped a 14-game losing streak and earned both the first win for interim coach Jim Menzie and the first GMC win since rejoining the conference before the 2021 season.
Junior Jesse Shaffer hit the century mark with 141 yards on the ground while a key fumble return for a touchdown broke open the game against the Apaches. Senior Dawson Lamb had a dominant day defensively against Fairview, tallying 11.5 tackles, four sacks and three tackles for loss while rushing seven times for 40 yards.
For Edgerton, a 4-0 start was halted in a home defeat at the hands of red-hot Ayersville, 42-22. Standout QB Corey Everetts (846 pass yards, 10 TDs, 418 rush yards, seven TDs this season) was held in check, tallying 180 yards of offense and one passing touchdown as the Bulldogs were hindered by seven penalties for 80 yards and gave up 26 first downs.
Kadyn Picillo continues to be the top target in the passing game with 17 receptions for 344 yards and five scores while Scottie Krontz has eight catches for 140 yards and a TD.
Edgerton has taken two of the three all-time matchups with the Panthers, including a 57-30 shootout win in Edgerton last year and a 49-0 blanking of Paulding in 2020.
