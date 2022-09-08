With a three-game stint of non-confernence games complete, the run towards a Green Meadows Conference title begins in earnest this Friday as the league kicks off the first of seven weeks of league football.
Defending champion Tinora will draw a home game against county rival Fairview to open its slate and is previewed elsewhere in this section. Meanwhile, Paulding and Hicksville will both take to the road in search of their first win of the year against ground-gaining Ayersville and high-flying Antwerp, respectively. Finally, an unbeaten start for Edgerton has the Bulldogs confident but a trip to Haviland is a tricky one against a 1-2 Wayne Trace team that has struggled offensively but shown defensive mettle against a very tough non-league slate.
Below is a capsule preview of week four GMC action:
PAULDING AT AYERSVILLE
In just the second all-time grid meeting between Paulding and Ayersville, the Panthers and Pilots will mix it up at Craig McCord Field in a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions.
Following a narrow 22-19 week one loss to Delta, Ayersville (2-1) has rebounded well in the past two weeks with wins over Northwest Conference squads Delphos Jefferson and Bluffton.
The Pilots’ 28-19 victory over Bluffton saw Andrew Mickey’s squad churn out 254 yards rushing and 401 yards of offense while forcing three turnovers and outlasting the host Pirates.
The Pilots average 264.7 yards on the ground each contest with a double-headed monster leading the way in quarterback Blake Hauenstein (27-46, 292 yards, one TD, 57 rushes, 335 yards, seven TDs) and senior running back Owen Berner (52 rushes, 331 yards, three TDs).
Berner leads the defensive cause for the Pilots as well with a team-best 29 tackles with a sack and an interception. Weston McGuire has 23 takedowns while Hauenstein has forced two fumbles with a pick and 19 tackles.
Meanwhile, Paulding’s competitiveness against now-state-ranked Arlington in week one and Spencerville in week two took a hit on Friday as Delta invaded Keysor Field and pounded the Panthers to the tune of a 64-0 blanking.
Second-half adjustments have been a bugaboo for the 0-3 squad as Paulding has been outscored 45-0 in the third quarter combined this season. QB Jacob Fife has 307 yards and a pair of TD passes this year while rushing for 74 yards and another score. 6-0 junior Caleb Larson leads the Panther receiving corps with 142 yards and a TD on 2 catches while senior Brayden Sanders has nine receptions for 127 yards and a TD.
Jack Woods’ 16.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss lead the Panther defense as Paulding looks to snap a 13-game losing streak in its quest for the first conference win on the gridiron since defeating Delphos Jefferson in week one in 2020 in the Northwest Conference.
HICKSVILLE AT ANTWERP
After finishing second in the GMC last season, Antwerp has its sights set on bringing home the first football conference title in school history and has taken care of business through three weeks of non-league football by outsourcing its opponents 166-40.
With a trip to defending league champ Tinora on deck in week five, the Archers will have to avoid a trap game on their home field with 0-3 Hicksville making the quick trip south on Route 49 for the 51st meeting between the two league foes.
For 3-0 Antwerp, Hilltop provided little resistance on Friday as the Archers rolled up five touchdowns in the first quarter alone en route to a 65-8 shelling. QB Carson Altimus needed just nine attempts to rack up 267 yards and five touchdowns through the air, adding to his gaudy total on the year (38-of-54, 682 yards, 10 TDs). Altimus has also proven to be a threat on the ground, leading the Archers with 215 yards and six more scores on 22 attempts for nearly 10 yards a pop.
With running back Reid Lichty (35 carries, 163 yards, five TDs) proving a nose for the endzone and a trio of talented receivers in Landon Brewer (16 catches, 285 yards, four TDs), Parker Moore (10, 157, three) and Camden Fuller (five, 153, two), the Archer offense has proven overwhelming by averaging 390.7 yards a contest.
Junior Cohen Hitzeman has a pair of sacks and 13 tackles to his credit while sophomore linebacker Dayne Sholl leads the defense with 18 tackles and two tackles for loss and Lichty has two interceptions.
For Hicksville, week four will provide another chance for the Aces’ offense to catch a rhythm as the Red and Black have managed just 26 points through three contests, including just six in a 42-6 loss at Edon in week three. Lucas Smith’s squad is battle-tested, with state-ranked Crestview and 2-1 Patrick Henry serving as the artillery early on.
Brody Balser is the team’s offensive leader with 353 yards and two TDs through the air (30-of-65) and 150 yards on the ground with another score. Aaron Klima has 12 receptions for 132 yards on the year while sophomore Brant Langham has nine catches for 120 yards and a TD.
David Taylor paces the Ace defense with 20 tackles while Balser and Gabe Rodriguez have recorded 15 takedowns each.
Though easier said than done, avoiding a first-half hole will be key for Hicksville as opponents have tallied 100 points in the first two periods combined to date.
EDGERTON AT WAYNE TRACE
The impact of a tough non-conference schedule will come to bear at Raider Field in Haviland on Friday as a bruised, but battle-tested, Wayne Trace team will return home with a 1-2 mark but experience against talented foes ahead of a league lidlifter against 3-0 Edgerton.
The Raiders have fallen on hard times when they have the football recently, scoring just six points the past two weeks and 24 total through three contests. However, the Raiders’ defensive output has seen no more than 14 points given up in any of their three contests against Fort Recovery, Patrick Henry and Crestview.
Kyle Stoller missed time against the Knights in week three but has a team-high 331 yards passing on the year while Kyle Slade’s 135 yards on 44 attempts pace the rushing game and Tucker Antoine’s 16 catches and 113 yards top the receiving corps.
On the other sideline, Edgerton will be eager to prove an offensive surge is no fluke as the Bulldogs have racked up over 300 yards per game offensively and 128 points in three weeks against Edon, Hilltop and Monptelier, teams with a 1-8 combined record.
In a week-three blanking of Montpelier, Edgerton QB Corey Everetts and receiver Kadyn Picillo made magic happen through the air to the tune of seven completions for 216 yards and three TDs as Everetts had four TDs and just six incompletions in a 336-yard outing.
Everetts has been the straw stirring the Edgerton drink on offense with 605 yards passing (39-of-53) and nine TDs with no interceptions while rushing for 268 yards and five scores, 203 yards clear of the next highest Bulldog rusher. Picillo’s big night brought his season total to 13 receptions, 293 yards and five touchdowns this season. Carter Herman has five receptions for 112 yards and two scores to his credit.
The Bulldogs will also hope to get the taste of a 41-7 loss to the Raiders in last season’s league finale out of their mouth, part of a stretch of four losses in five weeks to end the 2021 campaign.
Edgerton leads the all-time series with the Raiders, 24-22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.