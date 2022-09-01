After its eight teams split their second-week matchups on the gridiron, the Green Meadows Conference holds a combined 7-9 mark through the season’s first fortnight.
With only one contest left before beginning league play, the playoff resumes and opportunities for computer points will be made even more important in the upcoming week. Antwerp and Edgerton both followed up opening victories with week-two wins while Ayersville and Tinora got in the win column for the first time this year.
Below is a capsule preview of week three action in the GMC football sphere:
AYERSVILLE AT BLUFFTON
Ayersville will vie for its second straight win as the Pilots take to the road for the first time this season with a trip to 1-1 Bluffton.
The Blue and Gold bounced back from a tough opening defeat to Delta by taking to the ground against Delphos Jefferson, racking up a 20-0 first-half lead with over 400 rushing yards in a 41-21 victory.
QB Blake Hauenstein had 37 yards passing and a score while rumbling for 174 yards and three TDs on 19 totes. Right beside the Pilot signal-caller was senior running back Owen Berner with 155 yards and a touchdown, along with junior Abe DeLano’s 65 yards and a score on six totes.
Meanwhile, Bluffton was brought down to earth in week two as the Pirates followed a 67-7 shelling of Cory-Rawson in their opener with a 42-7 loss to longtime foe Pandora-Gilboa. QB Garret Bogart has 295 yards and three TDs through the air to his credit this season while running back Landon Shutler leads the rushing attack with 85 yards and two TDs as the Pirates surrendered 452 yards of offense to P-G in the setback. Ayersville will have a test in ball security against Bluffton as the Pirates have forced seven turnovers in two games while Ayersville has committed seven while forcing six.
TINORA AT LIMA CENT. CATH. (SAT.)
Tinora will get its first taste of facing Lima Central Catholic in the regular season after a pair of playoff meetings a decade ago as the Rams get a Saturday dip into grid action at 4 p.m. at Lima Stadium.
The Rams, which struggled mightily in a 31-0 shutout at Liberty Center to open the year, righted the ship in a major way in week two by shutting down a potent Wauseon offense to win 27-14. The defense forced four interceptions, including one taken 30 yards to paydirt by Kadyn Radzik. The traditional power run game also roared back for the Rams as speedy senior Brandon Edwards rumbled for 148 yards and a touchdown in an efficient win.
The matchup for the Rams and Thunderbirds is the first since a first-round playoff meeting in 2010 won by LCC, 21-20. The two teams met the year prior in the second round of the postseason, resulting in a 24-14 Tinora triumph.
Lima Central Catholic is off to a 2-0 start in 2022, picking up where they left off in an 11-3 run to the Division VII Region 26 finals before falling to Hopewell-Loudon. Junior quarterback Carson Parker, who saw action late in the season due to an injured starter, has flourieshed as a dual threat at the position for Scott Palte’s squad. AFter finishing with 1,097 pass yards and 12 TDs and 1,196 yards rushing with 16 scores in a partial season at QB, Parker has been dominant so far with 357 yards and two TDs through the air (22-of-40) and a team-high 368 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Parker rushed for 251 yards and five TDs in the T-Birds’ 54-27 win over Delphos St. John’s last week. Drew Quatman (10 catches, 187 yards, one TD) also provides a weapon in the pass game after catching six passes for 153 yards and a score in a 27-7 win over Shawnee to open the year.
The matchup with LCC is a one-off clash this year as Archbold will fill the week three slot in next year’s non-conference slate for Tinora.
FAIRVIEW AT BRYAN
The short trip up Route 127 will take the 0-2 Fairview Apaches to a recently-familiar foe as 1-1 Bryan will battle the Black and Gold for the 11th time ever.
The two squads enter the non-conference capper coming off very disparate results offensively a week ago.
Fairview struggled against a talented Leipsic squad in a 48-6 setback that saw the Apaches muster just 95 yards of offense and three first downs despite not turning the ball over. QB William Zeedyk found Breaven Williams for a seven yard TD pass, finishing with 57 yards on 7-of-11 passing. Through two weeks, Fairview has tallied 176 total yards of offense, with Kaiden Kern leading the receiving corps with four catches for 42 yards and D’Andre Hastings with five catches for 28 yards.
Brett Grine leads the Apache defense with 11 tackles while Kern, Klayton Boland and Cash King add nine each.
On the Bryan side of things, a week-one shellacking by Van Wert was made up for by a 48-20 blitzing of Maumee as the Bears racked up 608 yards offensively, including 407 on the ground.
Senior Ayden Pelz was a terror on both sides of the ball, leading the Bryan offense with 147 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 14 attempts while racking up 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble from the linebacker spot.
QB Jase Kepler threw for 201 yards and a score while rushing for 87 yards and two more TDs. Maddox Langenderfer and Drew Hahn combined for eight catches for 129 yards with Langenderfer finding the endzone.
HICKSVILLE AT EDON
One could call Edon’s non-league slate a Route 49 Classic as all three of the hoops tourney foes have dotted the Bombers’ slate with Hicksville visiting Leanne Field on Friday.
The Aces have seen their share of struggles to start the year, having been outscored 98-20 in two games so far against Crestview and Patrick Henry. In last week’s 42-12 loss to Crestview, Brody Balser threw for 145 yards, completing four passes to Brant Langham for 81 yards while Aaron Klima tallied 57. The run game was shut down by the Knight defense to the tune of a 221-48 deficit in rushing yardage.
Edon, meanwhile, found its way into some points with a 20-point third quarter against Antwerp but the Bombers fell to 0-2 as Antwerp matched those 20 points in the third while building a 16-point halftime lead en route to a 54-32 Archer triumph.
Kyler Sapp threw for 254 yards and two scores but Antwerp out-rushed the Bombers 302-89 and racked up 532 yards of offense against the Edon defense. A win by Edon against the Aces would be the fourth straight in the series heading into Friday’s 35th meeting (Hicksville leads series 25-9).
HILLTOP AT ANTWERP
Antwerp had no trouble moving the ball in week two en route to another 2-0 start in a 54-32 win over Edon and the Archers will look to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a home contest against winless Hilltop.
Though a more-than-capable passer, junior QB Carson Altimus was a running powerhouse for Antwerp against the Bombers with 184 yards and five rushing TDs in the win while passing for 230 yards and a score. Reid Lichty also hit the century mark with 110 yards and two scores.
Altimus has recorded 11 total TDs on the year, completing 30-of-45 passes for 413 yards while rushing for 212 more. Landon Brewer is the top target in the pass game with 159 yards and a TD on 13 catches. A win this week and then a triumph in a week four league opener against Hicksville would be the first 4-0 start for the program since 2001 when the Archers started 7-0.
For Hilltop, the 20th straight loss for the program came in shutout fashion as Edgerton blitzed the Cadets for 45 first-quarter points en route to a 59-0 blanking.
Hilltop was held to 135 total yards, all through the air, as six turnovers (four fumbles, two interceptions) doomed the Cadets’ hopes. Cam Schlosser completed 12-of-25 passes in the contest while Brock Kesler (four catches, 38 yards) and Branson Heisey (three catches, 33 yards) served as the top targets.
The all-time series record favors Antwerp by a 32-24-1 margin.
DELTA AT PAULDING
The Battle of the Panthers will kick off Friday evening at Keysor Field in Paulding as 1-1 Delta makes the trip to 0-2 Paulding.
The 12th meeting between the schools follows a 49-0 Delta win last season as the Green Panthers followed an opening road win at Ayersville with a 37-12 loss to Warren John F. Kennedy, which reached the Division VII state semifinals last season. Delta was held to 106 yards of offense and was out-rushed 269-67 by the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Paulding’s promising start against Spencerville saw the Maroon Panthers take a 13-0 halftime lead on the Bearcats before being outscored 37-0 in the second half. Jacob Fife completed 15-of-28 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown to Brayden Sanders (seven catches, 99 yards) in the setback as Paulding was plagued by turnover trouble (three INTs, one lost fumble). Fife has served as the team’s leading rusher as well this season with 89 yards and a score with 247 yards passing and two TDs through two contests.
Jack Woods holds 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack defensively while Kobe Foor has tallied 9.5 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and forced two fumbles.
Delta will lean on a balanced backfield effort with QB James Ruple and running back Jeremiah Wolford (33 rushes, 151 yards, one TD) and versatile weapon Bryar Knapp (12 carries, 50 yards, one TD, nine catches, 111 yards one TD).
WAYNE TRACE AT CRESTVIEW
Separated by just 16 miles across a county line, Wayne Trace and Crestview will tangle for the 26th time as the 1-1 Raiders travel to Convoy to avenge a 22-15 loss to the Knights a season ago.
For the second straight week, WT will face a team sharing its red, white and blue colors after a 12-0 blanking at the hands of Patrick Henry. That contest, though close throughout, was one the Raiders would like to forget after committing five turnovers and managing just 117 yards of total offense. QB Kyle Stoller was forced into four interceptions against the Patriots but has 331 yards and a score to his credit this season. Kyle Slade leads the rushing attack with 112 yards on 34 totes while Tucker Antoine (12 catches, 82 yards), Dylan Hildebrand (nine catches, 80 yards) and Race Price (six catches, 95 yards, one TD) lead the receiving ledger.
On the other sideline, Crestview is off to a 2-0 start following convincing wins over Parkway and Hicksville by a combined 93-26 margin. Against the Aces, the Knights bruised out 124 yards on the ground from standout running back Isaac Kline, who found the endzone twice. QB Carso Hunter found paydirt with his legs in the fourth quarter while completing 5-of-10 passes for 141 yards and a score.
Crestview leads the all-time series between the squads, 14-11.
MONTPELIER AT EDGERTON
Edgerton will battle for the chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and 2019 when the 2-0 Bulldogs take on their third straight Williams County squad in the non-league slate, hosting 0-2 Montpelier at Stauffer Field.
Edgerton made quick work of Hilltop in a 59-0 win a week ago, scoring 45 of the 59 in the first 12 minutes of action. Standout QB Corey Everetts was responsible for four touchdowns, passing for 108 yards and two TDs while rushing for 61 yards and two more scores on five attempts. The Bulldog field general has 269 passing yards, five TDs and no interceptions on the year while leading the rushing game with 254 yards and four scores on the ground.
Edgerton has won six of the seven meetings with the Locos all-time, including a 48-7 win in Montpelier a season ago.
For the Locos, progress has been slow but apparent in coach Andy Robinson’s first year as the team found the endzone for the first time this season with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter of last week’s 41-7 setback against Evergreen. QB Grant Girrell found Brayden Brink for a score, finishing with 121 passing yards on 15-of-25 passing. The young offensive unit saw Konnor Smith (five catches, 41 yards), Chavez Martin (four catches, 45 yards) and Brink (two catches, 35 yards, one TD) lead the way in the passing game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.