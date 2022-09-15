With the first week of Green Meadows Conference grid action in the books, the conference title hasn’t been won or lost but extra importance has been placed on week five’s contests for those with hopes on taking home the trophy.
Last year’s champion Tinora edged out runner-up Antwerp in a 16-14 nailbiter last year that ended up deciding the title and the two will meet at Tinora on Friday in a key league clash previewed elsewhere in the Football Blitz section.
Below are capsule previews of the other three conference matchups in the GMC in week five:
AYERSVILLE
AT EDGERTON
Two of the three teams in the GMC that compete in Division VII will match up at Stauffer Field in Edgerton on Friday as the top team in the D-VII Region 26 computer points, 4-0 Edgerton, will host the 3-1 Ayersville Pilots in a key contest of 1-0 league squads.
Both enter the midway point of the regular season coming off week four victories to open conference play as Ayersville defended home digs with a 47-15 win over Paulding that saw the Pilots force four turnovers, rush for 222 yards and rack up 20 first downs.
QB Blake Hauenstein added to his gaudy rushing total of 10 ground scores this year with three rushing touchdowns against the Panthers as the Pilot signal-caller has tallied 368 pass yards and 358 rush yards in his first full year as a starter. Senior running back Owen Berner (417 yards, four TDs) led the way with 86 yards and a TD on the ground while Weston McGuire (110 yards, one TD) racked up 77 yards and a score on four attempts.
Edgerton’s route to 4-0 came much less smoothly as the Bulldogs survived a road scare against Wayne Trace in a 21-20 victory. The Bulldogs led 21-7 at the half but were held scoreless in the second half by the host Raiders and Wayne Trace drove 93 yards in the final minutes of regulation before scoring with 22 seconds to go. The Bulldog defense held firm, stifling a run play on a go-for-broke go-ahead two-point conversion attempt by the Raiders to preserve their unbeaten mark.
Just as Hauenstein’s dual-threat ability helps guide Ayersville, so too does senior Edgerton QB Corey Everetts. The Bulldog signal-caller rushed for 89 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts while completing 10-of-19 passes for 122 yards against WT and has yet to throw an interception this year (49-of-72, 727 yards, nine TDs) while leading the Bulldogs in rushing with 357 yards and seven TDs on 61 attempts.
The meeting marks the 47th clash between the Pilots and Bulldogs, with Ayersville holding a 30-16 advantage. The two teams did not meet in 2021 and Edgerton claimed the most recent meeting two seasons ago, 34-22.
PAULDING AT
FAIRVIEW
Two squads in need of a pick-me-up will get their chance at win number one for their respective head coaches as Paulding visits Sherwood to face Fairview in a battle of 0-4 teams with offensive struggles.
For Fairview, not much went right in their first league foray under head coach Jon McCord as Tinora’s stifling defense held the Apaches to negative-six yards in a 34-0 blanking (negative-22 rushing, 16 passing). The Black and Gold have scored just 26 points through four weeks of action, averaging a meager 79.8 yards of offense per contest.
Kaiden Kern had the top offensive showing for the Apaches against Fairview with an 18-yard reception as Fairview threw six passes and ran 34 total plays against Tinora while surrendering 256 yards on the ground. Freshman QB William Zeedyk has completed 19-of-33 passes for 183 yards and three scores to date.
Paulding’s hopes have not fared much better as the Panthers have tallied 130.8 yards offensively per game while turning the ball over seven times in four contests. After a rough showing in week three against Delta (64-0 defeat), Jim Menzie’s squad showed sparks at times against Ayersville with scoring drives to cut the Pilots’ lead to 12-7 early in the second quarter and to 26-15 early in the third.
Jacob Fife connected with Caleb Larson for a 99-yard touchdown pass early in the second half as nearly half of the Panthers’ offensive output while running back Dawson Lamb recorded 53 yards on 10 carries. Jack Woods had a stellar game defensively, accruing 10.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and combined with Lamb for a sack.
Amidst a 14-game losing streak, Paulding will vie for its first win since returning to the Green Meadows Conference ahead of the 2021 season in meeting number seven with the Apaches, which have claimed all six of the previous contests.
WAYNE TRACE AT
HICKSVILLE
At first glance, Wayne Trace’s 1-3 record can be looked at as disappointing but at a closer glance, the Raiders have been well in the mix for an unbeaten start to the 2022 campaign.
After an 18-14 comeback win at Fort Recovery to start the year, Wayne Trace has lost three in a row by a combined 19 points against teams with a combined 10-2 record.
Offensive issues have been the culprit for the heart-palpitating squad from Haviland with just 26 points scored in the losing skid despite allowing just 45. In Friday’s 21-20 loss to Edgerton, QB Cole Morehead had a hand in all three WT touchdowns, throwing two second-half scoring strikes to finish with 155 pass yards and 80 rush yards and a score. Tucker Antoine caught nine passes for 89 yards and a third-quarter score while Morehead found Derrek Dangler from five yards out for the late TD in the fourth quarter.
However, turnovers have been a killer for the Raiders as WT threw three interceptions against Edgerton and has 11 picks and five lost fumbles through four weeks while forcing seven turnovers.
Antoine has 202 yards and 25 receptions on the year while Morehead (141 yards, two TDs) and running back Kyle Slade (135 yards) lead the Raider rushing attack.
The potential salve for Wayne Trace’s woes may come in Defiance County as Hicksville found itself on the wrong end of a tough offensive opponent in week four, falling 41-6 to Route 49 rival Antwerp.
The Aces and Raiders share common opponents played already in Patrick Henry (beat Hicksville 56-8, WT 12-0) and Convoy Crestview (beat Hicksville 42-12, WT 14-6).
Antwerp got after the Aces early with a 35-0 halftime lead, ultimately out-gaining Hicksville 416-135 with a balanced offensive attack (242 rush yards, 174 pass yards). Receiver Brant Langham had the top offensive output with six receptions for 40 yards for the Aces, which had three different players see time behind center in Aaron Klima, Brody Balser and freshman Cross Zeedyk throwing passes. Junior Camden Walter also ripped off a 40-yard run as Zeedyk had the lone score for the Red and White.
Hicksville leads the all-time series with the Raiders 27-22 in Friday’s 50th all-time meeting, though the Raiders’ 2021 win snapped a six-game Aces’ win streak in the series.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.