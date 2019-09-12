TINORA AT DELTA
In a battle of a pair of 0-2 teams, Tinora will look to get on track. Delta, which defeated Tinora 13-7 in overtime last season, has lost nine straight contests.
The good news for Tinora is that the team showed signs of life on offense against Wauseon, particularly in the first half. The Rams’ offensive line was able to open up some holes, getting 68 yards in seven carries. As a whole, Tinora rushed for 132 yards.
In addition, Nolan Schafer had some success in the air, with 83 yards on seven completions. But the one problem Tinora still needs to work on is finishing off scoring chances. The Rams had three potential scoring drives stall inside the Wauseon 15 yard-line.
Defensively, Tinora has struggled with giving up the big play. Last week, Wauseon scored on an 80-yard pass where two Tinora defenders converging on the play ran into each other. That allowed Wauseon’s Connar Penrod to get wide open.
Is this the week that Tinora’s offense and defense make a turnaround? Delta has struggled on both sides of the ball. The defense has allowed 73 total points in the first two games, while the offense has scored just seven points in two games.
BLUFFTON AT AYERSVILLE
Ayersville has a 2-0 lead in this series, winning the home game two years ago 26-21 and on the road last season, 21-13.
Ayersville coach Chris Dales though, has seen his team struggle on defense in its first two games in his return to coaching the Pilots. Ayersville, at 0-2, has lost to Waynesfield-Goshen 36-22 and North Baltimore, 33-26.
Ayersville has struggled against the pass, surrendering an average of 241 yards per contest.
Bluffton (1-1) likes to run the football. In a season opening 42-26 win over Cory-Rawson, the Pirates rushed for 330 yards. Bluffton pulled away by outscoring the Hornets, 15-0 in the fourth quarter. However, in a 27-9 setback to Pandora-Gilboa, the Pirates were held down a bit, getting 147 yards rushing.
Bluffton does not throw the ball much at all, getting less than 100 yards in both of their contests thus far.
While Ayersville’s defense has been vulnerable to the pass, Bluffton’s has, too. The Pirates surrendered 167 yards passing to the Hornets and 274 yards to Pandora-Gilboa, in a 27-9 setback.
Offensively, Ayersville has had a balanced attack. Against Waynesfield-Goshen, quarterback Jakob Trevino passed for 253 yards, while the Pilots rushed for 251 yards. In the close setback to North Baltimore, Chase Eitniear rushed for 150 yards and Dakota Oswalt garnered 123 yards.
With both teams struggling defensively, this one is shaping up to be another shootout. However, with Bluffton reluctant to throw the ball, Ayersville’s task is to stop the run. If they can do that, the Pilots could be in line to breaking a nine-game losing streak.
EDON AT HICKSVILLE
The Bombers will travel to Hicksville looking for their first win of the season while the Aces look to gain some momentum from a 32-13 victory over Crestview.
Hicksville (1-1) racked up 440 yards of offense against the Knights thanks to 382 yards on the ground.
Mason Commisso carried 12 times for 137 yards and a touchdown while Kole Wertman added 122 yards on six carries and a score and Jacob Miller rushed 10 times for 116 yards and two TDs.
Miller also completed two passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Turnbull caught a 66-yard pass from Miller and scored to lead the receiving corps.
On defense, the Aces held the Crestview passing game in check with just 48 yards while giving up 223 on the ground. Wertman and Langham each finished with eight tackles for Hicksville while Commisso and Nic Congleton added five each.
Edon (0-2) struggled with Edgerton in a 44-12 loss.
Chase Reed had 13 receptions for 139 yards for Edon and a touchdown while rushing for 74 yards. Drew Gallehue went 13-31 for 139 yards in the passing attack and a touchdown.
Reed also scored on defense after a fumble by Edgerton’s Jaron Cape.
HOLGATE AT TOLEDO CHRISTIAN
The Tigers will look to improve to 3-0 on the season after posting a 44-0 shutout against Astabula St. John.
In two games, Holgate has averaged 53 points while allowing a little more than 16 during their 8-man football season.
Next up will be Toledo Christian who is also 2-0 on the season after posting gaudy wins in week one and two.
The Eagles prevailed over Tri-State King’s Crusaders 52-30 in the opener and held on for a 64-47 victory over St. Marys Central catholic.
Dakota Ashley ignited the Holgate offense with 93 yards passing and a touchdown while Ethan Altman amassed 94 yards on the ground, caught a 66-yard pass and scored three times.
EDGERTON AT MONTPELIER
These two Williams County schools began playing two years ago and it’s been lopsided thus far. Edgerton has won the first two contests by a combined score of 92-6.
Despite returning just 10 total starters for this season, Edgerton looks as solid as ever. The Bulldogs have beaten Hilltop, 53-6 and Edon, 44-12 and are on a 14-game regular season winning streak.
Hunter Prince, who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season, leads the Bulldogs rushing attack with 325 yards in two games. Edgerton as a team has averaged 362 yards rushing in the two wins.
Quarterback Jaron Cape, despite only throwing 13 passes in two games, has thrown four TD passes and averages 18 yards per completion. Logan Showalter leads the Bulldogs with two receptions and two TDs for an average of 35 yards per catch.
Montpelier (1-1) defeated Antwerp 40-26 and then fell to Evergreen, 48-14. Against Antwerp, Montpelier opened up a 40-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Clayton Turner has paced Montpelier’s attack with 145 yards against Antwerp and 108 yards against Evergreen.
The Montpelier defense, which allowed Evergreen quarterback Jack Etue to rush for 306 yards and 154 more to Vikings running back Jack Krispin (on just 13 carries) will have its hands full against Edgerton.
CRESTVIEW AT WAYNE TRACE
After hitting the road the first two weeks of the high school football season, Wayne Trace opens the home portion of the schedule with one of its biggest rivals as Crestview makes the trip to Raider Field on Friday.
Although the Knights come into the contest with a record of 0-2, Raider head coach Mike Speice also knows that Crestview will put its best foot forward on Friday.
“They will come in ready to play and will play their best game of the season so far,” Speice stated of the Knights under the direction of head coach Jared Owens. “Jared will have them ready to go. They are well-coached and will be solid fundamentally.”
Crestview comes into the contest averaging 286 yards per game offensively, including 236 a contest on the ground.
Leading the way is junior running back Brody Brecht (5-11, 205), who has totaled 319 rushing yards in two games.
“We are going to have to do a good job of containing the run,” Speice continued. “That is going to be a big key for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.