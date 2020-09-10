A pair of confident squads, albeit teams in two different areas of development, will square off in Sherwood on Friday with a Defiance County-heavy Green Meadows Conference tilt between Ayersville and host Fairview.
The 2-0 Apaches are flying high in 2020, excelling in all three phases of the game to the tune of a 97-7 scoring margin in two contests. Fairview blanked Wayne Trace 47-0 in its season opener before blitzing Hicksville to the tune of a 50-7 final score.
Meanwhile, Ayersville has already matched its win total from a 1-9 campaign in Chris Dales’ first season of his second tenure with the Pilots as a youthful 2020 squad enters week three at 1-1.
“We’re playing really well now, we’re literally one play from being 2-0,” said Dales of his squad’s start. “Statistically we’re doing what we want to do, except on the scoreboard. We had two big plays get called back against Wayne Trace that could’ve easily resulted in a score.
“Hopefully as the season goes on, we’ll continue to gain more confidence and more experience.”
With head coach Doug Rakes’ namesake at the controls of the Apaches’ pass-happy offense, things are clicking for the Black and Gold.
“I feel that we’ve played really well in all three areas,” said Rakes. “We’ve thrown the ball pretty well, been very solid in the running game and defensively, we’ve done a pretty good job of flying to the ball. Our goal is to get nine guys to the ball every play.”
Fairview rolled up a 22-0 first-half lead on Hicksville in last week’s GMC clash, as QB Doug Rakes completed 21 of his 28 passes for 280 yards and three scores while rushing for 70 yards and another TD.
Rakes is completing 69 percent of his passes so far for 551 yards and nine scores while rushing for over 20 yards per carry (six attempts, 127 yards) with two scores.
The pass game has been far from one-dimensional, with four different Apache receivers over 100 yards through two games in Cade Ripke (14 rec, 143 yards, three TDs), Luke Timbrook (five, 137, three), Russ Zeedyk (eight, 134, one) and Caleb Frank (nine, 108, two).
“In all my years, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen 11 senior starters on one side of the ball and that says it all,” said Dales.”It’s no secret that that senior class is very talented ... They’re definitely a complete team right now, scoring a lot of points and not giving up a lot of points.”
The Fairview defense has matched the offense’s efforts as well, allowing just one score in eight quarters and holding Wayne Trace to 278 yards with three recovered fumbles in the opener while stifling Hicksville to the tune of 210 total yards.
The Pilot defense has been far from a slouch, however, allowing just two TDs in eight quarters in a 14-6 win over Antwerp and a 16-12 loss to Wayne Trace a week ago. Ayersville allowed just 101 total yards (1.9 yards per play) against Antwerp and stifled Wayne Trace to 89 rushing yards on 23 totes.
“The first thing to me that jumps out on film is how improved they are from the last couple years,” said Rakes of the Pilots. “That’s a testament to coach Dales and his staff over there. Defensively, they’re much more sound this year. You can tell they’ve taken major steps forward.”
Jakob Trevino, a 5-10, 145-pound junior, has been the main cog in the Ayersville offensive machine with 205 pass yards and two TDs while leading the Pilots in rushing with 154 yards and two scores on 39 totes.
Sophomore Weston McGuire leads the team in receptions with seven for 53 yards, but used his arm against the Raiders with a key 26-yard pass in the fourth quarter to set up a Pilot touchdown. Blake Eiden has three receptions for 92 yards and a score.
“The first thing you do as a coach is prepare to win. There’s no ‘well guys, we’ve got to go out and play for pride,’” explained Dales. “You practice and prepare to win, install that mindset and confidence. As long as you’re doing things right fundamentally, blocking and tackling well and executing to the best of your ability, there’s nothing more we can ask for as coaches.
“Right now we’re tackling really well and blocking pretty doggone good ... It comes down in the end to Jimmy’s and Joe’s making plays. (Fairview’s) got some good Jimmy’s so we’ll have a challenge.”
ANTWERP AT EDGERTON
A trip up Route 49 will provide plenty of enthusiasm in Edgerton as both the Bulldogs and Antwerp battle for their first victory of the season.
In Brody Flegal’s first season as Edgerton mentor, the Bulldogs have faced some tough footing to start, coming up just short to rival Hicksville 22-14 in their season opener before being blanked by a stingy Tinora defense a week ago. Gannon Ripke leads the Edgerton offense with 212 rush yards on just 18 carries with two TDs while catching a team-high nine passes for 83 yards. Isaiah Canales (122 rush yards, four receptions) and Craig Blue (84 rush yards, eight receptions) will also be key players for Antwerp to defend.
On the Archer side of things, the Blue and White went west to Fremont (Ind.) and came up short in a 25-15 setback. Freshman QB Carson Altimus threw his first career TD pass against the Eagles, completing five passes to Landon Buerkle for 138 yards. The Archers’ rushing defense will look to improve after surrendering 585 total rush yards in two games.
WAYNE TRACE AT TROY CHRISTIAN
1-1 Wayne Trace, coming off a hard-fought 16-12 home triumph against Ayersville, will be the odd team out of the GMC rotation this week. Instead of an open week, however, the Raiders will make the 89-mile drive south to Troy Christian.
WT quarterback Trevor Speice has completed 32 of his 65 passes to date for 399 yards and two scores. Both Owen Manz (nine catches, 106 yards) and Cameron Cox (seven catches, 103 yards, one TD) are over the century mark as pass-catchers.
Troy Christian moved down to Division VII this season after a 4-6 finish in Division VI a season ago. The Eagles are 1-1 this campaign as an independent, facing Dayton Christian twice this year, along with home games against McComb, Wayne Trace and 2019 D-VII state runner-up Lucas. TC downed Dayton Christian 42-6 in its season lidlifter before hosting McComb in a 28-14 defeat in week two.
Head coach Steve Nolan is back after serving as TC head coach from 2013-15 and at Troy High School for 28 yards. Nolan led the Eagles to a postseason victory in 2014. Landon Roth rushed for 198 yards in the opener before missing the McComb game with an ankle injury. QB Ethan Twiss was stifled by the Panthers but rushed for 143 yards against Dayton Christian. Defensive back Gavin Biore will be a key for the Raiders to watch after returning an interception for a score against McComb and picking off two more passes in week one.
