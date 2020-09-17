With Green Meadows Conference leading Fairview playing out of the league on Friday, the remaining six GMC squads all look to gain on the Apaches in week four of high school football.
Tinora hopes to pull into a tie atop the GMC standings as the Rams stand 2-0 currently compared to Fairview’s 3-0. However, a Ram win over Antwerp on Friday will put the rivals tied atop the league race.
Meanwhile, Hicksville will welcome in Wayne Trace for a GMC battle while Edgerton hosts Ayersville as well. Fairview visits the state of Indiana to take on Woodlan.
WAYNE TRACE AT HICKSVILLE
After playing the top two teams in the GMC the past two weeks, Hicksville wraps up a three-week homestand when Wayne Trace (2-1, 1-1 GMC) visits the home of the Aces on Friday.
Hicksville (1-2, 1-2 GMC) opened the season with a 22-14 win at Edgerton before dropping consecutive games to Fairview (50-7) and Tinora (41-0).
The Aces are led by senior quarterback Landon Turnbull (6-1, 189), who has run for 220 yards while completing 40 of 71 passes for 410 yards. Junior wideout Jackson Bergman (6-5, 190) tops the Aces with 16 receptions for 200 yards as well. Turnbull has scored 20 of Hicksville’s 29 points on the season.
Defensively, junior linebacker Kyler Baird (5-9, 156) and senior defensive lineman Boston Hootman (5-9, 234) top Hicksville with 23 tackles and two tackles for a loss each. Bergman also has 19 stops and a pair of tackles for a loss and senior defensive lineman Chase Railing (6-0, 277) has two tackles for a loss as well.
Turnbull also has been a factor for the Aces defensively, leading the team with two interceptions. Hicksville will have a little extra incentive as well as the red and white will be celebrating Homecoming Night and Senior Night on Friday.
Wayne Trace comes into the contest off a 41-7 win at Troy Christian last Friday that saw the Raiders dominate the Eagles, limiting them to 50 yards of total offense in the contest.
The red, white and blue dropped a 47-0 decision at Fairview in the season opener but rebounded to get past Ayersville 16-12 in week two.
Senior quarterback Trevor Speice (6-0, 180) directs the offense, having completed 39 of 76 passes for 569 yards while running for 118 more. His top targets are senior wide receiver Gabe Sutton (5-6, 140) and senior wide receiver Owen Manz (6-1, 180).
Sutton has caught 10 passes for 173 yards and three scores for the Raiders while Manz has ten receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Cameron Cox also is a threat with eight catches for 154 yards with one touchdown.
Speice also tops Wayne Trace on the defensive side of the ball with 20 tackles, including three tackles for a loss and an interception return for a touchdown last Friday. Senior Riley Stoller (5-10, 190) and junior Brayson Parrish (6-2, 170) each have 17 tackles for Wayne Trace with Parrish recording six tackles for a loss and five sacks.
Sophomore defensive back Race Price adds a pair of interception as well for the Raiders.
ANTWERP AT TINORA
The Rams come into the contest having yet to give up a point this season as the Tinora defense will challenge an Antwerp offense that averages just over ten points a night.
After sitting out week one, Tinora (2-0, 2-0 GMC) has back-to-back shutouts in wins over Edgerton (24-0) and Hicksville (41-0). The green and white defense also will look to impress in the home opener for the Rams, who look to tie Fairview for the top spot in the GMC with a win.
Antwerp (0-3, 0-2 GMC) came up just short in its season opener, falling to Ayersville 14-6, before coming up short in a 25-15 loss at Fremont (IN) and a 47-13 loss at Edgerton last week.
The Archers are giving up 298 yards per game on the ground, an area they must show improvement in to challenge Tinora.
Offensively, freshman quarterback Carson Altimus (5-10, 143) has thrown for 443 yards on the season with completions in 41 of his 69 attempts.
Freshman Landon Brewer (6-2, 160) tops the blue and white with 11 receptions while senior Dylan Hines (5-11, 185) has nine and senior Jordan Buerkle (5-10, 170) adds eight.
Junior Hayden Wagner (5-6, 155) tops the Antwerp defense with 29 tackles followed by sophomore Parker Moore (5-7, 135) with 23 and junior Jagger Landers (6-6, 201) with 20-1/2 stops.
The Archers also will look to get off to a better start on Friday, having been outscored 59-19 in the first half so far this season.
AYERSVILLEAT EDGERTON
Two teams looking to get back to the .500 mark square off in Williams County when Ayersville and Edgerton meet.
The Pilots (1-2, 1-2 GMC) have been consistent this year, scoring between 12 and 15 points in each of their first three games.
Topping the Ayersville rushing attack is junior quarterback Jacob Trevino (5-10, 145), who has totaled 162 yards over 54 carries. Senior running back Blake Eiden (5-11, 160) also is over 100 yards on the season with 119 on 40 tries. Eiden also leads the Ayersville defense with 20 tackles while McGuire has 16.
Trevino has completed 26 of 56 passes for 394 yards with four touchdowns. The Pilots’ top target on the year is sophomore Weston McGuire (5-11, 195) with 11 receptions for 129 yards.
Ayersville started off the season with a 14-6 win over Antwerp in its home opener. However, the Pilots then hit the road in losses to Wayne Trace (16-12) and Fairview (63-15) before wrapping up its three-game road trip on Friday in Edgerton.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2 GMC) had four straight home games to start the season.
Edgerton fell to Hicksville (22-14) in its season opener before losing to Tinora (24-0) in week two. The Bulldogs then recorded their first victory of the year last Friday in a 47-13 win over Antwerp.
FAIRVIEW AT WOODLAN (Ind.)
While the rest of the GMC enters week four chasing Fairview, the Apaches go outside the conference and out of the state for their week four opponents as the Black and Gold visit Woodlan (Ind.).
The 3-0 Apaches have yet to be tested, outscoring their first three opponents 160-22 on the season.
Moving from wide receiver to quarterback this season, senior Doug Rakes (6-0, 160) has kept the Apache offense in sync so far in 2020.
Rakes is 54 of 77 through the air on the year for 797 yards and 15 touchdowns while also running for 232 yards on nine carries.
Senior Luke Timbrook (6-0, 170) adds 140 rushing yards for the Apaches while seniors Cade Ripke (6-0, 165) and Caleb Frank (6-1, 165) both have 15 receptions. Senior Russ Zeedyk (5-11, 190) adds 11 catches for Fairview.
Defensively, senior Caleb Skinner (5-10, 185) paces the Apaches with 31 tackles and senior Aaron Layman (5-11, 185) adds 22 stops.
Meanwhile, Woodlan has struggled so far this year as the Warriors are 0-4 and have been outscored 171-40 in their first year under coach Mike Smith.
After being shutout 50-0 in each of their first two games, the Warriors have generated 19 and 21 points in their last two games against Heritage and Bluffton.
