Stellar individual showings in week four garnered deserved recognition for area gridders as Napoleon’s Andrew Williams set new school marks in a win over Northview while Holgate had multiple two-way standouts in its overwhelming win over Washtenaw (Mich.).
With league play getting into full swing and key matchups on deck, squads in the NLL, TAAC and Northern 8 will look for more of the same in the season’s midway point.
PERRYSBURG AT NAPOLEON
After disappointing losses to a trio of rivals in the non-conference slate, Napoleon shook off its blues in a big way to open Northern Lakes League play by demolishing Sylvania Northview 41-16 for head coach Tyler Swary’s first career victory.
The main culprit? Senior standout back Andrew Williams, who broke 2021 grad Michael Chipps’ single-game school rushing record by 28 yards, finishing with a whopping 355 yards and four TDs on 31 attempts as the Wildcats matched a team school record with 507 yards on the ground. Napoleon trailed 3-0 after one quarter but blitzed Northview down the stretch, throwing just one pass that resulted in a 24-yard touchdown to Tanner Rubinstein.
The test gets tougher, however, as the Wildcats will welcome NLL powerhouse Perrysburg (3-1 1-0) to Buckenmeyer Stadium on Friday. The Yellowjackets’ ground game has been lethal (244.8 yards per game) with future Toledo Rocket Conner Walendzak (73 carries, 535 yards, seven TDs) leading the charge. Walendzak became the school’s all-time leading rusher in week three against Toledo St. John’s and has 3,569 career yards with six games left in his career so far. The bruising back needed just seven carries to reach 125 yards with a TD in a 49-13 rout of Bowling Green last week while senior QB TJ Takats completed 16-of-21 passes for 156 yards and three TDs while rushing nine times for 84 yards and two more TDs. Takats has 703 yards and 11 TDs with one interception to date this season while rushing for 214 yards and four scores.
6-3 senior Jack Borer (19 catches, 332 yards, four TDs), Walendzak (11 catches, 142 yards, four TDs) and 6-3 junior Gavin Fenneken (13 catches, 139 yards, two TDs) lead the pass-catching corps.
Perrysburg leads the series between the league foes 16-13 with three straight wins and eight in the last 10 meetings.
EDON AT MONTPELIER
Just 11 miles separate Edon and Montpelier as the longtime rivals will do battle once again in Toledo Area Athletic Conference action on Friday at Hobie Krouse Field.
The Locos (1-3) will defend their home turf with added enthusiasm in week five following a 40-point outburst in their first win of the season and first-year head coach Andy Robinson’s tenure by defeating Tuscarawas Central Catholic 40-19 at Clyde High School on Saturday.
Leading that charge was QB Grant Girrell, who threw for 175 yards and two TDs while rushing for another as Brennen Friend chipped in a pair of rushing scores and 64 yards on the ground.
For Edon, an 0-2 start is in the rearview mirror after the Bombers opened their TAAC slate with a 34-14 rout of visiting Northwood in week four.
Bomber QB Kyler Sapp completed 15-of-28 passes for 244 yards and three scores against the Rangers while Caden Nester completed a 23-yard TD pass while hauling in seven passes for 133 yards and two scores of his own.
Montpelier leads the all-time ledger between the two squads, 18-7-1.
HILLTOP AT OTTAWA HILLS
As with the aforementioned Locos, Hilltop also will enter week five with renewed confidence after the Cadets snapped a 22-game losing streak dating back to October 2019 with a 12-6 win over visiting North Baltimore on Friday.
The Cadets (1-3) made their hay offensively with 136 yards on the ground while the defense helped propel the Red and White to the win, holding North Baltimore to 20 yards rushing and 106 yards in total. In addition, the Hilltop defense forced three Tiger turnovers and did not allow NB to convert a third down (0-for-11).
Their work will get tougher opening TAAC play this week as 3-1 Ottawa Hills will welcome the Cadets. The Green Bears dropped their first contest of hte year on the road at unbeaten Castalia Margaretta 37-23 without the services of injured staritng QB AJ George. Sam McCaffrey did his best against the Polar Bears, completing 5-of-8 passes for 36 yards while rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts and catching two passes for 51 yards and another score.
FAIRPORT HARDING
AT NORTH CENTRAL
As with most aspects of an inaugural varsity season, North Central will take on a first-time opponent as the 2-2 Eagles will match up with the Skippers of Fairport Harding in a neutral-site game at Fremont’s Don Paul Stadium on Friday evening.
North Central came a whisker shy of a 3-1 start to its first campaign before a late touchdown drive by Adrian Madison (Mich.) dealt the Eagles a heartbreaking 26-22 setback. Joey Burt did his best to keep NC in it, rushing 21 times for 154 yards and a touchdown while Quin Burt had 50 yards on the ground with two more scores as the Eagles racked up 268 yards on the ground overall.
The fifth game of North Central’s 2022 campaign will come against an opponent from Fairport Harbor, Ohio, located in Northeast Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie just east of Mentor. The Skippers enter Friday’s tilt with a 2-2 record as well following a 20-7 win over Wickliffe to snap a two-game losing streak. The Skippers are in their second season competing in the Northeastern Athletic Conference with squads like Pymatuning Valley, Vienna Mathews and Southington Chalker.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT LIMA BATH
Though the season is far from where Ottawa-Glandorf anticipated through four weeks, the winless Titans will have a shot at getting off the schneid and earning their first win of the year this week against fellow 0-4 squad Lima Bath.
The Titans, which had not lost by more than 17 points in each of their first three contests, saw St. Marys pull away and shell O-G 41-12, the worst loss for O-G since a 49-6 loss to St. Marys in 2018. The Titans losst the yardage battle by just 30 yards (357-327) but were derailed by six penalties while St. Marys converted 8-of-13 third downs, all three fourth down tries and churned out 262 yards rushing against the O-G defense.
Landon Morman had 175 yards passing, 140 of which went to wideout Grant Schroeder on six receptions. Cy Rump eclipsed the century mark with 104 yards and a score from the running back spot. Morman has 507 yards passing in four contests but just two touchdowns and leads O-G in rushing (45 carries, 196 yards, two TDs) as well.
Meanwhile, Lima Bath has taken a step back from its playoff-qualifying 2021 campaign as a four-game losing streak to end last season has turned into an eight-game losing skid overall. The Wildcats have scored just 23 points this season with losses to unbeaten New Bremen and Elida bookending disappointing showings to 1-3 Shawnee and Kenton. The Wildcats’ 185.3 yards per game is worst in the WBL by 30 yards over ninth-place Celina, averaging just 84.5 yards per game on the ground. The defense has struggled as well, ranking ninth in scoring (24 ppg allowed) and 10th in both rushing yardage (218) and total yardage (335) per game.
In a 31-10 loss to city rival Elida last week, Bath managed 187 yards of offense while Elida churned out 293 yards on the ground and 21 first downs. Junior Skylar Lhamon leads the Bath rushing attack with 157 yards on 46 totes while Indiana University baseball commit Blaine Albright has 10 catches for 159 yards and a score to his credit this year. Linebacker Carson Kinnard’s 44 tackles lead the league while Keaton Vernon has 34 tackles and five TFLs and Tyson Davis has 32 takedowns with a sack and seven TFLs.
HOLGATE AT DANBURY
Following a disappointing opening contest against King’s Crusaders (Ind.), Holgate has found its stride the last two weeks with back-to-back victories to move to 2-1 on the season. The Tigers will get their paws back in Northern 8 Football Conference play for the first time this year as the Purple and Gold trek to Danbury (1-1) to open league play.
Holgate overwhelmed Washtenaw Saints (Mich.), a club team from the Ann Arbor area, 72-8 a week ago. Quarterback Xavier McCord threw four passes, completing three for 100 yards and two TDs while returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. Not to be outdone, Chris Plotts rushed for 142 yards and two TDs on six carries while Isaac DeLong returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the lopsided victory.
Plotts has 258 yards and two TDs on 30 totes this year (8.6 yards per carry) while McCord has been a dual threat (33-46, 638 yards, seven TDs, 22 carries, 100 yards, two TDs). Ezekiel Belmares (16 catches, 273 yards, two TDs), Dylan Boecker (nine catches, 203 yards, four TDs) and DeLong (four catches, 127 yards, one TD) are the top passing targets.
For Danbury, a welcome win came on Friday against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic by a 30-26 margin after losing to Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) 64-14 in week one and having a week-two tilt with New London canceled.
The Lakers were the lone opponent in Holgate’s 2021 season cut short, blanking the Tigers 40-0
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN AT STRYKER
Stryker’s historic start to the 2022 campaign will face its toughest test yet as the 3-0 Panthers open up N8FC play on home grass against defending conference champion Toledo Christian (2-1).
The Panthers made a clean sweep of Wolverine State competition in three non-league contests against North Adams-Jerome, Morenci and Waldron. A week ago, the Panthers routed Waldron 50-20 powered by a balanced offense of 206 passing yards and 157 rush yards while forcing four Waldron turnovers.
Running back Levi Barnum powers the ground game with 491 yards and seven TDs on just 44 carries while catching nine passes for 182 yards and five scores on the year. QB Jacob Cadwell (42-of-63, 593 yards, nine TDs, 29 carries, 154 yards, three TDs) is also a dual threat while Mateo Villanueva is Stryker’s top receiver with 20 catches, 384 yards and three TDs on the year. Barnum paces the Panther defensive unit with 31.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss while Elijah Juillard has five TFLs and a sack on the year.
TC has also downed Morenci this season, opening with a 35-20 win over the Bulldogs before falling by eight points to Adrian Lenawee Christian on Sept. 1. The Eagles righted the ship on Saturday with a 54-8 road win over Deckerville (Mich.), led by QB Charlie Duck IV. The TC signal-caller was 8-of-9 for 143 yards and two scores and rushed for 150 yards and three TDs on just five attempts. Duck has 733 pass yards and seven TD tosses along with 284 rush yards and four scores on the year.
Junior Jacob Michalski (197 rush yards, two TDs) added 132 yards and two scores on eight totes while Karter Koester (13 catches, 395 yards, six TDs) had two TD receptions totaling 80 yards.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.