Some squads in the area got their feet wet in the first week of regular season action on the 11-man side while the two local eight-man football squads will get their 2022 seasons underway this weekend.
On one end, the North Central Eagles got their first taste of victory on their first try but will take to the road in hopes of the program’s first win streak. On the other, a powerhouse run to the D-V state semifinals by Ottawa-Glandorf seems far behind after the Titans’ offense was smothered in a loss to Eastwood.
Meanwhile, both Stryker and Holgate will face out-of-state opponents to begin their eight-man campaigns with the former hosting a squad from Michigan while the latter makes the trip to Harlan, Ind.
Below is a capsule preview of other area teams’ week two contests:
O-G AT WAPAKONETA
After suffering its first shutout defeat in nearly a decade, Ottawa-Glandorf will not have much of a respite as Western Buckeye League play begins with a trip to defending league co-champion Wapakoneta.
The Titans, which lost their top passer, rusher and top three receivers from last season, struggled offensively against Eastwood in a 17-0 loss to mark the first blanking since a 20-0 loss to Defiance in 2013. The Titans were held to 183 total yards, including 58 on the ground as Eastwood ground out nearly 300 rushing yards to keep control. Grant Schroeder led the Titans offensively with two catches for 81 yards.
Meanwhile, Division III Wapakoneta had a tough test of its own to start the season as the 0-1 Redskins came up short in a 21-7 loss to defending Division VII state champion Marion Local in Maria Stein. The Redskins were nearly even in yardage 196-191 but a pair of long punt returns set up shorter fields for the Flyers that resulted in a pair of touchdowns. Wapak QB Caleb Moyer completed 12-of-22 passes for 119 yards while Jordan Schneider caught six passes for 60 yards and Connor Meckstroth bulled through for the Redskins’ lone score.
NORTH CENTRAL AT PARKWAY
After a historic victory to inaugurate the varsity program, North Central will take to the road for the first time in program history with a 1-0 record in tow for the trip to Rockford against the Parkway Panthers.
NC (1-0) picked up a win in their varsity debut against Woodmore with a 24-0 shutout. Cameron Laney was a versatile weapon for the Eagles, returning a punt 61 yards for a touchdown while also finding the endzone via the run game. Joey Burt hit the century mark in the Eagle backfield with 104 yards on 10 attempts.
The Eagles’ opponent took its lumps in a week one rivalry setback to Convoy Crestview in a 51-14 defeat. Parkway QB Fletcher Smith passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat that saw Crestview race to a 29-0 lead in the first half. Eddie Nichols had 61 rushing yards on 11 attempts while Landen May hauled in four passes for 80 yard and a third-quarter score.
N. ADAMS-JEROME AT STRYKER
The Stryker Panthers will look to get off a six-game losing skid to end last season with its season opener on the eight-man football front with a home contest against North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) on Friday night.
Stryker, which lost just two seniors from last year’s squad brings back a talented offensive core of quarterback Jacob Cadwell (1,050 pass yards, 12 TDs) and skill players in 6-4 senior Levi Barnum (85 carries, 455 yards, three TDs, 25 catches, 356 yards, five TDs) and Mateo Villanueva (38 catches, 461 yards, five TDs). The contest against the Rams marks the first-ever meeting between the two squads.
North Adams-Jerome is also opening its season with this week’s contest as the Rams finished 5-4 a season ago. The trip from the Hillsdale area to Stryker marks the first contest against an Ohio team since an conference tilt against Hilltop in the old Southern Central Athletic Association in 2006.
HOLGATE AT
TRI-STATE CRUSADERS (SAT.)
Holgate will make the trip across state lines, but east to Indiana instead of north to Michigan as the Tigers reboot their eight-man campaign after a one-game stint in 2021. Holgate will look to start its season off on a positive note against Tri-State King’s Crusaders of Harlan, Ind. on Saturday evening.
The Tigers bring back multiple veterans on their 22-player roster with XAvier McCord (14 catches, 298 yards, six TDs as freshman in 2020) moving to quarterback after seeing time as a receiver two seasons ago. Dylan Boecker will also be a leader on the defensive side at linebacker with 52 tackles and four TFLs in 2020.
The Tigers’ foe already has some game action under its belt following a 67-6 win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in that program’s first game in school history. A new member of the Northern 8 Football Conference, King’s Crusaders is led by a potent offensive attack led by junior quarterback Corbin White (7-of-11, 166 yards, three TDs, one rushing TD), junior running back Isaiah Graber (nine rushes, 177 yards, four TDs) and junior wideout Cy Young (five catches, 141 yards, three TDs).
White and Graber also shook things up on the defensive end with the former tallying six tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery while Graber got in on the action with seven tackles and a pick.
Holgate has won the prior two matchups, a 34-6 win in Holgate in 2020 and a 64-6 win to cap an unbeaten 8-0 season in 2019 in the first year of the eight-man iteration.
