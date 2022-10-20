With the nine-week regular season nearly complete in the Northern 8 Football Conference, the pairings are set for the conference playoffs to begin on Oct. 28.
The seeding is set through eight games played as defending league champion Toledo Christian (7-1, 5-0 N8FC) will earn the top seed and a home game against second-seeded Holgate (5-3, 4-1) while Fort Wayne King’s Crusaders (7-2, 3-2) will host Stryker (5-3, 2-3). The winners will matchup in the conference championship game at Bowling Green High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
In other Northern 8 news, Sebring McKinley High School, located outside of Youngstown, approved a transition to eight-man football at its most recent board meeting and has petitioned to join the conference. Per Northern 8 Commissioner Joel Miller, the conference’s board will vote on the petition in the coming weeks.
MORENCI (MICH.) AT HOLGATE
With its conference slate completed, Holgate will look to shake off a two-game losing skid with a home finale against Morenci (Mich.). A win would ensure a winning season for the Tigers in their return to full-season competitiveness, but the hunger is there to bounce back from a tough 30-28 loss to Tekonsha (Mich.) last week.
Holgate led 22-16 in the third quarter but two straight scores from the Indians put them up 30-22 in the game’s late goings. Dylan Boecker caught an 11-yard TD pass from QB Xavier McCord but the Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt came up short and the Indians left Henry County with a win.
Up next for Holgate is a date with 2-6 Morenci (1-4 Tri-River Conference), which is 1-2 against Ohio eight-man squads this season with a 35-20 loss to Toledo Christian, a 44-38 loss to Stryker and a 60-16 win over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic last week. The Tigers’ balanced offensive output of 200.8 passing yards and 149.3 rushing yards per game will be tough to handle, with McCord (90-of-133, 1,607 yards, 17 TDs, 222 rush yards, six TDs) leading the offense. Chris Plotts leads the rushing game with 475 yards and six scores while Ezekiel Belmares has a team-high 39 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs to his credit. Dylan Boecker has caught 23 passes for 528 yards with eight TDs while offensive weapon Isaac DeLong (354 rush yards, three TDs, 19 catches, 349 yards, three TDs, two kick return TDs, one punt return TD) will also be a major contributor.
Morenci running back Brodie Pike rolled up 216 yards rushing and four TDs, three in the first half, in the win over Sandusky SMCC as the Bulldogs racked up 415 rushing yards without punting. Jayden Ables added 151 yards and three more scores in the victory.
STRYKER AT SANDUSKY SMCC
Stryker shook off the blues of three losses in four weeks against Northern 8 title contenders with a 46-22 win over Danbury on Friday. The Panthers had 442 total yards in the win over the Lakers, including 300 through the air from QB Jacob Cadwell (24-of-27) in a six-TD, zero-INT performance.
Levi Barnum rolled up 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries to go over 1,000 yards on the year (1,034 yards, 14 TDs) while catching six passes for 80 yards and two TDs to boost his team-high receiving totals to 36 receptions, 536 yards and 11 scores. Mateo Villanueva (30 catches, 383 yards, five TDs) caught 10 passes for 99 yards and two TDs vs. Danbury while Eljiah Juillard (25 catches, 218 yards, three TDs) and Gavin LaBo each had TD receptions. Jacob Myers caught two passes to up his marks to 38 receptions for 289 yards.
Friday’s tilt is a rematch of a Sept. 23 game in Stryker that went the way of the hosts, 44-6. Sandusky SMCC enters winless in seven contests this season. After losing their first two games by 12 points combined, the Panthers have been outscored 230-38 in the five games since.
