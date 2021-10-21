OTTAWA HILLS AT EDON
Already slated for an almost-certain first-round home game in the Division VII playoffs, Edon can cap off an outstanding regular season with its sixth straight win Friday at Leanne Field against Ottawa Hills.
Edon enters at 8-1 (2-0 TAAC) after conference games with Northwood and Montpelier were canceled earlier this season while Ottawa Hills is 6-3 (3-1 TAAC), as the Bombers have never won a TAAC championship since the conference began football in 1999.
Edon flexed its muscle against Division V Lakota in a 38-24 road win, racking up 404 yards of offense. Drew Gallehue passed for 380 yards and three TDs on 19-of-32 passing, finding Gannon Ripke for all three scores in an eight-catch, 227-yard night for Ripke. Hayden Dye caught six passes for 115 yards. Ripke also tallied 18 of Edon’s 24 rush yards with two more scores.
Gallehue continues to put up eye-popping passing stats with his season tally at 3,504 yards, 45 TDs and four interceptions, most often going to Ripke (70 receptions, 1,277 yards, 16 TDs). Caden Nester (39, 628, 11), Dye (44, 553, five) and Ethan Steinke (27, 480, six) round out the crew as the Bombers vie for their third straight playoff berth.
Ottawa Hills has won back-to-back games against winless Montpelier and 3-4 Northwood following a two-game skid against unbeaten Ashland Crestview and 5-2 Cardinal Stritch. The Green Bears won a defensive slugfest on home turf Friday against Northwood in a 5-2 final score, edging out the Rangers on a 35-yard first-quarter Emilio Duran field goal. The Green Bears are currently 13th in the D-VI Region 22 computer ratings.
BOWLING GREEN AT NAPOLEON
Though playoff hopes are likely out of the running for 3-6 Napoleon, the Wildcats will get a chance to conclude the 2021 season both at home and on a positive note when 2-7 Bowling Green visits Buckenmeyer Stadium.
After a miserable 0-5 start, Napoleon has claimed lopsided wins in three of the last four weeks, most recently a 30-0 shutout win at Sylvania Southview. Andrew Williams (121 yards) and Michael Chipps (114 yards, three TDs) each went over the century mark on the ground for the ‘Cats while the Napoleon defense held the now-4-5 Cougars to just 107 yards of total offense and four first downs.
Chipps is 175 yards from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in his final game as a Wildcat with 825 yards and nine TDs on the season while Tanner Rubinstein and Williams add 362 and 268 yards on the ground, respectively. Williams leads the receiving corps for Napoleon with 16 catches for 379 yards and four TDs this year.
For Bowling Green, the first year of the Josh Wade era has been a trying one as the 2020 league runners-up have slipped to 2-7 on the season (2-4 NLL). BG did earn its second victory of the year on Friday with a 43-0 blanking of winless Maumee, led by a massive day by senior Marcus Hammer with 302 yards and four touchdowns on 26 rushing attempts. The Bobcats racked up 456 rushing yards total in the win and are led offensively by QB Kadin Shank (37-of-81, 424 yards, 0 TDs, two INTs, 258 rush yards, one TD), Hammer (550 rush yards, two TDs) and receiver Evan Brandt (12 catches, 174 yards).
The 43 points scored against Maumee are more than the previous seven games combined (35) as the Bobcats have been shut out five times this season.
HILLTOP AT MONTPELIER
For the second straight week, Montpelier will compete in a battle of teams looking for their first win as the 0-7 Locos host 0-8 rival Hilltop to cap the regular season.
The Locos drew first blood at home on Saturday against Castalia Margaretta with a first-quarter TD to lead 8-0 but did not score again, falling to the Polar Bears 35-8.
On the other sideline, Hilltop saw a 14-0 deficit after one quarter balloon to a 35-0 halftime hole in a 49-0 blanking at the hands of Cardinal Stritch. Offense was at a premium for the Cadets, which managed just 63 total yards and turned the ball over seven times. Andyn Haynes tallied 65 rushing yards on 18 attempts for Hilltop in the loss.
WALDRON (Mich.) AT STRYKER
After traveling north of the border to face eight-man competition against unbeaten Britton-Deerfield, Stryker will return to friendly confines in Williams County against another Wolverine State opponent in Waldron.
The Panthers (1-5) took one in the teeth in their fifth straight loss against a powerhouse Patriot squad from Britton-Deerfield, as the team was held to 29 pass yards and negative-55 rush yards while 8-0 B-D rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 75-0 shelling.
Sophomore QB Jacob Cadwell leads the team with 750 yards and 8 TD tosses (64-of-118) while 6-4 junior Levi Barnum has 423 rush yards, 13 receptions for 201 yards and four total TDs. Junior Mateo Villanueva has a team-high 31 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
Next up for Stryker is a 5-3 Waldron squad that has lost its past two contests 36-14 to Tekonsha and 50-22 to North Adams-Jerome following a five-game win streak. The Spartans are led offensively by senior QB Noah Knepper (53-of-96, 844 yards, eight TDs, 722 rush yards, 11 TDs), running back David Ghent (Sr., 110 rushes, 960 yards, 13 TDs, 16 catches, 317 yards, three TDs), senior Gannon Willetts (268 rush yards, one TD, 10 catches, 160 yards, one TD) and sophomore Jacobe Gonzalez (220 rush yards, three TDs, seven catches, 126 yards, two TDs).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT KENTON
A pair of league losses means the Western Buckeye League title is a longshot but Ottawa-Glandorf can enter the Division V postseason riding high with seven wins in eight games by defeating winless Kenton on the road Friday.
O-G (6-3, 6-2 WBL, No. 5 D-V Region 18) has shown some offensive punch but has had a defensive surge with just seven points allowed the last three weeks. QB Landen Jordan found Cy Rump for a 52-yard TD pass and Colin White from 44 yards out in last week’s 34-0 home finale win over Defiance while Caleb Kuhlman chipped in on the defensive side with an interception return for a touchdown.
Jordan leads the Titan offense with 1,699 pass yards and 19 TDs with 313 yards and seven scores on the ground. Kuhlman is the top receiving target with 37 catches for 689 yards and nine TDs with White not far behind with 33 catches, 567 yards and six scores.
Meanwhile, Kenton (0-9) is already assured of its first losing season since 2015 and could face its worst season since going 1-9 in 1985. The Wildcats were blanked 32-0 by Lima Shawnee in week nine and have not scored more than 20 points in any game this season. All but one game, a 21-20 loss at Celina in week four, have been by at least 30 points.
Against Shawnee, Kenton managed just 24 yards of total offense (28 pass, negative-four rushing) with only one first down. Freshman quarterback Korbin Johnston has tallied 1,294 yards, 10 TDs and five interceptions on 128-of-218 passing this season with senior Jarrett Jolliff (17 catches, 375 yards, three TDs) and junior Tyson Lawrence (33 catches, 323 yards, four TDs) as his top targets.
Kenton is last in the WBL in rush yards per game (15.8), total offense (159.6) and scoring offense (9.8 ppg) and enters week 10 last in rushing defense (231.3 ypg), ninth in total defense (347.3) and last in scoring offense (40.7 ppg).
