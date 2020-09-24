Edon will attempt to knock off a league heavyweight while Montpelier and Hilltop look to win for the first time this season in TAAC action.
NORTHWOOD AT EDON
The Bombers (3-1) riding a three-game winning streak, will host undefeated Northwood.
Edon is coming off wins against Hilltop (61-6), Cardinal Stritch (36-34) and Montpelier (46-20). Quarterback Drew Gallehue followed up record-setting games with another solid effort, completing 16-of-21 passes with five TDs against the Locomotives.
Caden Nester finds his way to the end zone often for the Bombers. Three of his four catches last week went for scores.
Northwood (4-0) is coming off back-to-back shutouts of Montpelier (44-0) and Hilltop (52-0). In the win against the Cadets, the Rangers ran for 250 yards and had five players score a rushing touchdown.
The meeting between the two is the 18th all-time, with Northwood winning 16 of 17 games. Edon has not beaten the Rangers since joining the TAAC.
OTTAWA HILLS AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier looks to get into the win column this week against the Green Bears. The Locomotives come in at 0-3 and lost to Edon last week 46-20.
Quarterback Landon Brigle tossed two TD passes in the loss. Collin Crisenbery is becoming a threat for Montpelier, scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown in the loss.
Ottawa Hills (3-1) comes in on a two-game win streak, having defeated Hilltop (27-0) and Cardinal Stritch (32-14). Blake Knepper had a couple early TD runs as the Green Bears had 386 yards of offense.
The meeting will be the fifth all-time between the two teams. Neither team has won back-to-back games in the series. Ottawa Hills won last year, 36-6.
CARDINAL STRITCH AT HILLTOP
A struggling Hilltop team looking for its first win hill host a Cardinal Stritch team that is on a two-game losing streak.
The Cadets (0-4) have been blanked the last two weeks, falling to Ottawa Hills (27-0) and Northwood (52-0).
Hilltop had negative 10 yards of offense last week against the Rangers.
Cardinal Stritch has dropped its last two games, losing to Edon (36-34) and Ottawa Hills (32-14).
Dwayne Morehead tallied both touchdowns in the loss for the Cardinals.
The game is the 17th meeting between the two teams. Hilltop leads the all-time series 10-6, but Cardinal Stritch has won the last two games.
