NAPOLEON AT SOUTHVIEW
Napoleon saw a two-week stretch of dominance end against Northern Lakes League leader Anthony Wayne a week ago in a 35-0 road defeat but the 2-6 Wildcats have a chance to finish a trying regular season strong with a trip to 4-4 Sylvania Southview on deck before hosting 1-7 Bowling Green in week 10.
The Wildcats (2-3 NLL) battled gamely against Anthony Wayne, but the Generals’ return of the opening kickoff for a score put the ‘Cats behind the eight ball, along with two first-half trips inside the AW 10 that ended with no points. Michael Chipps had 91 yards rushing to lead Napoleon, which finished with zero passing yards and 150 yards of total offense. Chipps leads the Wildcats offensively with 711 rush yards and six scores while Andrew Williams has 147 rushing yards and two TDs while leading the receiving corps with 16 catches for 379 yards and four TDs.
Southview has righted the ship after a stretch of four losses in five weeks with wins over winless Maumee and Bowling Green the past two weeks by a 70-10 margin. The Cougars are in the fringes of the Division III Region 10 playoff picture at 13th entering week nine.
EDON AT LAKOTA
Edon placed itself firmly in the D-VII Region 26 contender category in second behind current computer point leader Lima Central Catholic by improving to 7-1 on the year with Saturday’s 43-28 win at Cardinal Stritch.
QB Drew Gallehue had 346 pass yards and four TDs while rushing for 78 yards and two more scores for the Bombers, raising his gaudy season total line to 206-of-286 passing (72 percent), 3,124 yards, 42 TDs, four interceptions and 169 rush yards with three TDs. Gannon Ripke (62 catches, 1,050 yards, 13 TDs) caught 11 passes for 102 yards and a TD while Wade Parrish (12 catches, 105 yards, four TDs) had 10 receptions and three TD catches. Caden Nester (38, 624, 11), Hayden Dye (38, 438, five) and Ethan Steinke (28, 480, six) round out a deep receiving corps. Ripke’s 93 tackles and four sacks lead the Bomber defense along with 72 tackles from Cassius Hulbert.
The Bombers will again go outside of TAAC play in week nine with another possible points-heavy result at Division V Lakota. The 6-2 Raiders, located outside Tiffin about a 100-mile drive from Edon, have navigated a trying season that has seen two deaths on the coaching staff in a span of three weeks in early September. The team’s two losses are to 6-1 Elmwood and 7-1 Hopewell-Loudon (No. 5 D-VII AP) while handing Gibsonburg its only loss of the year on Sept. 24. Lakota has defeated winless Margaretta and 1-5 Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 77-7 over the last two weeks and enters week nine ninth in Region 18.
HILLTOP AT STRITCH
Despite a 43-28 loss against Edon on Saturday, Cardinal Stritch enters week nine firmly in the midst of the D-VI playoff picture at No. 10 in the computer poll with winless Hilltop on the slate next.
Hilltop (0-7) saw its week eight game against D-VII power Lucas canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with the Cadets’ last on-field action being a 56-8 loss to Edon on Oct. 1. Stritch is 1-1 in TAAC games with Friday’s tilt with Hilltop marking the Cardinals’ home finale before a trip to Northwood in week 10.
MONTPELIER AT MARGARETTA
One result from Saturday’s contest in Castalia is set in stone as a team will get their first win of the season when 0-6 Montpelier visits 0-7 Margaretta.
For Montpelier (0-2 TAAC), Ottawa Hills dealt the Locos a 42-12 setback on their turf as the Green Bears staked out a 36-0 lead before a pair of second-half Loco TDs.
Margaretta did not play a week ago as a Sandusky Bay Conference matchup with Gibsonburg was canceled. The Polar Bears took Ottawa Hills to overtime in Sept. 10 and fell 30-28 at Vermillion in week one but have scored 13 points over their past three games after averaging 23.5 points over the first four contests.
STRYKER AT BRITTON-DEERFIELD (Mich.)
Stryker will venture north of the state line into the Wolverine State for the next two weeks in eight-man football action outside the Northern 8 Football Conference, starting with a trip to Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) on Friday.
The Panthers (1-4, 1-4 N8FC) were dealt a 42-14 loss to conference-leader Toledo Christian on Saturday at Springfield as the Eagles rushed for 310 yards against Stryker. Jacob Cadwell put up 174 yards passing and two TDs, both going to Levi Barnum (three passes, 117 yards).
Friday’s tilt will not be an easy one as Britton-Deerfield enters with a 7-0 record and 4-0 mark in the Tri-River 8-man Football Conference. The Patriots have blitzed opponents to the tune of a 355-44 margin on the year, most recently a 61-8 win against Vermontville Maple Valley. The turnaround for B-D is a drastic one after a 1-6 campaign in 2020 and six seasons in the last seven with two wins or fewer.
