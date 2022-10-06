Though not exactly alike, Defiance and Celina will certainly share more than just a Bulldog nickname heading into Friday’s Western Buckeye League contest at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Both teams enter at 5-2 on the season on winning streaks, five for Celina and four for Defiance.
Both are trying to end playoff droughts in Division III as outside of the 2020 campaign, Celina hasn’t made the postseason since 2015 and Defiance since 2013.
Both teams are amidst a major turnaround from a year ago, Defiance improving from 3-7 last year and Celina from a 1-9 campaign in 2021.
Both teams use a versatile roster and tough defense to defeat their opponents, making Friday’s league clash that much more crucial as the season winds down.
“They’re impressive, that’s the word I’d used to describe them,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper, whose Bulldogs enter Friday ranked 10th in Division III Region 10. “When I look at them, I see a lot of us. They’re not big monster guys that are powerful but don’t move well. They’ve got smaller, athletic guys that fly around and really hit. They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now, they’re statistically near the top of the league defensively, not giving up a lot of points.”
Defiance has won three straight in the series, as the teams did not meet in 2020, following a six-year winning streak by Celina. The Mercer County Bulldogs lead the all-time series 32-25.
Celina, which enters week eight at No. 11 in Division III Region 12, has found its defensive stride in recent weeks, allowing just 17 points the last four weeks and 27 points overall in its five-game win streak. Those wins have come over teams with a 7-28 combined record after lopsided losses to D-VI No. 7 Versailles and D-IV No. 6 Van Wert to open the year.
“It’s going to present a big challenge for us but it’s awesome for our league to have us and Celina who have struggled in recent years battling right up there towards the top,” said Cooper. “It’s just proof that you’ve gotta stay the course and do things the right way and things will start to fall your way a little bit.”
Celina’s return to competitiveness has seen the Bulldogs win more games than the lst two years combined and win five of seven games after last year’s season that saw one game decided by less than nine points. Leading that charge is senior quarterback Nick Adams, who has completed 59 percent of his passes (74-of-125) for 851 yards, four touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for another TD.
Junior running back Zander Jones leads the team offensively with 385 yards and six TDs on 96 carries this year while senior Landon Ackley will also tote the rock (53 carries, 239 yards, four TDs).
6-1 senior Adam Faber has all four TD receptions this year, leading the Bulldogs in receptions (25) and yards (338). Senior Nathan Rammel (15 catches, 193 yards) and junior Braylon Gabes (10 catches, 167 yards) will also be targets for the Defiance defense to key in on.
On the Defiance side of things, Friday’s 35-0 road shutout of Lima Bath was the first shutout win for the Bulldogs since blanking Napoleon 7-0 in the 2021 season opener and the first one on the road since a 20-0 shutout of Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 27, 2013.
The win over the Wildcats saw DHS hold Bath to just 172 total yards, including 31 through the air, while gaining 20 first downs in a balanced offensive showing itself of 334 yards (158 pass, 176 run). Brez Zipfel was an efficient 12-of-16 for 158 yards and two scores to Brian Phillips and Anthony Wilder while Brogan Castillo hit the century mark for the third time this year with 120 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Though running back Craig Nichols had 33 yards rushing and 33 receiving, the senior newcomer had a historic feat of his own, taking the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a score for the first kick return touchdown for the program since Alex Nofziger achieved the feat against Van Wert in 2008.
“We’ve got to eliminate our turnovers because they are turnover machines,” said Cooper of Celina. “It’s unbelievable on film the number of tipped balls and interceptions they’ve been able to get this year. They’re very dynamic on offense, their quarterback is elusive and can run and they’ve got a really good running back.”
Leading that defense for Celina is Jack Hassen with 57 tackles and 12 QB hurries while Landon Ackley has 27.5 tackles and a WBL-high seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Caleb Gabes has three picks and 18.5 tackles on the year as Celina has recorded 14 interceptions and recovered five opposing fumbles.
Castillo continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively with 671 rush yards and seven scores along with nine catches for 202 yards and two TDs. Nichols has 347 yards and six scores on the year while Phillips leads the receiving corps with 34 catches, 424 yards and two TDs. Wilder has 29 catches for 285 yards and three scores from Zipfel (100-of-157, 1,088 yards, eight TDs, four INTs).
The defensive unit, led by Garrett Rodenberger’s 50 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, will be boosted by the return of Christian Commisso (48.5 tackles) from injury after the senior linebacker missed the Elida game and played sparingly against Bath. Senior Gavin Miller has been a terror at defensive end with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in seven games, while Abel Rubio (45.5 tackles, four TFLs, two forced fumbles), Joey Robinson (31.5 tackles, four TFLs) and seniors Phillips (25.5 tackles, two INTs, three pass break-ups) and Gavino Gomez (25.5 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, three PBUs) lead a stingy unit that has allowed more than 14 points just twice this season.
“With both of these teams, we play a really kind of selfless scheme and it can be anybody (making a play) and that’s what makes us dangerous,” added Cooper. “Both us and Celina, we can hurt you in a lot of different ways. We might not have supreme athletes at certain positions but our versatility has allowed us to be a tough game plan for teams.”
