In what has been a competitive series in recent years, Defiance hopes Friday’s home clash with Lima Shawnee will resemble recent matchups more than the last two weeks of Bulldog football.
After a 7-0 slugfest win in week one over rival Napoleon, the Bulldogs have taken their lumps in Western Buckeye League play against league title contenders St. Marys (56-0 loss) and Van Wert (55-18), keeping what appeared to be a stingy defense on its heels in that span.
Though their week four opponent may not have quite the potency of other offenses, Shawnee more than makes up for it with a defense that has allowed just 20 points in three contests, all wins.
“I told the kids after both games, both of those teams are going to make playoff runs and win a lot of games,” said first-year DHS coach Travis Cooper. “The WBL is pretty stacked and we go from those games to an undefeated Lima Shawnee team.
“It’s going to be a process and we knew there was going to be a lot of ups and downs this season but these last couple weeks have been some real downs. The thing is, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you in this league and we can’t sit around and mope. We’ve got to work on things and get better and mentally tougher in situations that haven’t gone our way.”
For Shawnee, a rugged defense that has scored defensive touchdowns in two of three victories is the team’s calling card. The Indians held Celina to 104 total yards and just 38 on the ground in a 27-0 blanking while also owning wins over city rivals Lima Bath (14-7) and Lima Central Catholic (20-13) on the year.
Jerry Cooper’s squad has won four games in each of his three seasons in charge and has nearly reached that mark before the season’s halfway mark.
The Indians and Bulldogs have split the last 10 matchups 5-5 with Defiance winning 17-14 in 2018 and Shawnee winning the past two meetings. Last season’s contest in Lima was a 7-0 slugfest won by the Tribe.
“It was a battle right to the very end,” said Cooper, who was an assistant coach on the 2020 Bulldog squad. “They’ve got some really good players, their defense is very good. They don’t give up points, don’t give up big plays and their defensive line is really stout with really aggressive linebackers.
“They’ve got some experience coming back but I think that their kids seem to play with a little more confidence and that’s what we’re trying to get back to.”
Against Van Wert, a struggling DHS offense was put behind the eight-ball early with 35 points allowed in the first quarter. Gavin Miller found speedster Drew Kellermyer for a 71-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter after the Bulldogs fell behind 21-0. Kellermyer found the endzone again in the third period on a seven-yard TD run before sophomore QB Garrett Rodenberger added a nine-yard TD run in the fourth stanza.
“Our kids just have to relax a little bit,” explained Cooper. “Everybody’s so tight and tense and want to do it all in one play. We’ve got to slow down and focus on one play at a time. We’re lacking a little play-making right now. I know they’re capable of that play-making, we just haven’t been able to put it together yet.”
Miller has 180 yards passing and two scores through three weeks while Brogan Castillo’s 92 rush yards lead the tally in the run department. Kellermyer is the team’s top receiver with 182 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
On the defensive side of things, linebacker Dominic Tracy and safety Bailey DeTray lead the unit with 22.5 and 21.5 tackles, respectively. Linebacker Alex Hoeffel has 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack to his credit this year while Kam’Ron Rivera and Brian Phillipas each have an interception to their credit. Kellermyer adds 11.5 tackles and two sacks to his total.
The DHS defense will be tasked with stifling bruising running back Tommy Spyker. The Shawnee senior has 170 rushing yards and two scores through three weeks while junior Jordan Banks exploded for 139 yards and a TD against Celina.
Senior Myles Aldrich is the top receiving target with nine catches for 125 yards from QB Tyler Windau (23-for-37, 286 yards, one TD, two INTs).
Aldrich is also the top tackler on the Shawnee defense with 38 stops, a sack and an interception so far while senior Luke Cowan and Derek Lyons have 23 and 16 tackles, respectively.
“It’s just as much about us improving as anything else,” said Cooper about the team’s approach entering Friday’s league tilt. “Against Van Wert, we proved we’ve got plenty to work on on our end. (Shawnee’s) going to be a big challenge for us but it doesn’t matter who we’re playing if we don’t get ourselves right.
“I think if we can better ourselves and play to our capabilities, we can play with anyone in the league and shock somebody. Until we start to believe in ourselves and clean up our individual errors, we’re not there yet, though.”
