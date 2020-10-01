Defiance will get one more shot at win number one in the scheduled regular season as the 0-5 Bulldogs make the trek to Wapakoneta in the final week before the Division III postseason begins on Friday, Oct. 9.
For Defiance, the opportunities have been there to notch a tally in the win column with a narrow 7-0 loss at Lima Shawnee, a competitive matchup with Kenton and a 16-6 loss to Elida last week that saw the DHS offense fall short in a pair of key red-zone visits.
Though the offense has struggled to score this season (10.4 ppg), the defense has shined through. The Bulldogs tallied eight tackles for loss against Elida, including two each from Dom Tracy and Gavin Miller, and forced three fumbles, recovering two.
“I’m pleased with the fact that we’re making progress,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline. “Hopefully we have one of those games where we break out, score some points and we can relax a little bit. We’re trying to finish off the regular season with some positive vibes. We competed with Shawnee, had a chance to win (the Elida) game as well.
“I think it shakes up to be a pretty good ballgame.”
The Bulldogs’ opponent is one that enters with a somewhat misleading 1-4 record in the Wapakoneta Redskins. A perennial league power and defending WBL co-champion, Wapak dealt with injuries and a massive COVID quarantine in the school system early in the season that held some starters out.
Of Wapakoneta’s four losses, just one has come by double digits. The Redskins fell 14-10 at Celina in week one, fell 14-7 in overtime to rival St. Marys and came up short two weeks ago in a 9-7 heartbreaker against Lima Shawnee.
The Red and White broke through on Friday, winning a 21-20 slugfest at Kenton, forcing four Wildcat interceptions to snap their skid.
“I think going into the season, they had really high expectations but they’ve been hit with the COVID and the injury bug,” said Kline. “Credit to (Wapak head) coach (Travis) Moyer and that staff for keeping things together. The hardest thing for us is knowing who they’re going to have on the field. They’ve been rotating a lot of guys in, three or four kids at different positions.”
In the Wapakoneta Wing-T offensive attack, junior Jace Mullen has led the team in rushing this season with 237 yards on 38 attempts with one touchdown while junior Zach Rogers rumbled for 189 yards and a score against Kenton. Speedy senior Connor McDonald has 141 yards rushing on the year while Kaden Siefring, a receiver last year, has seen more time running the ball (49 rushes, 167 yards, two TDs).
The Wapak passing attack is almost nonexistent, with 6-2 senior QB Trevor Crow completing just 14-of-40 passes so far for 152 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
In what will likely be a defensive siege of a game (Defiance 10.4 ppg, Wapakoneta nine ppg), execution and taking advantage of opportunities will be key.
“I think we’re playing a lot better on the defensive side than the first two weeks,” noted Kline. “As time’s gone on, we’ve settled into who we are. Offensively, it’s that red zone area. We’ve done a lot of good things between the 20’s.
“The turnover battle’s always big,” added the DHS mentor. “If you told me last week we’d be plus-two in turnovers and give up 16 points, I’d have liked our chances a lot. Right now, if you’re asking us to go out and score 42 points, that’s not the kind of team we are, but our defense has continued to improve and keep us in games.”
Drew Kellermyer continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively with 235 rush yards and 202 receiving yards while throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass against Elida to Defiance’s leading receiver, Kam’Ron Rivera (21 receptions, 336 yards, one TD).
Defensively, Dominic Tracy and Alex Hoeffel lead the Bulldog charge from their linebacker spots with 45 and 35 tackles, respectively. Hoeffel has racked up a whopping 12 tackles for loss to date. Safety Bailey DeTray has an excellent line of 34 tackles, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown while holding a kick return touchdown to his credit this season.
Senior linebacker Max Hoffman has excelled as well, racking up 31 tackles, three TFL’s and a fumble recovery against Elida.
The game will be available to live-stream through NKT Television in Wapakoneta online at https://live.nkt.tv/ppv. The broadcast is a pay-per-view and will cost $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.