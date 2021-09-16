Defiance saw a step up in the competitiveness department during Friday’s 10-7 loss at the final whistle against Lima Shawnee, holding the unbeaten Indians to single digits before a 35-yard field goal on the game’s final play.
After giving up over 100 points in the prior two weeks, the DHS defense will face a different kind of test as a road trip to Kenton awaits Defiance in the Bulldogs’ hopes for a win in the Western Buckeye League after three straight setbacks.
“I thought we made some strides from two weeks ago, we looked light years better than the previous two weeks,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper. “We would’ve rather come out on the winning end of it, obviously. This week, it’s two very similar teams in that we’ve got two teams that are better than their records reflect.
“The first thing that jumps out on film, they don’t look like an 0-4 team. Hopefully we don’t look like a 1-3 team on film. It’s about who’s going to put in the work.”
Kenton is the lone winless squad in the WBL this season after a narrow 21-20 loss to Celina on Friday that saw the Wildcats go for a go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:11 left but fail.
New faces make up some key spots in the Kenton lineup as head coach Zach Turner helms the program in his first season after replacing Brent Fackler, freshman Korbin Johnston leads the offense at quarterback and sophomore Tyson Lawrence and senior Jarrett Jolliff top the receiving corps after the departure of four-year starter and all-Ohio receiver Jayden Cornell.
The Wildcats’ lone non-league game came against traditional season-opening rival and defending D-VI state champion Coldwater, a 44-14 defeat, before falling at Elida 34-0 and at home to Lima Bath 43-13 ahead of the loss at Celina.
Though the Wildcats host four of the regular season’s final six games, the matchup against Defiance precedes a brutal stretch of games. Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Van Wert, Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf make up the second half of the season after Defiance.
For the Bulldogs, the chance to pick up a win at Robinson Field would mark a milestone of their own. Not only would a victory be the first in WBL play for first-year coach Travis Cooper, it would snap a 14-game losing streak to Kenton, dating back to a 14-7 Defiance win on Sept. 29, 2006.
“They have a freshman QB and when you have those kids starting, you see more growth week to week than you would with veterans,” said Cooper. “As for the outcomes on the field, it doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a sophomore, we’ve got to come ready to play. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for you or take it easy on you.”
Johnston has been solid for the Kenton offense, completing 66-of-101 passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Jolliff, a 5-10 senior, leads the team in yardage with 350 yards and three scores on 14 catches while sophomore Tyson Lawrence has a team-high 23 catches for 198 yards and two TDs.
The offense has been fairly one-sided as the team’s 205 yards passing per game are third in the league but 38 total yards on 64 attempts are by far last in the WBL. Coupled with a defense that is seventh-worst at 326 yards per game allowed and dead last in scoring defense (35.5 ppg), the opportunity is there for a struggling Defiance offense to find a spark.
Defiance moved the ball at times against Shawnee with extended drives but managed just one touchdown on its second possession of the entire game. Freshman Anthony Wilder and sophomore Brogan Castillo combined for 52 yards on 18 carries at running back while Drew Kellermyer’s 18-yard TD run was the lone score for Defiance.
Kellermyer continues to lead the team offensively with 11 catches for 210 yards and two scores while rushing for 43 yards and another TD. Castillo is the team’s top rusher at 115 yards on 33 totes while Gavin Miller continues to guide the offense at quarterback with 262 yards and two TDs on 18-of-32 passing and 88 rush yards.
The big-play ability of the defense and tackling in space will be keys for success against Kenton’s longtime use of a five-receiver spread attack.
“We’re going to have to play well in space,” said Cooper of keys for a defensive unit that has forced just three turnovers in four contests. “I think in the Van Wert game we had 27 missed tackles and if you do that against spread five-wide teams like Kenton, those are going to be touchdowns. We’ve got to continue to get better tackling, be disciplined and communicate well. We can’t have blown coverages.”
The trip to Kenton begins a stretch of four road games in the next five weeks as Defiance visits Elida on Sept. 24 and hosts Lima Bath on Oct. 1 before visiting Celina Oct. 8 and Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 15.
