Defiance got a confidence boost a week ago as the Bulldogs pounded Kenton 47-14 to snap a 14-year losing streak to the Wildcats and earn their first Western Buckeye League win of the season.
The 2-3 Bulldogs (1-3 WBL) now get their second shot of the season at starting a two-game win streak with their second straight league road trek, this time to Elida on Friday.
The victory at Kenton was the highest scoring output in a win from the Bulldogs since a 49-35 victory over Van Wert on Oct. 25, 2013 and saw Defiance rack up over 300 yards on the ground in a throwback win.
“It really kinda was (an old Defiance game),” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “We’ve got three capable runners with (sophomore) Brogan (Castillo), (freshman) Anthony (Wilder) and (junior quarterback) Gavin (Miller). We were able to give guys breathers and not miss a beat. We were able to have a nice rotation and keep Kenton honest with some plays in the pass games. That’s what you want to be able to do, do it in your terms, not because the defense puts you in a certain situation.”
Wilder got the start and had a breakthrough effort against the Wildcats, exploding for 149 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth-quarter TD runs to slam the door shut.
The focus now shifts to an athletic but physical Elida squad that enters at 3-2 (2-2 WBL) on the year under second-year head coach Kyle Harmon. The Allen County Bulldogs started their season off with a 7-0 win against Division VII Spencerville and blanked Kenton 34-0 in week two before injuries and offensive struggles submarined the Orange and Black in losses to Ottawa-Glandorf (28-7) and Lima Bath (27-7).
However, the Bulldogs righted the ship at Celina on Friday, staking out an early 14-0 lead and doubling up Celina 42-21. A bruising ground game racked up 342 yards and 26 total first downs, led by shifty quarterback Larkin Henderson and running back Brady Kirk.
Henderson, a junior, rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries while completing 2-of-6 passes for 85 yards, including a 67-yard TD pass to Gunnar Kuhn. Henderson missed the Kenton and O-G games but is 16-of-38 for 196 yards, one TD and two interceptions while rushing for 231 yards and two TDs on 52 totes.
Defiance is plenty familiar with the shifty junior QB’s work as Henderson was 10-for-14 for 103 yards against the Bulldogs a year ago while rushing for 141 yards and both of Elida’s TDs in a 16-6 win at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
“I think Elida’s style is similar to Shawnee in some ways, their line play is stout and physical for both teams,” noted Cooper. “Elida may be a little bit more dynamic at quarterback, they like to do a lot of power reads and their QB didn’t play in those first couple games and when he came back, it made a huge difference.
“They’ve got some guys that can hurt you and missed tackles will lead to what they’re trying to do. If they can get you out in space and make you miss, it’s going to be a long night.”
Brady Kirk nearly hit the century mark against Celina with 98 yards and two TDs on 17 carries, upping his season totals to 342 yards and three scores on 69 rushes. Receiver Jayden Irons will also be a weapon for the DHS defense to hone in on as a threat in the pass game (10 catches, 85 yards) and the run game (11 carries, 87 yards, one TD on the year, four carries, 51 yards, one TD vs. Celina). Irons scored the lone TD against O-G on an 89-yard kick return and recorded a 54-yard punt return to the Defiance 2 in the third quarter of last year’s game.
“The bottom line is they’re a good football team,” said Cooper. “They’re coming in at 3-2, it’s their homecoming game and they’re going to be well-coached. We won last week but we’ve got a lot to work on and there’s no time to rest on our laurels.”
Last year’s matchup was a frustrating one for the Blue Bulldogs as the DHS offense reached the Elida 4 and the Elida 16 but came away with no points on either trip, despite forcing a pair of first-half turnovers.
“It’ll be interesting to see how we match up, last year was a pretty even matchup and it ended up being a pretty tight ballgame,” noted Cooper. “We had opportunities we didn’t take advantage of and that’s the big question this week, can we take advantage of opportunities.”
Wilder now leads the Bulldog rushing attack through five games with 219 yards and three TDs on 31 totes while QB Gavin Miller (155 rush yards, two TDs) and Brogan Castillo (38 carries, 152 yards) are other top ballcarriers. Miller was an efficient 8-of-13 for 99 yards and no interceptions while throwing a 29-yard TD pass to Drew Kellermyer as the junior QB is now 26-of-45 for 361 yards and three scores this year.
Kellermyer (14 catches, 248 yards, three TDs) leads the receiving corps, along with Kam’Ron Rivera (nine catches, 75 yards).
Bailey DeTray added a new dimension for the Bulldogs in the return game with a 79-yard kick return to set up a short TD run and another punt return into Kenton territory to set up another. The senior safety leads the defense with 36.5 tackles while linebackers Dom Tracy (35 tackles, two TFLs, one sack), Alex Hoeffel (34 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, two sacks) and Gavin Hale (22.5 tackles) have been stingy of late.
The area most in need of a cleanup for Defiance is penalties, however, as the Bulldogs were flagged 13 times for 105 yards against Kenton. Elida is the most penalized team in the WBL with 44 miscues for 360 yards.
“We’ve got to have a good start again,” explained Cooper as a key to victory. “In the games we’ve struggled in, we haven’t had real good starts. We’ve got to turn over teams more and clean up penalties, that’s definitely our main focus this week. We just need to keep taking more steps forward.”
