Following a 48-13 season-opening loss to visiting Ottawa-Glandorf, Defiance will get another shot at putting a notch in the win column Friday night at venerable Eggerss Stadium in Van Wert in the program’s longest running series.
The 105th all-time meeting between the Bulldogs (0-1) and Cougars (1-0) will bring together a pair of teams on different trajectories at this point.
Defiance faced off against 2019 D-IV regional finalist O-G in its opener and saw some growing pains in its running-clock setback as the Bulldogs committed five turnovers and saw the Titans double them up in total yardage, 424-209.
In head coach Kevin Kline’s fifth season, and the first with former Wauseon coach Travis Cooper as offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs are focusing inward for improvement between week one and week two.
“(The O-G game) was a little disappointing because there’s some things we need to get better at to give ourselves a chance,” explained Kline. “Turnovers were the biggest thing, we can’t give other teams that many extra possessions. I like where our heads are at, I like the competitiveness that we’re bringing to the table. It’s not the ideal start for us but we’re going to get better.”
DHS quarterback Drew Davis, a 6-4 senior, had an up-and-down start for the Bulldogs in his first varsity start. The signal-caller showed flashes with some play-action completions, a few scrambles for positive yardage and a deep ball down the sideline to Drew Kellermyer for a 65-yard touchdown.
Davis did throw a pair of interceptions, however, setting up some room for improvement.
“O-G was the better team than us, they executed better than us,” added Kline. “We’ve got to work harder in practice to get better and it’s going to be that way every week. Going into Van Wert, we’ve got to be a lot better than week one.”
Van Wert enters Friday’s matchup fresh off a convincing 55-20 win over Elida in week one and in year nine of the Keith Recker era, things are continuing to build.
The Cougars finished 6-4 a year ago, 15th in a tough Division IV Region 14, but three of those four losses came by a combined 24 points to Wapakoneta, St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf.
With do-it-all senior Owen Treece at QB, a loaded batch of skill players and a proven system in place, the Cougars have eyes on a fourth straight season of .500 or better, something the program hasn’t done since 1999-2001.
Treece is the straw that stirs the drink for the Cougars, earning second team all-WBL honors at defensive back last season while finishing second in the league with 1,945 yards passing (18 TDs) and fourth in rushing (849 yards, eight TDs).
The senior signal-caller picked up where he left off in 2019 against Elida in the Cougars’ 55-20 blowout victory, completing 18-of-23 passes for 257 yards and five TD tosses while rushing for 55 yards and another score.
“Skill-wise, they’re really good,” said Kline of the offense, which averaged a balanced 190.7 rushing and 197.2 passing yards per game last season. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence in their offense and it all starts with their quarterback. They’ve got some good receivers in the Pratt kid, their running backs, Jackson and Johnson ... Offensively they give you a lot of things to think about.”
Coupled with some weapons like Nate Jackson (5-10, 180, Jr., RB, seven rushes, 66 yards, two TDs, four catches, 52 yards, two TDs), Dru Johnson (6-0, 180, Sr., WR, three catches, 48 yards), Connor Pratt (6-2, 180, Jr., WR, four catches, 63 yards) and Ian Cowan (6-1, 170, Jr., WR), the offense will be a tough task to tame for Defiance’s defense.
Jackson and Cowan both caught touchdown passes against Elida along with 6-4, 180-pound sophomore Aidan Pratt and 6-1 soph Maddix Crutchfield.
Though Kline cited the team’s skill positions as a major key in the contest, the focus for the Bulldogs is less on the foe and more on internal improvement.
“For us right now, we’re trying to establish our fundamentals,” said Kline. “Really, what we’ve got to do is take care of ourselves. Execution has to get better offensively, we need to eliminate these three-and-outs and avoid the turnover bug. Just doing our base stuff and executing it, that’s what the kids have to get in their heads.
“Defensively, we’re not that far off but we’ve got to get better. We had O-G in some third and longs that they converted, like that big screen pass (56-yard TD reception by Will Kaufman) for a touchdown.”
Defiance enters the matchup with a 55-45-2 all-time edge in the series.
NOTE: Bulldog fans hoping to see the Blue and White up close will get an opportunity to see the DHS-Van Wert matchup on the silver screen Friday night at Van Wert Cinemas. First come, first serve seating will be available for 70 seats, with doors opening at the theater at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will not be sold and spots will not be reserved.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Cost of entry will be a free will donation with proceeds going to the schools. Concession stands will be open.
Van Wert Cinemas is located at 10709 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert, OH 45891. For more information, visit vanwertcinemas.com or call at 419-238-2100.
