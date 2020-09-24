A pair of squads looking for improvement from 2019 will meet Friday at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance as the improved Elida Bulldogs will take their 2-2 season mark into a road clash with 0-4 Defiance.
The Defiance County Bulldogs, stung by Kenton in a 34-13 defeat a week ago, saw sparks again of positive development but a pair of long TD passes broke the camel’s back against the DHS defense and allowed the Wildcats to pull away.
With the start of the postseason just two weeks away and the tournament seeding vote set for Sept. 29-30, every chance to improve and succeed counts even more.
For Defiance, the improvement can come from more disciplined play as the Bulldogs committed 14 penalties for 122 yards a week ago against Kenton.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” said DHS coach Kevin Kline. “We ended up with around 350 yards of total offense (against Kenton), that’s one of our better outputs this year but we just can’t find the end zone. We need that game where offensively and defensively, we come out strong.”
For Elida, the difference from a tumultuous 2019 season that saw the team finish 0-10 and then-head coach Bill Speller placed on leave to the 2020 campaign is drastic.
The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the year with an impressive 14-7 win at Ottawa-Glandorf in week two and a 27-7 win over Bath in week three. Last Friday, the Allen County Bulldogs surrendered a fourth-quarter TD drive to Celina in a 21-17 heartbreaker but Kline was impressed with what he saw.
“Coach (Kyle) Harmon’s done a really good job in a very short time,” said Kline of the first-year Elida mentor. “They’ve always had athletes but especially for him being a first-year coach, then with COVID going on, I think he’s done a really nice job.
“They’re good on both sides of the ball. They remind me a lot of Shawnee in terms of their defense, different schemes, but in the way they attack with their linebackers. They don’t do a lot of crazy stuff up front, it allows their kids to play fast.”
Sophomore Larkin Henderson leads the offense for the Bulldogs at QB, as the 5-10, 175-pound signal-caller has tallied 283 passing yards and 301 rushing yards this season for Harmon’s squad with six total TDs.
6-0, 175-pound senior running back Andrew Etzkorn will be leaned on in the run game with 331 yards to his credit (second in WBL) and three TDs. Etzkorn rushed for 107 of his 123 yards against Celina in the second half as part of a team rushing attack that’s second in the WBL at 191 yards a game.
Jayden Irons, a 6-2 junior, will be used in multiple ways with 82 rush yards, 106 receiving yards and 108 return yards for the Bulldogs so far.
Defiance was able to manufacture 156 yards on the ground against Kenton, led by 79 yards and a score from Drew Kellermyer. Defiance will need that and more Friday as Elida enters week five with the top rushing defense in the WBL at 91.5 yards a game.
Kellermyer also was a threat in the pass game for Defiance with seven catches for 70 yards while Kam’Ron Rivera caught three passes for 67 yards and 6-2 freshman Ta’Marrion Davis hauled in a 35-yard completion with an impressive leaping catch.
Mitch Thompson (35 rush yards) and Zac Loose (47 rush yards) emerged as solid rushing threats in the Kenton game, hoping to move the chains and back up QB Drew Davis’ efforts (36-66, 490 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs).
The turnover game will also be key as Elida enters with a minus-six turnover margin (10 turnovers, four takeaways). Henderson has thrown five interceptions this year.
Junior linebacker Bailey DeTray has emerged as a threat in multiple ways with an interception return TD against Van Wert and a 74-yard kick return for a score against Kenton.
“We’ve got guys looking more comfortable each week after taking on some new roles,” said Kline. “Hopefully we can build on that.”
Defiance’s 28-20 win over Elida last year snapped a four-game losing skid. Elida leads the all-time series 28-22. A DHS win would be the first consecutive Defiance victories since 2007-08.
